I recognize there are certain things that are undeniably identified with my home state of Texas. The list includes burgers and shakes from Whataburger. Until the day she died, it was always the meal my mom requested when we visited. There is indeed a restaurant in Concord that shares the name. It is not the same as the legendary Texas chain. Whataburger of my childhood sports the unmistakable orange and white exterior. The original building design was an A-frame. It’s one of the things we miss since moving from Texas. When I heard there’s a possibility we may be getting the one and only Whataburger in Charlotte, it was music to my ears.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO