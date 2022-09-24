Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has diedAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
kiss951.com
Tropical Storm Ian Is Now a Hurricane and is Heading Towards Charlotte
Tropical Strom Ian is now a hurricane and is heading towards Charlotte and the Carolinas. Ian is now a category one hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is watching the track of the storm closely. The storm could strengthen and reach category 4 status in the next 24-48 hours according to forecasters.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
“Folks left a meting about the closing of the local Social Security Office without answers and with little satisfaction. Harry Sanderson said, ‘I don’t know if this meeting did any good, but we sure showed that a lot of us support keeping this office open.” (9/26) “Donnie...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Weather forecast forces games to be rescheduled
Due to the possibility of inclement weather associated with Hurricane Ian on Friday evening, area high school football games this week have been rescheduled. Lake Norman’s varsity team visits West Cabarrus on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The junior varsity team will host West Cabarrus at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Mooresville’s...
Rent a treehouse or Hobbit home for the night in this North Carolina city
CHINA GROVE, N.C. — Remember that treehouse from your childhood? Or remember the first time you wanted to drink tea in a cozy Hobbit hole? Both of those nostalgic fantasies can become reality in Rowan County, North Carolina. Less than an hour's drive northeast of Charlotte sits the city...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 714 pm EDT, Sep 25t
Ashe NC-Watauga NC- 714 PM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022. Watauga and southwestern Ashe Counties through 745 PM EDT…. At 713 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Peoria, or near Beech Mountain, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size...
Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
WBTV
Hurricane Ian expected to cause travel delays in Charlotte
A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a bullet early Sunday morning. Former Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting. Updated: 5...
Permit submitted for Texas-based Whataburger on Charlotte’s South Blvd
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A permit has been submitted for a Charlotte Whataburger, a wildly popular burger joint located mainly in Texas, city records show. For those of you who had a chance to catch your breath, the permit was submitted for a site at 5301 South Blvd. in south Charlotte, according to […]
VooDoo Wings set to open restaurant in Charlotte market
CHARLOTTE — VooDoo Wings expects to make its Charlotte market debut later this year. The Mobile, Alabama-based, quick-serve wing concept has snapped up a 3,200-square-foot space at 1646 Highway 160 in Fort Mill — formerly home to Blacow, which announced its closure this week. VooDoo is targeting a...
Kannapolis police searching for kid who's great at coloring
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Creative kids unite! The Kannapolis Police Department is holding a children's coloring contest. Children who live in Kannapolis and are between the ages of 4 and 10 are asked to print the designated coloring page online here and color it using any type of coloring material they'd like.
WCNC
Benefits of B12 Shots
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — B12 injections have become increasingly popular and for good reason... B12 deficiency is widespread. Dr. Jonathan Leake, co-owner of Hydrate Medical, joined Charlotte Today to talk more about B12 and it's benefits. Some of the signs or symptoms that you may be B12 deficient are:. Rapid...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 9-15
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 9-15. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Everest Mooresville, LLC to Bhanumati LLC, Ramji Krupa, L.L.C., Ocera Management LLC and Riva, LLC, Lot 2 of Regency Center, 122...
country1037fm.com
Popular Texas Burger Chain Could Be Coming To Charlotte
I recognize there are certain things that are undeniably identified with my home state of Texas. The list includes burgers and shakes from Whataburger. Until the day she died, it was always the meal my mom requested when we visited. There is indeed a restaurant in Concord that shares the name. It is not the same as the legendary Texas chain. Whataburger of my childhood sports the unmistakable orange and white exterior. The original building design was an A-frame. It’s one of the things we miss since moving from Texas. When I heard there’s a possibility we may be getting the one and only Whataburger in Charlotte, it was music to my ears.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 11-17
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 11-17. Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531 A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 92.50/A. Harris Teeter #99 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 134 Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A. Havana 33, 637 Williamson Road Suite 100, Mooresville, 94/A. Hickory Tavern, 115 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 94/A.
'Something so small can be something so tragic' | Charlotte girl recovering from severe burns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The road to recovery for a young Charlotte girl won’t be an easy one after doctors say she suffered second and third-degree burns over much of her body. Weeks ago all that quickly turned to tragedy when a candle ignited rubbing alcohol that the young girl was handling. Her mother says she was startled out of her sleep when she heard a scream.
Statesville Record & Landmark
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
Chronicle Mill apartments in Belmont set for long-awaited opening in October
BELMONT, N.C. — Nearly a decade after developers John and Jennifer Church purchased the Chronicle Mill site in Belmont, residents will soon begin moving into the apartments at that adaptive-reuse project. John Church spoke at a Gaston Business Association breakfast event this morning and said that the Chronicle Mill...
wccbcharlotte.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
Denial of Mooresville apartment rezoning could impact residents of mobile-home park
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville commissioners have denied a rezoning request for a new residential project. The decision has been met with scrutiny from developers over its merits and the potential impact on residents of the mobile-home park currently at the site. At its meeting on Sept. 19, the town’s...
