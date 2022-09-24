Read full article on original website
Mountaineers came out on the top end in most of the key moments
Without question, West Virginia dominated Virginia Tech in many ways in its 33-10 smashing of the Hokies last Thursday night in Blacksburg. Statistics such as WVU’s 218-35 advantage in rushing yardage and a time of possession margin of more than 17 minutes headlined many of the numerical markers, and on the field, there was the feeling, as the game progressed, that the Mountaineers were solidly in control, and that only some bad bounces or self-inflicted wounds could keep the sounds of “Country Roads” from echoing through Lane Stadium at the conclusion.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 9/26/22
West Virginia mens head basketball coach Bob Huggins believes his team will be much better in 2022-23, and details many of the players who will make up the revamped squad. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have...
Fairmont Senior punches ticket to state golf tournament; Class A golf regional held; WVU men face another ranked foe
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears claimed second place in the Class AA Region I tournament at Green Hills on Monday, posting a team score of 257, to qualify for the state tournament. Logan Huffman led the Polar Bears with an 81, just one stroke...
Frey's 1-handed grab earns Play of the Week honors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — If football doesn’t work out for North Marion’s Landon Frey, he could have a promising future as a juggler. In the first quarter of the Huskies’ 35-0 win over Lincoln on Friday, which kept them at No. 1 in the WVSSAC rankings, Frey, playing defensive back, got his left hand on a long pass, then dove and grabbed the ball with his right hand for a spectacular interception.
WVU Medicine UHC Pro-Am Golf Tournament begins with shotgun start
Golfers scatter after the WVU Medicine United Hospital Center Pro-Am Golf Tournament begins with a shotgun start. Despite some scattered rain to begin the day and following popup showers, the tournament went off without a hitch to help raise $150,000 for UHC's nursing program.
WVU Medicine UHC Pro-Am Golf Tournament raises $150,000 for Bridgeport (West Virginia) nursing program
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Medicine held the fourth annual United Hospital Center Pro-Am Tournament at Pete Dye Golf Course Monday to benefit the WVU School of Nursing program on UHC’s campus. “This year benefits our skills lab for our new nursing school at United Hospital Center....
Preston's Manko qualifies for state golf, Bridgeport eliminated
ROANOKE, W.Va. (WV News) — Preston golf’s Briar Manko was four strokes shy of qualifying for the state tournament a season ago. This year, as a senior playing at regionals for the final time, he finished the job. Manko was the top individual state tournament qualifier at the...
Liberty impressive in wins over Lewis County, Robert C. Byrd
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Liberty Mountaineers were impressive on Monday night, avenging a loss to Lewis County in straight sets, then coming back from a set down to defeat host Robert C. Byrd in Big 10 tri-match action at the Byrd Cage on Monday night. RCB won...
Local Sports Briefs
The Preston Knights’ football team fell to 0-4 on Friday night as it fell to the visiting East Fairmont Bees, 28-14. East Fairmont quickly opened the scoring at the 9:39 mark in the first quarter when quarterback Ian Crookshanks took the snap out of the shotgun and dove into the end zone from a yard out. Logan Slider’s extra point made it a 7-0 lead.
WVU Medicine UHC Pro-Am Golf Tournament held at Pete Dye Golf Course
Pete Dye Golf Course hosted the fourth annual WVU Medicine UHC Pro-Am Golf Tournament on Monday. The event was at capacity again after amateurs and professionals alike came out to raise money for the WVU Medicine UHC nursing program.
Turner tees off at the WVU Medicine UHC Pro-Am golf tournament
Pro golfer Blain Turner of Nashville tees off at the WVU Medicine United Hospital Center Pro-Am golf tournament. Turner was one of 26 professional golfers that came out to compete for a $5,000 grand prize while also golfing with the over 100 amateurs that also came out. The event raised $150,000.
Bridgeport recognized as second StormReady community in West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The StormReady designation was only awarded to one other community in the state of West Virginia before Monday evening, when it was granted to the city of Bridgeport. “We’re committed to being prepared and warning our citizens when severe weather is happening,” said Tim...
Preston girls place third at A.J. Everhart Invitational
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Preston Knights’ girls’ cross country squad had another productive weekend as it traveled up to Uniontown (Pa.) and placed third as a team in the A.J. Everhart Uniontown Cross Country Invitational. The Knights were led by sophomore Hallie Simmons, who placed seventh overall...
Roddruss Clay Jr.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 33-year-old Clarksburg man serving time for shooting a gun i…
Violet Mae Gaskins
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Violet Mae Gaskins, 94, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, Septembe…
Man serving time for shooting gun in Clarksburg, West Virginia, admits subsequent pistol whipping crime
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 33-year-old Clarksburg man serving time for shooting a gun in Clarksburg has pleaded guilty to pistol whipping another male in a separate incident. Harrison Chief Judge Christopher J. McCarthy accepted the guilty pleas from Roddruss R. Clay Jr. to unlawful assault and possession...
Claris Lee Standard
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Claris Lee Standard, 73, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her family by her side. She was born November 2, 1948, in Shinnston, daughter of the late Robert Lee Craig and Jane Marie Swiger Craig.
Harrison County Commission to consider ARPA payout, elevator repairs and paying IT interns
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission will consider a payout of promised American Rescue Plan Act funds to a county public service district, $40,000 in elevator repairs and a proposal to pay IT interns at a regular meeting this week. Lake Floyd PSD is requesting a...
Sister Norma Pimentel to visit All Saints Bridgeport in February
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All Saints Bridgeport is now scheduled to host Sister Norma Pimentel in February. While the visit was originally scheduled for October, it has been rescheduled for Feb. 18 and 19 due to unforeseen circumstances.
Protester arrested following passage of W.Va. abortion ban
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester who was forcefully removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol. Lindsey...
