wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened
Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Gets World’s Longest Timber-Towered Suspension Bridge: How to Go
SkyBridge Michigan will soon debut as the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge. How cool is that? It’s open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The bridge, located at Boyne Mountain Resort, will offer resort guests and northern Michigan visitors a unique year-round activity. SkyBridge Michigan is...
1051thebounce.com
These Michigan Hotels Are Reportedly Haunted
Welcome to the spooky season. Of course, there are plenty of great haunted houses and haunts in Michigan, but what about some actual haunted hotels? We have those, too. I did some digging and found a great article via OnlyinYourState.com that names six haunted hotels in the Mitten. I knew we had a few, but having six haunted hotels makes Pennsylvania the perfect state to celebrate Halloween. “Haunting elements seem to linger in hotels, where tortured souls met their unfortunate deaths,” OnlyinYourState.com states in the article. “Still, even though they may make spooky bumps in the night, their presence seems to garner Michigan hotels plenty of curiosity among guests who want to experience what it’s like to lodge in haunted accommodations. Here are some spots throughout the state where you can still book a room in a spooky hotel.”
fox2detroit.com
Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan
If you love a good barbecue sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Dickey's Barbecue Pit recently announced that they would be opening another new restaurant location in Michigan soon.
Pride Source
Danielle Eve, Dead at 61, Captured Spirit and Joy of Michigan LGBTQ+ Nightlife Through Her Photography
She helped us see ourselves in a better light. Danielle Eve, who photographed southeast Michigan’s queer nightlife for over 25 years, succumbed to a brief battle with cancer and died Sept. 19. She was 61. Eve did not like to focus on the past and rarely talked about her...
whtc.com
Finalists Chosen For Coolest Thing Made In Michigan
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – More than 8,000 votes were cast to determine this year’s Top 10 Coolest Thing Made in Michigan finalists. The final round of voting for this people’s choice award hosted by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) starts today. In the first round...
Have Hurricanes Ever Made It To Michigan?
Seems like a silly question to ask: Has a hurricane ever made it to Michigan? Anyone living in Mid-Michigan would immediately offer a correction: "you mean tornado outbreak?" Of course, that would be a yes. But, that's not the legit question at hand. Given Hurricane Ian's projected landfall in Florida this week. It seems like a curious question to ask.
Pure Michigan – 7 Wonders Of The Great Lakes State
Michiganders do not have to leave the state to enjoy adventures. The Great Lakes State is full of beauty and unique vacation destinations. As a matter of fact, people from all over the world come to Michigan to enjoy the state's seven wonders. Do you know what they are?. Michigan...
Minnesota and Iowa Homeowners Could Be Out Thousands Because of Huge Mistake
WARNING! Before that freeze happens in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or Illinois, there is one thing that you MUST take care of that will take you less than a minute and could save you thousands and thousands of dollars. You've probably heard by now that winter weather is on the way....
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Famous People You May Spot in Detroit This Weekend: 9/29-10/3/22
There's a lot happening this weekend in Detroit to kick off October 2022. Now that fall is officially here, Michiganders have to switch up what they do for fun on the weekends. With the exception of the extreme outdoor enthusiasts, people throughout the state are storing camping equipment and beach gear and have to look elsewhere for entertainment.
Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State
King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
Why Are Gas Prices So High In Flint?
Over last weekend, I was in Tampa Bay to clear out my former home. One glaring thing stood out. The price of gas was only $3.29 per gallon?! And, there's a hurricane coming (which you'd think would drive up the price, but apparently not). Ohio's gas prices are about the...
MI’s Iron Belle Trail is the Nation’s Longest Hiking/Biking Trail
When completed, this trail will be over 2,000 miles long. Yet another amazing thing about Michigan. When completed, the Iron Belle Trail will span 2,000 miles around Michigan and become the longest state-designated trail in the United States. Currently, the Iron Belle Trail is 71% complete. The Iron Belle Trail...
Flint Makes List with Two Other Michigan Cities As Most Rat Infested
Some lists are great to make, others, not so much. The latest list to feature Flint, Michigan isn't one anyone wants to be on. Orkin released its Top 50 Most Rat-Infested Cities List a few months ago and three Michigan cities found themselves high on the list of rodent issues. According to CBS News, the well-known pest control company compiled the list from data collected from September 15, 2020, to September 15, 2021.
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
Lake Inn And Bullfrog’s Featured On America’s Best Restaurants
Two popular Michigan family-owned restaurants are featured on America's Best Restaurants (ABR). America's Best Restaurants is a national company based out of Kentucky that focuses on local and independently-owned establishments. The series will spotlight The Lake Inn in Lapeer and Bullfrog's Bar and Grill in Ortonville on its social media channels.
New Bill in Michigan Would Ban Kids From Bringing Cell Phones to School
Schools in Michigan could see a total ban on cell phones in the classroom if a bill currently being considered by Michigan legislators becomes law. Republican Representative Gary Eisen is the author of the bill. He sponsored it after speaking with teachers and educators who say kids are distracted by the devices and that they lead to bullying in school.
