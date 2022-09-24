Read full article on original website
Shaler leads way as Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League enters stretch run
Shaler leads the pack of 14 varsity teams as the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League enters the stretch run to the league playoffs. The Titans improved to 7-1 overall with a pair of dominating victories Sunday over Seneca Valley, 23-6 and 17-1. Second-place Hempfield (6-2) also swept a doubleheader, topping...
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 26, 2022
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m. Central Catholic at Shaler, 7:15 p.m. Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7:30 p.m. North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m. Allderdice at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m. Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m. Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m. Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m. Class...
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser hits the record books
Kiser posts excellent time: Camryn Kiser had a day for Chambersburg in the prestigious Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Kiser posted a time of 17:57.0 in the event, which was good for second place. It was also the second-fastest time any Trojan female runner has had in a 5K race (Abby Yourkavitch hit 17:54 in 2017), and she was also the second girl to break 18:00.
Kyra Dillon’s overtime goal hands Mechanicsburg girls soccer tightly-contested 1-0 win against Hershey
In a hard-fought Mid-Penn Keystone clash, Mechanicsburg (7-1) fended off Hershey’s (3-4) spirited upset bid Monday. Kyra Dillon found the back of the net with 1:44 left in the first overtime period to break the stalemate and hand the Wildcats the win. Isabella Putt picked up the assist on the game-winning goal.
Top WPIAL teams hold on to spots in Volleyball Coaches Association rankings
The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up. The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Boys soccer wins 7th straight game
Chambersburg 4, Carlisle 1: The Trojans geared up for their big game Wednesday by handling the Thundering Herd in a Mid Penn Commonwealth game on Monday night at Trojan Stadium, their seventh straight win. Chambersburg (8-2, 4-2 MPC), ranked No. 3 in District 3, takes on No. 2 Cumberland Valley...
cityofbasketballlove.com
2022 CoBL Girls' Fall Classic Schedule (Oct. 1-2)
For the first time ever, CoBL is running a girls’ high school team event. Our inaugural CoBL Fall Classic, presented by Spring-Ford Girls’ Basketball, will take place this weekend at Spring-Ford High School in Royersford. Over the course of the weekend, we’ll have 28 of the area’s top...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: Golfers set for new WPIAL format
WPIAL golfers this week will be part of a significant format change to the individual postseason. For the first time, the championship tournaments will be 36 holes and played over a week at two courses. The scores from the two rounds will be cumulative. Essentially, the semifinal rounds were eliminated...
High school scores and top performers for Sept. 26-Oct. 1
Frederick Force 3, Grace Academy 2 (24-26, 25-14, 26-24, 27-29, 15-12) New Life 3, Broadfording 0 (25-3, 25-11, 25-12) Greencastle-Antrim 3, Boiling Springs 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-16) Fall sports:Introducing The Herald-Mail's Washington County Power 5 rankings. One stop shopping:2022 Washington County high school fall sports central. Top performers. Monday. •...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford girls volleyball working to learn what it takes to win
Penn-Trafford girls’ volleyball coach Jim Schall didn’t seemed bothered by his team’s start to the 2022 season. Warriors were 3-4 overall and 2-1 in Section 3-4A following a hard-fought 3-2 loss to Shaler, falling 15-13 in Game 5, on Sept. 20. Penn-Trafford returned two starters — senior...
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 26, 2022 Soccer: Big Wins for Port Boys/Girls; DuBois Girls Hand Clearfield First Loss; Coudy, GM, Slippery Rock Boys Triumph
GALETON, Pa. – Nash Delp, Jacob Hooftallen, and Micah Baston all scored as Coudersport earned a hard-fought 3-2 win over Galeton. Hooftallen, Mason Roessner (two), Andy Chen, and Delp had assists for the Falcons. Braidyn Rumsey had six stops in net for the Falcons. GENERAL MCLANE 2, MERCYHURST PREP...
