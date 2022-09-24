Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
Yardbarker
Dalvin Cook’s London vow after leaving Week 3 win over Lions with shoulder injury
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a huge comeback victory against the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, 28-24. However, in the win their superstar running back, Dalvin Cook, was injured in the third quarter and left the game for good. After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the injury to Cook.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Packers hang on to defeat Tom Brady's Bucs in Week 3 | THE HERD
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers edged out a low-scoring 14-12 win against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs in what could be the final showdown between the two QBs. Rodgers went 27-of-35 for 255 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. While the Packers improved to 2-1, Brady played without a majority of his WR core and offensive line but narrowly beat Rodgers' squad. Colin Cowherd breaks down why this win should not necessarily be one of the more celebrated and happier ones in Green Bay.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 3: Giants lead rival Cowboys on Monday Night Football
Week 3 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants. Headed into Monday's matchup, the Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and favored to win this division rivalry, which would be just their second win against the Cowboys since that 2016 season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Lions' offense is demolishing the Vikings' defense on fourth down
It’s been a very long time since we’ve been able to talk about the Detroit Lions’ offense in a historical sense that wasn’t a historically negative sense, but these are not the same old Lions. A revamped run game that has every defense on edge, in which Detroit is successfully deploying just about every run scheme known to man, sets the tone for quarterback Jared Goff — who, all of a sudden, is pretty fierce when using play-action.
FOX Sports
Nick Wright reveals what worried him about KC Chiefs' huge upset | THE CARTON SHOW
Description: Nick Wright, host of First Things First, joins Craig Carton on The Carton Show after his Kansas City Chiefs suffer a shocking upset to the Indianapolis Colts. Nick and Craig decide what this loss means for the Chiefs and go over the highlights of the game, including what appeared to be a dispute between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and OC Eric Bieniemy. Plus, Nick reveals what really concerns him about this upset for the Chiefs.
numberfire.com
O'Connell: Dalvin Cook (shoulder) day-to-day for Vikings
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell. Cook injured his shoulder and did not return to the team's come-from-behind Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions. Instead, it was Alexander Mattison who led the backfield down the stretch. Should Cook be forced to miss Week 4 against New Orleans in London, it would be Mattison who serves as the bellcow with Kene Nwangwu in a support role.
FOX Sports
Jonathan Vilma and Kenny Albert discuss Derrick Henry's performance in the 24-22 win over the Raiders
Jonathan Vilma and Kenny Albert discuss Titans RB Derrick Henry's performance. The Titans scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and won 24-22.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Why Jimmy Garoppolo's struggles vs. Broncos are not concerning | THE HERD
The San Francisco 49ers narrowly fell to the Denver Broncos 11-10, courtesy of a clutch Russell Wilson drive in the fourth quarter. Jimmy Garoppolo struggled, finishing 18-of-29 for 211 yards, a touchdown and an interception. However, this was Garoppolo's first full week as the 49ers' starting QB and faced a tough Broncos' defense led by Bradley Chubb. Hear why Colin Cowherd is not concerned about Jimmy G, nor does he blame him for the 49ers' loss.
FOX Sports
'You can't define your season by two games' - Ravens' Lamar Jackson reflects on bounce-back victory against Patriots
Lamar Jackson reflected on the Baltimore Ravens' bounce-back victory against the New England Patriots. He praised the defensive effort and stressed that a season shouldn't be defined too early.
FOX Sports
Sean Payton explains why Ken Dorsey's meltdown was so relatable
There is one word to describe the emotion Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was feeling at the conclusion of his team's 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday: frustration. With the Bills trailing by two, Josh Allen had just over a minute to guide Buffalo down the field...
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson looks like a $50M QB, Jaguars step up: Bucky's Breakdown
There is nothing like watching a great slate of games on a Sunday. The soap-opera-like drama of the NFL makes the viewing experience resemble a roller-coaster ride with the emotional highs and lows that each viewer experiences throughout the day. Given some time to reflect on another wild Sunday, here...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
NFL Week 3: Should you bet on the underdog Commanders against the Eagles?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P analyzes the week 3 matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. Sammy P has liked the way the Commanders' offense has looked and thinks they will have another successful week against. their division rivals, the Eagles and Jalen Hurts.
FOX Sports
Jaguars silence most doubters with back-to-back blowouts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars might still have some doubters, a few holdouts who view the past two weeks as more of a fluke than a factuality. It makes sense considering the Jaguars (2-1) had a league-low four wins combined the past two seasons and have long been among the NFL's most dysfunctional franchises (see Urban Meyer).
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson has a HUGE day with 325 total yards and five TD in Ravens' 37-26 victory over Patriots
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the New England Patriots 37-26 behind five total TD by Lamar Jackson. He threw for 218 yards and rushed for 107 yards on the day. The Ravens improved to 2-1.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 3: Should you take Tom Brady and the Buccaneers as favorites over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 3 matchup between Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Who should you take in this matchup of NFC heavyweights?
FOX Sports
Staley sticks with ailing Herbert in Chargers' blowout loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Even after the Los Angeles Chargers fell behind by 28 points late in the fourth quarter on a dismal Sunday afternoon, Justin Herbert insisted on staying in the game with his fractured rib cartilage. Brandon Staley acceded to his franchise quarterback's wishes, and the head...
FOX Sports
Are Jalen Hurts, Eagles now Super Bowl contenders? | THE HERD
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated their NFC East rival Washington Commanders 24-8 to improve to 3-0 on the season. Jalen Hurts went 22-for-35 for 340 yards and three touchdowns, while Carson Wentz struggled and finished 25-for-43 for 211 yards. Does this prove the Eagles are now Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd weighs in.
FOX Sports
How good is Lamar Jackson? Plus, Bills' new offense, ascending teams
At this time last year, the Bills were 2-1. Exactly as they are this season. But their offense felt very different in 2021. Through the first three weeks last season, the Bills led at halftime in every single game. In fact, their average halftime lead was 12.3 points in those three games. That was No. 1 in the NFL.
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson says Broncos offense is on the cusp of greatness | THE CARTON SHOW
The Sunday Night Football game could go down in record as one of the worst NFL games in history, but Russell Wilson had a lot of optimism at a presser where he addressed Denver's offense. The QB said he felt the Broncos are on the cusp of greatness, and that once they get it, they will be unstoppable. Craig Carton points out that only 'losers' spout this sentiment, and backs up this claim by presenting quotes from the Washington Commanders, and the New York Jets.
Comments / 0