Former College Football, NFL Player Has Died
The college football world received some bad news when a former player and coach passed away this week. Bill Fulcher, a former player and coach at Georgia Tech, passed away this week, according to a statement from the school. He was 88 years old. "We mourn the loss of former...
Duke HC Mike Elko Previews Virginia
Read what Duke head coach Mike Elko had to say about Saturday night's matchup between the Blue Devils and Cavaliers
Defensive Lineman Rodney Lora Decommits From Virginia Football
Lora, a three-star recruit from Woodberry Forest, announced he is reopening his recruitment
News & Notes From Mack Brown’s Press Conference to Begin Virginia Tech Week
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Mack Brown met with reporters Monday for his first media availability of the week that leads to Saturday’s game against visiting Virginia Tech, the ACC opener for the Tar Heels. UNC (3-1) is coming off its first defeat of the season,...
WATCH: Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman Leaves It On The Field Versus Clemson
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman gave all he had for Wake forest in their 51-45 loss to No.5 Clemson. He was 20-29, amassing 337 yards and lighting up the scoreboard for 6 touchdowns through the air.
Daily Memphian high school honor roll: Fang leads the way for Houston soccer
The Houston senior scores two goals in a victory over Bartlett to help keep her squad undefeated.
2022 Virginia Football Schedule and Results
See the 2022 UVA football schedule updated with results after each game
