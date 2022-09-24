Read full article on original website
Mr. Consultant & Speech Coach
I have worked at Accenture and KPMG for about 3 years now and plan to apply to business school for a class of 2026 seat. In my free time, I am a director at a stuttering non-profit start-up and am involved in Toastmasters. In college, I was a two-time captain of an Indian Collegiate dance team that won a national championship.
MBA Handicapping: HBS Interview Traps For 780 GMAT Types
When you can score a 780 on the GMAT, putting you into the top 1% of test takers worldwide, your MBA application goes to the top of the pile at every business school. Add to that a 3.8 undergraduate grade point average in computer science from the University of Washington and you have a pretty formidable applicant.
New Study Explores The Role of Grades In MBA Recruiting
New Study Explores the Role of Grades in MBA Recruiting. Grade-nondisclosure (GND) policies have been around since the mid-1990s. The policies refer to how students at some of the nation’s top business schools, including Wharton and Columbia, collectively agree not to tell recruiters what their grades are until after they are hired.
psychologytoday.com
The Purpose of School Must Change
There’s a lot of discussion and debate around schools and education. Among them are the pandemic’s impacts on students and teachers; educators leaving the profession in droves; depression and anxiety among kids; banned books and topics, coupled with polarized school communities and school boards, to name a few.
Schools use COVID aid to give students paid jobs
Kelly King was able to do something this summer she’d never been able to before: pay students to help others.King, who works for the school district on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, used federal COVID aid to hire three rising high school seniors to staff a booth at a riverside park. There, as crowds flocked to a farmers market and free concerts, the students told residents how local schools could help families experiencing...
I quit my teaching job. This is what schools need to do if they want teachers to come back.
The author says teachers need to be paid better and treated with more respect if the US wants to correct the teacher shortage it's experiencing.
Stressed out, burned out and dropping out: Why teachers are leaving the classroom
Many school districts across the United States are in the midst of a crisis: a teacher shortage. Part of the problem is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are other reasons why teachers are leaving their jobs at higher rates than before. On Aug. 29, 2022, SciLine interviewed Tuan Nguyen, an assistant professor in the College of Education at Kansas State University, about why teachers are quitting and what can be done to slow or stop the trend. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Please note that answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. Can you share some...
15 Biggest Surprises For First-Year MBAs
Ask the Class of 2022. They’ll tell you: Business school was a lot different than they pictured sometimes. It’s not that MBAs started out blind. They’d spoken to alumni, students, and adcoms – and scrolled through every message board seeking “the truth.” In the end, they learned the same lesson as their predecessors: Business school is just something you need to experience.
St. Mary’s College of MD receives largest private donation in school history
For decades to come, students at St. Mary’s College of Maryland will be the beneficiaries of the largest gift in the College’s history, announced today during the grand opening ceremony for the new Performing Arts Center and Learning Commons. Longtime benefactor Nancy R. Dodge provided the gift. In recognition of this historical contribution, the College […]
Phys.org
Widening participation in STEM requires an attitude change
Students rule themselves out of, or in to, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines, based on stereotyped views of what makes a typical student, a new study has found. New research from the University of Reading has found a social hierarchy in STEM, as well as narrow but differing...
Gathering Better Data on Latino Students Is Key to Truly Meeting Their Needs
I’m embarrassed that as a brown-skinned, Mexican-American Latina, I didn’t know Afro-Latinos existed until I went to college and personally met them. Growing up in a homogenous, predominantly Mexican community did not allow me the opportunity to interact with diverse groups of Latino or other racial/ethnic groups. This unfamiliarity was compounded by my local public […]
Bakersfield College to participate in Manufacturing Day
Bakersfield College (BC) will host a Manufacturing Day event on its Panorama campus on September 30th. The event will take place in the BC Outdoor Theater and will start at 9:30 a.m.
Chef Space incubator to expand thanks to federal funds
With $330,000 in new funding, Chef Space hopes to help more early-stage businesses by providing access to a kitchen and production resources.
districtadministration.com
5 ways school leaders can take DEI from awareness to action
One in three U.S. students attended a racially, and often socioeconomically, segregated school in 2020-21, creating inequitable learning environments and outcomes. In my 16 years working in urban K-12 school districts, I saw this statistic play out every day. Amid the many proposed solutions to address this systemic inequity, districts...
Opinion: Well-Trained Teachers, Hands-on Lessons, Quality Tests: Fixing Science Education
Americans are skeptical of science. Public ambivalence has shown itself clearly in concerns over the safety and necessity of vaccines and in the dismissal of public health guidance designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19. None of this is surprising, given the anemic state of science education in the U.S. Far too many young people […]
In school districts that ban books, e-readers offer a workaround
Nearly 4 million public school students have been affected by the bans. PexelsTexas alone has banned 801 across 22 districts.
getnews.info
Kiddie Garden Childcare and Preschool Offers Experiential Learning in a Nurturing Environment
As one of the leading Parramatta Preschools, Kiddie Garden Childcare and Preschool provides high-quality experiential learning in a nurturing and stimulating environment. Sydney, New South Wales – September 26, 2022 – As a leading Parramatta Preschool, Kiddie Garden Childcare and Preschool is committed to excellence and strive to make a lasting impact on children’s lives. Their dedicated and passionate educators deliver a high-quality learning in a nurturing and stimulating environment.
‘Boomerang employees’ could be the untapped talent pool bosses have been looking for
Surveys regularly show a significant percentage of employees regret leaving their positions during the Great Resignation. Increasingly, they are returning to their old companies. The Great Resignation of 2022 may soon turn into the Great Return of 2023, as employees who confidently quit their jobs in search of a brighter...
The 25 Safest College Campuses in America
Freshmen (and their parents) want their first home-away-from-home to feel safe, and many institutions excel in that department.
Employees Backed for Turning Tables on HR With 'Arbitrary' Aptitude Tests
Employees: 1. Human resources: 0.
