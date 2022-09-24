Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Investigation Into Bergen County Man Recorded Urinating On Ex-Wife's Grave Announced
HERE'S THE LATEST: A Bergen County man who was recorded urinating on his ex-wife's grave received a summons and is being investigated further, police in Rockland County confirmed on Monday, Sept. 26. Daily Voice broke the story Friday about the secret recording made of Dean Eichler, 68, desecrating the grave...
wrnjradio.com
Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital patient accused of being in possession of heroin, crack cocaine, clonazepam pills, drug paraphernalia
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A patient at St Clare’s Denville Hospital was arrested Sunday after she was allegedly in possession of heroin, crack cocaine, clonazepam pills, and drug paraphernalia, according to Denville Township police. On September 25, police responded to Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital for the...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: VIDEO FROM OCEAN COUNTY RESIDENT ON PREVENTING YOUR PUSH BUTTON START VEHICLE FROM BEING STOLEN
We received the below email from a follower here in Ocean County with a very interesting video he made regarding how thieves are bypassing key fobs to attempt to start and steal your car. It’s an interesting video and well worth the few minutes to watch it. Below is his email and link to his video.
Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident
UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash
LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
East Dover NJ Principal Got Into a Sticky Situation to Support the Police
Vest-A-Cop with the Toms River PBA is happening in Downtown Toms River until 10 pm tonight, September 26th. If you're not familiar with the Vest-A-Cop foundation, it's an organization that helps provide police officers with bulletproof vests. The Toms River PBA has done a few fundraisers for Vest-A-Cop. There's the...
Drug dealer who shipped heroin to N.J. in vehicle’s secret compartment gets 14 years in prison
A drug dealer who used a hidden compartment in a vehicle to ship heroin to Union County from California has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. William T. Bouza, 45, of Watchung, arranged for the drugs to be stashed in a “trap” on a Mercedes being transported to New Jersey on a car carrier in February 2019, federal officials said.
wrnjradio.com
Driver suffers possible medical emergency before crash in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – Authorities say a possible medical emergency caused a driver to crash in Morris County early Sunday morning. The crash happened at 6:04 a.m. on I-280 eastbound at milepost 0.5 in Parsippany-Troy Hills, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. A...
wrnjradio.com
Police searching for vehicle, occupants who fled the scene after a crash that caused property damage in Morris County
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Morris Township Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the occupants of a vehicle that allegedly caused property damage and left the scene of an accident earlier this month. On Sept. 11, at around 5:36 p.m., a silver or grey...
3 pedestrians killed following collision on rural N.J. road, authorities say
Three pedestrians were killed late Saturday night after two cars collided in Chatsworth, a small community in Woodland Township, the New Jersey State Police said. Dion Cardell, 50, of Browns Mills, Pemberton Township; Michael Stull, 46, of Hamilton; and Brian Blaszka, 36, of Forked River, Lacey Township died after being struck on Chatsworth-Barnegat Road near Magnolia Street at 11:25 p.m., State Police spokesman Sgt. Philip Curry said.
1 dead, 2 injured in Nassau County house fire
One person was killed and another was injured after a fire engulfed a Hempstead home early Monday.
Construction worker dies at Robbinsville, NJ temple raided by FBI, cops say
ROBBINSVILLE — A construction worker has died at a Hindu temple that was raided by the FBI last year and accused in a lawsuit of human trafficking and labor violations. The 57-year-old man from Hillside was dead when first responders arrived at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, according to Robbinsville police. An investigation found that a construction accident had occurred at the rear of the property where curbing was being installed.
SUV punches hole in Wall Township, NJ, high school
A gaping hole was punched into the side of Wall High School by an SUV driven by a 17-year-old township boy. Classes had already been dismissed, but some students and staff remained inside the building when the driver lost control of the 2008 Lexus RX. Police say the vehicle was...
Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County
A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
New Jersey Globe
22-year-old daughter of Rahway mayor dies
The 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and his wife, school board member Laura Giacobbe, has died. Annabella Marie Giacobbe passed away on Saturday following a recent medical procedure. “The Giacobbe family is in tremendous grief as they mourn the death of their oldest child and asks that the...
wrnjradio.com
Authorities searching for missing, endangered Hunterdon County woman
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 65-year-old Flemington Borough woman, according to police. Karen Newton walked away from a program on Broad Street on September 23, at around 3:45 p.m., police said. Newton has no known destination in town...
Three pedestrians killed in tragic Woodland, NJ crash
WOODLAND — Three people have died from their injuries as a result of a two-vehicle crash in the Chatsworth area of Woodland late Saturday night. The victims, all pedestrians, were hit after one car struck the rear end of another vehicle around 11:25 p.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry told New Jersey 101.5.
Truck driver suffered medical emergency before crashing through guardrail on N.J. highway, police say
A truck driver suffered a medical emergency early Sunday before crashing through a guardrail on Interstate 280 East in Morris County and ending up on the wrong side of the highway, authorities said. The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-280 East near milepost 0.5...
Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Morris Goodkind Bridge
A man leapt to his death from a bridge in Edison Township Monday, Sept. 26, authorities confirmed. At approximately 2:45 p.m., the unidentified man jumped from the Morris Goodkind Bridge, according to Deputy Chief Robert Dudash Jr. He landed in the wooded area near Marina Drive in Edison, the deputy...
Officials give update on safety improvements for 'worst' intersections
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora says the impending improvements to a handful of local intersections, including one that's been ranked one of the most dangerous in the country, are a long time coming.
