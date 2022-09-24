Read full article on original website
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York StateTravel MavenThiells, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Girls soccer: Clinton scores twice as West Milford blanks Pompton Lakes (PHOTOS)
Cassidy Clinton netted a pair of goals to lead West Milford to a 5-0 win over Pompton Lakes, in Chester.
HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 4
October is right around the corner, which means this is the time of the year where teams want to ramp up and play their best football. We entered Week 4 with 65 unbeaten teams, and after the dust was settled following the week, 20 previously undefeated teams lost. That leaves us with 45 unbeaten teams, eight from the Big Central Conference, five from the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference, 19 from the Super Football Conference, four from the Shore Conference and nine from the West Jersey Football League.
NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Where every school stands through Week 4
We are through Week 4 of the N.J. high school football season, which means the postseason is right around the corner and the NJSIAA UPR rankings become more and more important. The UPR is determined by combining teams’ power points and Opponents Strength Index. The top 16 teams through games...
Fantastic LBI National Golf Club is Open in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey
I admit I am not very good at golf lol I enjoy it a lot, but I am no Phil Mickelson. I love going out and enjoying a round of golf, being outside and enjoying the beauty of a great course, getting the exercise, and occasionally hitting a good shot.
Salem County field hockey for Sept. 26: Bower leads Salem past Deptford
Marissa Bower had a team-high two goals and contributed an assist to lead Salem to a 6-0 victory over Deptord in Deptford. Abby Hempel and Rhionna Timmons added a goal and an assist apiece for Salem (4-3). Molly Vengenock and Samantha Dale also scored in the victory and Abby Boggs...
Salem County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Pennsville defeats Paulsboro
Dylan Waller led the way with two goals and one assist as Pennsville took down Paulsboro 7-1 in Pennsville. Stone Mumink scored two goals while Michael Angelo added a goal and an assist for Pennsville (5-2). Paulsboro (0-5) was able to get on the board in the second half when...
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Monday, Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Sept. 26, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Girls Soccer Top 20, Sept. 27: Unbeaten teams making a case for No. 1 spot
The statewide landscape continues to change, and with every day there seems to be another upset. The statewide outlook has changed again and the rankings look much different this week. Check out where teams landed in the first updated version of the NJ.com Top 20 of the season, including a few teams that are making their debut in the state rankings. This list includes teams from all over the state. Scroll through the post to get a full look at how things stack up in New Jersey.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange firefighter receives promotion to rank of captain
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Firefighter John Casiero was promoted to the rank of captain at the West Orange Township Council meeting on Sept. 20. He was sworn in by Mayor Robert D. Parisi while his wife, Jaclyn, held the Bible during the brief ceremony with family and friends in attendance. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio presented the traditional congratulatory bouquet of flowers to Casiero’s wife, who subsequently posed with their 4-year-old daughter, Amelia, looking on.
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Sparta over West Morris - Boys soccer recap
Ty Kelly and Patrick Connors each scored to lead Sparta to a 2-0 win over West Morris, in Chester. Chris Munoz made four saves to earn the shutout for Sparta (3-3). West Morris fell to 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
OMG! The Best Roadside Sub Shop in New Jersey to Get a 3 Foot Hoagie
Whether you call it a "sub" "hoagie" "hero" or "grinder" etc, they all mean the same thing, a delicious sandwich. Let's face it we all enjoy a nice hoagie and if you are really hungry we have just the place for you!. How about a sub, a three-foot sub? According...
Loss to Collingswood continues work in progress for Williamstown field hockey team
They next play. The next day. The next game. That is the focus of the Braves field hockey team. After the best season in the Williamstown program’s history, the team knew this September would be a work in progress. Monday afternoon, Collingswood left the Braves home turf with a 4-1 nonleague win. At game’s end, the process of looking forward had already begun.
What the Woolly Bears are Predicting for Winter in New York
It's my favorite time of the year... the oppressive heat is fading, apple cider donuts are on store shelves, and the black and brown Woolly Bear caterpillars are back with their winter weather predictions. Woolly Bear Caterpillars in New York. Much like Punxsutawney Phil predicts how soon we'll escape winter...
newyorkalmanack.com
Sing Sing Prison Break: A Hudson River Fishing Tale
Hatzmann recalled a story told to him by fellow fisherman Charlie Rohr, about a prison break from Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York.Rohr was also interviewed for the Yonkers, NY Herald Statesman in an article published April 14th, 1941:. “We’re Going To Bump You Off!” Killers Promise Charlie Rohr....
Mountain lions in NJ? Dozens more come forward with sightings
I am sincerely amazed at the number of emails I continue to receive about mountain lion or cougar sightings in New Jersey. This all started in the spring with the report by a woman who swears she and her dog were approached by a cougar in Galloway Township. That story...
Staten Islanders are complaining that N.J. ‘boom parties’ keep them up all night
Staten Island residents are complaining about the steady thump-thump-thump from boom parties along the New Jersey waterfront that is keeping them awake at night. New Jersey residents who live in Burlington and Camden county towns along the Delaware River have their own beef with Philadelphia for allowing late-night boom parties that are too loud and too long.
See the tremendously hilarious Stand Up Comedian Vic Dibitetto of Manalapan, NJ at his six upcoming New Jersey shows
If you love watching and listening to Comedian Vic Dibitetto in his videos on social media then you are going to love his Stand Up which is a different level of humor you need to witness in person. The good news is that the Manalapan resident has six upcoming shows...
This N.J. cafe is the No. 1 place to eat bingsoo, according to Yelp reviewers
North Jersey, more specifically the Fort Lee and Palisades Park area, is the prime destination for Korean barbecue. And now it is home to the best bingsoo in the state, according to Yelp reviewers. Cafe Leah in Palisades Park has been serving the community with its specialty coffee drinks, bubble...
Maryland didn’t want the H2Oi car rally there, so deadly event came to N.J.
The muscle car mayhem that claimed two lives in Wildwood on Saturday night started innocently enough more than a decade ago around Ocean City, Maryland, when a group of Volkswagen and Audi lovers gathered to celebrate the beauty of the water-cooled engine. That initial gathering, held around 2010, was relatively...
