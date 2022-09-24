ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital patient accused of being in possession of heroin, crack cocaine, clonazepam pills, drug paraphernalia

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A patient at St Clare’s Denville Hospital was arrested Sunday after she was allegedly in possession of heroin, crack cocaine, clonazepam pills, and drug paraphernalia, according to Denville Township police. On September 25, police responded to Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital for the...
DENVILLE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident

UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash

LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Driver suffers possible medical emergency before crash in Morris County

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – Authorities say a possible medical emergency caused a driver to crash in Morris County early Sunday morning. The crash happened at 6:04 a.m. on I-280 eastbound at milepost 0.5 in Parsippany-Troy Hills, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. A...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

3 pedestrians killed following collision on rural N.J. road, authorities say

Three pedestrians were killed late Saturday night after two cars collided in Chatsworth, a small community in Woodland Township, the New Jersey State Police said. Dion Cardell, 50, of Browns Mills, Pemberton Township; Michael Stull, 46, of Hamilton; and Brian Blaszka, 36, of Forked River, Lacey Township died after being struck on Chatsworth-Barnegat Road near Magnolia Street at 11:25 p.m., State Police spokesman Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Construction worker dies at Robbinsville, NJ temple raided by FBI, cops say

ROBBINSVILLE — A construction worker has died at a Hindu temple that was raided by the FBI last year and accused in a lawsuit of human trafficking and labor violations. The 57-year-old man from Hillside was dead when first responders arrived at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, according to Robbinsville police. An investigation found that a construction accident had occurred at the rear of the property where curbing was being installed.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County

A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

22-year-old daughter of Rahway mayor dies

The 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and his wife, school board member Laura Giacobbe, has died. Annabella Marie Giacobbe passed away on Saturday following a recent medical procedure. “The Giacobbe family is in tremendous grief as they mourn the death of their oldest child and asks that the...
RAHWAY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Authorities searching for missing, endangered Hunterdon County woman

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 65-year-old Flemington Borough woman, according to police. Karen Newton walked away from a program on Broad Street on September 23, at around 3:45 p.m., police said. Newton has no known destination in town...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Morris Goodkind Bridge

A man leapt to his death from a bridge in Edison Township Monday, Sept. 26, authorities confirmed. At approximately 2:45 p.m., the unidentified man jumped from the Morris Goodkind Bridge, according to Deputy Chief Robert Dudash Jr. He landed in the wooded area near Marina Drive in Edison, the deputy...
EDISON, NJ

