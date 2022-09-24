ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Vox

How The Woman King confronts Africa’s role in the slave trade

In a cinematic landscape of reboots and sequels, it’s fairly staggering that Gina Prince-Bythewood got to make a historical epic about Black, all-women warriors in 1800s Africa. Just as striking is the historical research that went into making her film, The Woman King. As Prince-Bythewood explains, the filmmakers couldn’t...
Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
Decider.com

Where to Watch Ken Burns’ ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’

Ken Burns’ latest docuseries, The U.S. and the Holocaust, dives into what Americans were actually doing during the Holocaust. The six-hour, three-part series is directed and produced by long-time collaborators Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein, with an all-star voiceover cast that includes Liam Neeson and Meryl Streep. Airing as a three-day event on PBS, the series explores America’s response (or lack thereof) to the Holocaust while contrasting the rise of Hitler and Nazism in Germany to the eugenics movement and race laws in the States. The U.S. and the Holocaust is one of many collaborations between PBS and Burns since...
The Guardian

My Sunny Maad review – culture shock animation for woman’s Afghan love

Post-Taliban Kabul is seen through the eyes of a Czech bride in this new film from acclaimed animation director Michaela Pavlátová, who was Oscar nominated in 1993 for her short film Words Words Words. Adapted from a novel by war journalist Petra Procházková, the Golden Globe-nominated film boasts striking visuals, but lacks the kind of emotional authenticity that would elevate it beyond a sob story.
NPR

Kwame Alexander's new book about slavery is 'Door of No Return'

You know our next guest well. Kwame Alexander is MORNING EDITION's poet-in-residence. Kwame has written a new book, a young adult novel that is filled with hope, resilience, anger and love. It's called "The Door Of No Return," and it's about a young boy named Kofi growing up in Ghana in the year 1860. Kwame told me this book was the hardest that he's ever written, and what helped frame the story was an unexpected connection that he made.
NPR

40 years after she took the stage, 'Angelina Ballerina' is still dancing

"More than anything else in the world, Angelina loved to dance," writes Katharine Holabird on the first page of her classic 1983 picture book, Angelina Ballerina. "She danced all the time and she danced everywhere, and often she was so busy dancing that she forgot about the other things she was supposed to be doing."
SFGate

Review: 'Less Is Lost,' a funny and affecting U.S. road trip

“Less Is Lost,” by Andrew Sean Greer (Little, Brown) Andrew Sean Greer's “Less Is Lost” is the highly anticipated follow up to his 2018 Pulitzer Prize winning novel “Less,” a satire about an American abroad who travels the globe from Mexico to Germany to Japan to avoid going to an ex-boyfriend's wedding.
NPR

Rihanna will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show in February

Rihanna is one of the best-selling female artists of all time with over 250 million records sold worldwide. She turned down the opportunity to perform in 2019 to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Rihanna will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show...
NPR

Google celebrates NASA's DART mission with a new search gimmick

Tech giant Google took it upon itself to launch its own type of celebration following NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission successfully crashing into an asteroid on Monday evening. If you Google "NASA DART" or "NASA DART mission" it will trigger an animation featuring a spacecraft hitting the "News"...
Variety

Zen Animation Title ‘Tiger And Bear’ Lures Buyers at Cartoon Forum (EXCLUSIVE)

Of the 80 projects that presented at last week’s Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, no pitch attracted greater (proportional) buyer curiosity than “Tiger and Bear.” Produced by Germany’s Wolkenlenker and adapted from a beloved children’s series from author and illustrator Janosch, the upper-preschool project saw nearly 60% buyer attendance at its Tuesday pitch and fielded effusive feedback from American, British, and Scandinavian broadcasters in the days that followed – with many keying to the project’s laid-back tenor. Following that Cartoon Forum launch, Wolkenlenker shared this first look with Variety.    As it exploring life’s smallest moments, “Tiger and Bear” follows two cuddly best friends...
TV SERIES

