Minneapolis, MN

numberfire.com

Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Packers hang on to defeat Tom Brady's Bucs in Week 3 | THE HERD

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers edged out a low-scoring 14-12 win against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs in what could be the final showdown between the two QBs. Rodgers went 27-of-35 for 255 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. While the Packers improved to 2-1, Brady played without a majority of his WR core and offensive line but narrowly beat Rodgers' squad. Colin Cowherd breaks down why this win should not necessarily be one of the more celebrated and happier ones in Green Bay.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 3: Giants lead rival Cowboys on Monday Night Football

Week 3 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants. Headed into Monday's matchup, the Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and favored to win this division rivalry, which would be just their second win against the Cowboys since that 2016 season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Lions' offense is demolishing the Vikings' defense on fourth down

It’s been a very long time since we’ve been able to talk about the Detroit Lions’ offense in a historical sense that wasn’t a historically negative sense, but these are not the same old Lions. A revamped run game that has every defense on edge, in which Detroit is successfully deploying just about every run scheme known to man, sets the tone for quarterback Jared Goff — who, all of a sudden, is pretty fierce when using play-action.
FOX Sports

Nick Wright reveals what worried him about KC Chiefs' huge upset | THE CARTON SHOW

Description: Nick Wright, host of First Things First, joins Craig Carton on The Carton Show after his Kansas City Chiefs suffer a shocking upset to the Indianapolis Colts. Nick and Craig decide what this loss means for the Chiefs and go over the highlights of the game, including what appeared to be a dispute between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and OC Eric Bieniemy. Plus, Nick reveals what really concerns him about this upset for the Chiefs.
numberfire.com

O'Connell: Dalvin Cook (shoulder) day-to-day for Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell. Cook injured his shoulder and did not return to the team's come-from-behind Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions. Instead, it was Alexander Mattison who led the backfield down the stretch. Should Cook be forced to miss Week 4 against New Orleans in London, it would be Mattison who serves as the bellcow with Kene Nwangwu in a support role.
FOX Sports

Why Jimmy Garoppolo's struggles vs. Broncos are not concerning | THE HERD

The San Francisco 49ers narrowly fell to the Denver Broncos 11-10, courtesy of a clutch Russell Wilson drive in the fourth quarter. Jimmy Garoppolo struggled, finishing 18-of-29 for 211 yards, a touchdown and an interception. However, this was Garoppolo's first full week as the 49ers' starting QB and faced a tough Broncos' defense led by Bradley Chubb. Hear why Colin Cowherd is not concerned about Jimmy G, nor does he blame him for the 49ers' loss.
FOX Sports

Sean Payton explains why Ken Dorsey's meltdown was so relatable

There is one word to describe the emotion Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was feeling at the conclusion of his team's 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday: frustration. With the Bills trailing by two, Josh Allen had just over a minute to guide Buffalo down the field...
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson looks like a $50M QB, Jaguars step up: Bucky's Breakdown

There is nothing like watching a great slate of games on a Sunday. The soap-opera-like drama of the NFL makes the viewing experience resemble a roller-coaster ride with the emotional highs and lows that each viewer experiences throughout the day. Given some time to reflect on another wild Sunday, here...
FOX Sports

Jaguars silence most doubters with back-to-back blowouts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars might still have some doubters, a few holdouts who view the past two weeks as more of a fluke than a factuality. It makes sense considering the Jaguars (2-1) had a league-low four wins combined the past two seasons and have long been among the NFL's most dysfunctional franchises (see Urban Meyer).
FOX Sports

Staley sticks with ailing Herbert in Chargers' blowout loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Even after the Los Angeles Chargers fell behind by 28 points late in the fourth quarter on a dismal Sunday afternoon, Justin Herbert insisted on staying in the game with his fractured rib cartilage. Brandon Staley acceded to his franchise quarterback's wishes, and the head...
FOX Sports

Are Jalen Hurts, Eagles now Super Bowl contenders? | THE HERD

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated their NFC East rival Washington Commanders 24-8 to improve to 3-0 on the season. Jalen Hurts went 22-for-35 for 340 yards and three touchdowns, while Carson Wentz struggled and finished 25-for-43 for 211 yards. Does this prove the Eagles are now Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd weighs in.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

How good is Lamar Jackson? Plus, Bills' new offense, ascending teams

At this time last year, the Bills were 2-1. Exactly as they are this season. But their offense felt very different in 2021. Through the first three weeks last season, the Bills led at halftime in every single game. In fact, their average halftime lead was 12.3 points in those three games. That was No. 1 in the NFL.
FOX Sports

Russell Wilson says Broncos offense is on the cusp of greatness | THE CARTON SHOW

The Sunday Night Football game could go down in record as one of the worst NFL games in history, but Russell Wilson had a lot of optimism at a presser where he addressed Denver's offense. The QB said he felt the Broncos are on the cusp of greatness, and that once they get it, they will be unstoppable. Craig Carton points out that only 'losers' spout this sentiment, and backs up this claim by presenting quotes from the Washington Commanders, and the New York Jets.
DENVER, CO

