Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police identify motorcyclist killed in West O Street crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Lincoln Police identified the man killed during a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash. Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a sedan pulled onto West O Street in front of a westbound motorcycle. Police identified the driver of the motorcycle as Jeffrey Zieger, 45, of Lincoln. Zieger...
News Channel Nebraska
Single-vehicle accident sends one to hospital in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they responded to a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning. LPD said around 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to Highway 77 and west A St./west Van Dorn for a reported rollover accident. Police said when officers arrived they found a Chevy Suburban on...
York News-Times
One killed, one seriously injured in Highway 34 crash
YORK – One person was killed and another was very seriously injured in a head-on crash on Highway 34, west of Utica, on Friday, Sept. 23. York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka explained that the accident happened around 6:20 a.m. Sheriff Vrbka said Scott Sorenson, 42, of Seward, was westbound...
klkntv.com
Lincoln porch fire causes $10,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A back porch near 8th and Y streets caught fire around 3:45 p.m. Monday. The fire started from a lit cigarette and spread into an interior wall of the home. The resident was able to put out most of the flames with the help of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
OMAHA, Neb. -- One person is dead and three more are hurt after a wreck Sunday in Northwest Omaha. Four cars were involved in the accident that happened just after 4 p.m. Omaha Police have confirmed the deceased victim is 65-year-old Velma Sanders. Sanders was a passenger in a vehicle...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Lincoln man charged, victim identified in O Street homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police announced the arrest of a Lincoln man on Monday in connection with Sunday morning’s homicide. Early Sunday morning Robert Brannon, 33, of Omaha was shot and killed in the alley near 19th and O Streets. Security video of the area shows Brannon...
Lincoln man dies after crash between a motorcycle and a car
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Saturday between a motorcycle and a car.
klin.com
Early Sunday Morning Shooting Injures 2
On Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 at 1:56 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of 23rd and Judson Street. The shooting happened as a large gathering was concluding nearby. Two 20-year-old males from Omaha were located with non-life-threatening injuries. Vehicles and other property...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Police searching for 19-year-old involved in double shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 19-year old is being sought in relation to a double-shooting in the capital city. The Lincoln Police Department said 19-year-old Jason Hernandez is accused of shooting two other party-goers at a home just northeast of the UNL campus. Hernandez is now charged with felony assault and...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man breaks into Harley-Davidson, steals motorcycles and more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was arrested after police say he broke into Frontier Harley-Davidson on Friday morning and stole motorcycles. Around 8:33 a.m., employees called Lincoln Police after finding a shattered window at the store near Northwest 40th and West O Streets. Items were also stolen...
News Channel Nebraska
One dead in Lincoln car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A motorcyclist died in a car crash in Lincoln on Saturday. The Lincoln Police Department said a black Harley Davidson-style motorcycle was reportedly travelling westbound on W O St. around 2:30 p.m. Officers said witnesses in the area told them that a white Hyundai Sedan was travelling...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating shots fired into crowd overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– Lincoln Police are investigating gunshots fired into a crowd Sunday around 2:00 a.m. near 23rd and Judson Street. Witnesses told police the suspects shot into the crowd as people were leaving a large gathering. Two 20-year-old men from Omaha were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
In Lincoln, shootings and shots fired up 40% from this time last year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln has had more gun assaults and victims in 2022 than in the previous five years, with three months still left in the year. Rising violence is a topic on the minds of Lincoln residents and law enforcement. The recent strings of shootings and homicides...
News Channel Nebraska
Man rams car into GIPD vehicle
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison of Shelby, was referred after he rammed the vehicle he was driving into a GIPD police car. The officer made a traffic stop on Mattison near the Walmart on South Locust street Saturday night. When the officer attempted to make contact, Mattison allegedly reversed his car into the front of the police vehicle and sped off.
Troopers arrest 2 following pursuits in Lincoln, Douglas counties
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested multiple drivers this weekend after pursuits on opposite ends of the state. Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
Lincoln Police investigating 2 separate Sunday morning shootings
Lincoln Police are investigating two separate shootings shooting that happened in the early hours of Sunday. One shooting left a man dead and the other left two injured.
klkntv.com
One person shot, killed in Lincoln overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– One person died after a shooting early Sunday morning according to Lincoln Police. Officers responded to reports of a man shot in the alley near 19th and O Streets just after midnight Sunday. The man, who officers believe to be in his 30s, died at the scene after life-saving measures by First Responders were not successful.
KETV.com
'She died a happy woman': Family remembers woman killed in Bellevue crash
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A family is mourning a young woman after a deadly crash. This one happened Friday in Bellevue near Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. Investigators say 33-year-old Maria Castelan drove through a red light and hit two other cars. Her passenger, 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, was killed.
WOWT
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
klin.com
Motorcycle Accident Claims The Life of a 45-year old Lincoln Man
Lincoln Police report a 45-year old Lincoln man died following a car vs motorcycle accident shortly before 2:30 pm Saturday afternoon at West O and 19th Street. Police are asking the publics help with any information, including video evidence, to contact LPD. The LPD News Release is available here C2-085746.
Comments / 0