ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Mountaineers came out on the top end in most of the key moments

Without question, West Virginia dominated Virginia Tech in many ways in its 33-10 smashing of the Hokies last Thursday night in Blacksburg. Statistics such as WVU’s 218-35 advantage in rushing yardage and a time of possession margin of more than 17 minutes headlined many of the numerical markers, and on the field, there was the feeling, as the game progressed, that the Mountaineers were solidly in control, and that only some bad bounces or self-inflicted wounds could keep the sounds of “Country Roads” from echoing through Lane Stadium at the conclusion.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 9/26/22

West Virginia mens head basketball coach Bob Huggins believes his team will be much better in 2022-23, and details many of the players who will make up the revamped squad. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Frey's 1-handed grab earns Play of the Week honors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — If football doesn’t work out for North Marion’s Landon Frey, he could have a promising future as a juggler. In the first quarter of the Huskies’ 35-0 win over Lincoln on Friday, which kept them at No. 1 in the WVSSAC rankings, Frey, playing defensive back, got his left hand on a long pass, then dove and grabbed the ball with his right hand for a spectacular interception.
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Lubbock, TX
WVNews

Preston's Manko qualifies for state golf, Bridgeport eliminated

ROANOKE, W.Va. (WV News) — Preston golf’s Briar Manko was four strokes shy of qualifying for the state tournament a season ago. This year, as a senior playing at regionals for the final time, he finished the job. Manko was the top individual state tournament qualifier at the...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Liberty impressive in wins over Lewis County, Robert C. Byrd

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Liberty Mountaineers were impressive on Monday night, avenging a loss to Lewis County in straight sets, then coming back from a set down to defeat host Robert C. Byrd in Big 10 tri-match action at the Byrd Cage on Monday night. RCB won...
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Volleyball#Big 12 Conference
WVNews

Local Sports Briefs

The Preston Knights’ football team fell to 0-4 on Friday night as it fell to the visiting East Fairmont Bees, 28-14. East Fairmont quickly opened the scoring at the 9:39 mark in the first quarter when quarterback Ian Crookshanks took the snap out of the shotgun and dove into the end zone from a yard out. Logan Slider’s extra point made it a 7-0 lead.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Turner tees off at the WVU Medicine UHC Pro-Am golf tournament

Pro golfer Blain Turner of Nashville tees off at the WVU Medicine United Hospital Center Pro-Am golf tournament. Turner was one of 26 professional golfers that came out to compete for a $5,000 grand prize while also golfing with the over 100 amateurs that also came out. The event raised $150,000.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport recognized as second StormReady community in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The StormReady designation was only awarded to one other community in the state of West Virginia before Monday evening, when it was granted to the city of Bridgeport. “We’re committed to being prepared and warning our citizens when severe weather is happening,” said Tim...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Preston girls place third at A.J. Everhart Invitational

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Preston Knights’ girls’ cross country squad had another productive weekend as it traveled up to Uniontown (Pa.) and placed third as a team in the A.J. Everhart Uniontown Cross Country Invitational. The Knights were led by sophomore Hallie Simmons, who placed seventh overall...
UNIONTOWN, PA
WVNews

Roddruss Clay Jr.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 33-year-old Clarksburg man serving time for shooting a gun i…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Violet Mae Gaskins

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Violet Mae Gaskins, 94, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, Septembe…
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Claris Lee Standard

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Claris Lee Standard, 73, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her family by her side. She was born November 2, 1948, in Shinnston, daughter of the late Robert Lee Craig and Jane Marie Swiger Craig.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Protester arrested following passage of W.Va. abortion ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester who was forcefully removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol. Lindsey...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy