Read full article on original website
Related
Essence
What Oprah Winfrey Found Out About Sidney Poitier While Producing His Tribute Documentary, 'Sidney'
"This story for me was essential, and was a new revelation for me about Sidney," Winfrey revealed when discussing her new documentary with director Reginald Hudlin. Sidney Poitier touched the hearts of millions during his 94 years on this Earth. With their new documentary on Apple TV+, media giant Oprah Winfrey and director Reginald Hudlin are making sure that his legacy touches millions more.
Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ on Netflix Will Make You Cry Harder Than ‘The Notebook’
An epic, tragic romance is probably the last thing you’d expect from Tyler Perry, a filmmaker best known for donning a gray-haired wig, a stuffed bra, and a floral dress. But Perry’s latest film, A Jazzman’s Blues—which began streaming on Netflix today—is about as opposite from Madea as you could get. If you thought The Notebook made you teary, watch out. Tyler Perry is coming for Nicholas Sparks’s crown. An original script from Perry—the first screenplay he ever wrote, in fact, back in 1995—A Jazzman’s Blues is a sweeping love story set in the deep south in the 1930s and ’40s....
Tyler Perry Opens Up After Break-Up About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Staying At His Home, And What It Taught Him About Love
Things are looking up for Tyler Perry’s film career as his Netflix movie A Jazzman’s Blues will be coming out this weekend after 27 years in the making. But sadly, this filmmaker went through an unfortunate breakup with his girlfriend a couple of years ago. After reflecting on the time he had Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stay in his home during a rough time in their lives, they reminded him what true love really is.
Tyler Perry Responds To Spike Lee’s Past Criticism Of Madea
Tyler Perry has offered a new response to Spike Lee’s past criticism of his famous character, Madea. As a guest on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, the filmmaker, 53, discussed the titular character being called “coonery buffoonery” in 2009 by Lee. More from VIBE.comTyler Perry To Receive Honorary AARP Purpose Prize AwardTyler Perry Once Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million For One Day Of WorkTyler Perry's First Screenplay 'A Jazzman's Blues' To Premiere On Netflix “There’s a certain part of our society, especially Black people in the culture that…they look down on certain things within the culture. For me, I love the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Rock says the Will Smith Oscars slap was in response to ‘the nicest joke I ever told’
It was the slap heard (and watched) round the world, and Chris Rock is still getting mileage out of it. During a European comedy tour, Rock brought up the incident in which Will Smith slapped the comedian on national television. During a show in Liverpool, England, he asked the audience, as reported by Deadline, “Did that sh*t hurt? Goddamn right…The motherf*cker hit me over a bullsh*t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”
digitalspy.com
Sister Act 3 gets big update from Tyler Perry
Sister Act 3 is closer than ever to getting made, thanks to Tyler Perry. Almost three decades since sequel Back in the Habit hit big screens everywhere, clamour for a third chapter of the musical comedy shows no signs of disintegrating. Joining The View alongside legend Whoopi Goldberg (Deloris van...
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO
Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
Talking With Tami
Red Carpet Rundown: Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ NY Special Screening
Last night, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Netflix hosted a New York Special Screening for A JAZZMAN’S BLUES at The Paris Theater. In attendance was Producer, Screenwriter and Creator Tyler Perry along with some of the cast Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Joshua Boone and many more that came out to support the film! See all the fun photos inside and you can see the movie now thats streaming on Netflix now!
RELATED PEOPLE
Jasmine Guy Calls Out ‘A Different World’ Season 1 Producers For Mistreating Lisa Bonet
On her most recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, former A Different World co-stars Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison had much to say about how the show’s star Lisa Bonet was “disrespected” by the show’s producers. The on-screen love birds, who portrayed Dwayne Wayne and Whitley...
AOL Corp
Tyler Perry Says 'A Jazzman's Blues' Speaks to 'All of the Pains' Black People Have Endured (Exclusive)
Tyler Perry has been working on his passion project for over 20 years, and now it debuts on Netflix. Set in the 1940s Deep South, the prolific filmmaker's new drama, A Jazzman's Blues, follows star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne, whose forbidden love is the backdrop for 40 years of secrets and lies.
CBS News
Tyler Perry's personal connection to 'A Jazzman's Blues' and about watching himself as Madea
You may know him best as the creator of the no-nonsense matriarch Madea, the director and writer of several films and TV series that bear his name and a billionaire film studio founder. But now, Tyler Perry wants to reintroduce himself to audiences with a historical drama he's waited nearly...
NPR
Kwame Alexander's new book about slavery is 'Door of No Return'
You know our next guest well. Kwame Alexander is MORNING EDITION's poet-in-residence. Kwame has written a new book, a young adult novel that is filled with hope, resilience, anger and love. It's called "The Door Of No Return," and it's about a young boy named Kofi growing up in Ghana in the year 1860. Kwame told me this book was the hardest that he's ever written, and what helped frame the story was an unexpected connection that he made.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Essence
Amirah Vann Embraces Her Fierce Mama Energy In Tyler Perry’s 'A Jazzman’s Blues'
From playing Ms. Ernestine in 'Undergound' to Hattie in her upcoming Netflix film, the now real-life mom is proud to broaden the view of Black mothers on screen. Amirah Vann knows she gives off serious mama energy on screen and she’s made peace with it. Long before she welcomed a child of her own in the world, the now 42-year-old actress was cast as the ferocious and flawed Ms. Ernestine, enslaved mother to three enslaved children, in the historical drama Underground. Now, she’s taking on another dynamic mother role. This time in Tyler Perry’s latest effort, A Jazzman’s Blues, coming to Netflix on Friday, September 23.
PopSugar
Watch Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing a Nostalgic "Dreamgirls" Duet
Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph treated fans to a bit of nostalgia on Tuesday when they teamed up for an epic "Dreamgirls" performance. On Sept. 20, the "Abbott Elementary" star's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" aired just a week after her groundbreaking Emmy win, and she stopped by to reflect on her emotional acceptance speech. But, of course, Hudson couldn't pass up the chance to have some "'Dreamgirls' fun."
NPR
Remembering saxophone icon Pharoah Sanders, dead at 81
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with music historian Ayana Contreras about the death of musician Pharoah Sanders and the legacy he leaves behind. And now a moment to remember saxophonist Pharoah Sanders, who died on Saturday at the age of 81. He came to the attention of the jazz world when John Coltrane brought him into his group in 1965. As a solo artist, Pharoah Sanders had a big sound and a spiritual outlook that made him an icon unto himself.
NPR
Rihanna will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show in February
Rihanna is one of the best-selling female artists of all time with over 250 million records sold worldwide. She turned down the opportunity to perform in 2019 to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Rihanna will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'The Lion King' Prequel Director Barry Jenkins Says Film Will Have 'Really Wonderful Musical Numbers'
Director Barry Jenkins is sharing new details about his upcoming Lion King film with Disney. The Oscar winner, 42, revealed the title at the recent D23 Expo earlier this month — Mufasa: The Lion King — and offered a first look at the movie, which is set for release in 2024.
NPR
Alt.Latino is taking over the mic at Tiny Desk concerts for Latinx Heritage Month
OMAR APOLLO: (Singing in Spanish). RASCOE: Alt.Latino's Felix Contreras is here to not only introduce us to their plans for the Tiny Desk Concert series but also to a new voice on the podcast. Felix, who are we about to meet? What's new?. FELIX CONTRERAS, BYLINE: OK, first of all,...
NPR
Megan Piphus Peace is making history as Sesame Street's first Black female pupeteer
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Sesame Street's Megan Piphus Peace, who recently joined the show as its first Black female puppeteer.
NPR
A novelist's time in the MMA cage informed his book on memory loss and identity
John Vercher trained in mixed martial arts as a young man. His novel, After the Lights Go Out, is about a veteran MMA fighter struggling to remember everyday things. Originally broadcast June 2022. DAVE DAVIES, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in today for Terry Gross. Imagine opening...
Comments / 0