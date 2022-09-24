ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reflects On The End Of Her 'Spiritual Marriage' With Kody Brown

By OK! Staff
 2 days ago
Christine Brown was excited for her fresh start in Utah, but the move wasn't all sunshine and roses.

In a clip released by TLC on Saturday, September 24, the 50-year-old explained that the saddest part of packing up and heading to the Beehive State was that it wasn't happening fast enough.

The Sister Wives star also revealed in the teaser that her daughters Ysabel and Gwendlyn chose to still live in their Arizona home "until they both move to college."

BONUS MOM! 'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN SPLURGES ON FANCY DINNER OUT WITH JANELLE'S SON HUNTER

Reflecting on her relationship with Kody Brown , she said that the two never had a "real marriage," and it was just a spiritual affair.

"I don't know at what point our marriage is technically over because there was no real marriage contract," she confessed. "Kody and I were married for 26 years. This would have been our 27th wedding anniversary. That's a long time to be with somebody."

Admitting that the future was "huge" for her, she noted that she and the 53-year-old polygamous patriarch shared many great moments. "We both are who we are today because of the marriage and the time that we had together, so it's not a failure," she said in the confessional.

However, it eventually dawned upon her that things were not working out between them, at least from her perspective .

"I realized there's no real intimacy," she explained. "I mean, sex has been something that has been missing for sure, but the intimacy of the marriage. It just wasn't there."

The former couple announced they were breaking up in November of last year.

'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN THANKS FANS 'FOR SUPPORTING ME AND MY JOURNEY,' ADMITS SHE WAS 'NERVOUS' TO GO PUBLIC WITH KODY BROWN SPLIT

"Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine wrote via Instagram at the time. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

As OK! previously reported, one of the most stressful parts of the split was determining how to tell her former sister wives. Remarking on her relationship with Kody's other partners , Christine clarified that she didn't want to "burn bridges" with them.

"Some relationships are going to be fine, some are not going to be fine," she said during the Sunday, September 18 episode of the show.

