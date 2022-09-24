ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
STATESVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Tropical Storm Ian Is Now a Hurricane and is Heading Towards Charlotte

Tropical Strom Ian is now a hurricane and is heading towards Charlotte and the Carolinas. Ian is now a category one hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is watching the track of the storm closely. The storm could strengthen and reach category 4 status in the next 24-48 hours according to forecasters.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

“Folks left a meting about the closing of the local Social Security Office without answers and with little satisfaction. Harry Sanderson said, ‘I don’t know if this meeting did any good, but we sure showed that a lot of us support keeping this office open.” (9/26) “Donnie...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Weather forecast forces games to be rescheduled

Due to the possibility of inclement weather associated with Hurricane Ian on Friday evening, area high school football games this week have been rescheduled. Lake Norman’s varsity team visits West Cabarrus on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The junior varsity team will host West Cabarrus at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Mooresville’s...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Hurricane Ian expected to cause travel delays in Charlotte

A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a bullet early Sunday morning. Former Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting. Updated: 5...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Kannapolis police searching for kid who's great at coloring

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Creative kids unite! The Kannapolis Police Department is holding a children's coloring contest. Children who live in Kannapolis and are between the ages of 4 and 10 are asked to print the designated coloring page online here and color it using any type of coloring material they'd like.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Benefits of B12 Shots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — B12 injections have become increasingly popular and for good reason... B12 deficiency is widespread. Dr. Jonathan Leake, co-owner of Hydrate Medical, joined Charlotte Today to talk more about B12 and it's benefits. Some of the signs or symptoms that you may be B12 deficient are:. Rapid...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 9-15

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 9-15. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Everest Mooresville, LLC to Bhanumati LLC, Ramji Krupa, L.L.C., Ocera Management LLC and Riva, LLC, Lot 2 of Regency Center, 122...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Popular Texas Burger Chain Could Be Coming To Charlotte

I recognize there are certain things that are undeniably identified with my home state of Texas. The list includes burgers and shakes from Whataburger. Until the day she died, it was always the meal my mom requested when we visited. There is indeed a restaurant in Concord that shares the name. It is not the same as the legendary Texas chain. Whataburger of my childhood sports the unmistakable orange and white exterior. The original building design was an A-frame. It’s one of the things we miss since moving from Texas. When I heard there’s a possibility we may be getting the one and only Whataburger in Charlotte, it was music to my ears.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 11-17

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 11-17. Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531 A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 92.50/A. Harris Teeter #99 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 134 Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A. Havana 33, 637 Williamson Road Suite 100, Mooresville, 94/A. Hickory Tavern, 115 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 94/A.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed

Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
HICKORY, NC

