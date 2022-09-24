Jogger sexually assaulted at knifepoint at NYC park

A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed at knifepoint Saturday morning while jogging at Fort Tryon Park in Inwood, the NYPD said.

The 35-year-old victim was attacked and dragged behind a tree by her hair at 10:50 a.m. near Dyckman Street and the Henry Hudson Parkway, police said.

The creep punched the victim in the face and pulled a knife before he sexually assaulted her and snatched her watch and cellphone – valued at an estimated $630, cops said.

The victim was injured on her left eye, left arm and right leg, according to cops. She was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The attacker fled on a dark motorized scooter, headed southbound on Riverside Drive. Police released surveillance footage of the attacker, seen in a black hooded sweatshirt with lettering on the back that said “Honor Thy Gift.”

Police are investigating the assault that took place Saturday morning in Fort Washington Park. Peter Gerber

The victim was dragged into the woods and assaulted. Peter Gerber

The assailant is described by police as wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and may have fled on a dark-colored moped.

News of the attack left parkgoers on edge Saturday.

“It’s making me pause, making me think we all need to be more careful,” 26-year-old Ali C. told The Post, who says she has been taking extra measures to feel safe while walking her dog.

“I carry my mace, so in general I feel safe, I have my dog … if people come near me — or at me — she barks, so in general I feel safe, but you can’t be too careful.”

Some NYC residents have begun to carry self-defense weapons to ward off any attackers. Peter Gerber

Inna Budaeva, 34, said she comes to the park often to bicycle but tries not to come alone and avoids the path.

“I mean I don’t usually feel safe in parks but especially now,” Budaeva said.

Nicola Iagonigro, 64, said she considers herself a “tough lady” but said as a woman you can never be too safe.

“I’ll just carry around a bigger knife,” Iagonigro said after hearing of the assault.