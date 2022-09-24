ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser hits the record books

Kiser posts excellent time: Camryn Kiser had a day for Chambersburg in the prestigious Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Kiser posted a time of 17:57.0 in the event, which was good for second place. It was also the second-fastest time any Trojan female runner has had in a 5K race (Abby Yourkavitch hit 17:54 in 2017), and she was also the second girl to break 18:00.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Gallatin
Valley News Dispatch

Top WPIAL teams hold on to spots in Volleyball Coaches Association rankings

The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up. The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Boys soccer wins 7th straight game

Chambersburg 4, Carlisle 1: The Trojans geared up for their big game Wednesday by handling the Thundering Herd in a Mid Penn Commonwealth game on Monday night at Trojan Stadium, their seventh straight win. Chambersburg (8-2, 4-2 MPC), ranked No. 3 in District 3, takes on No. 2 Cumberland Valley...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

2022 CoBL Girls' Fall Classic Schedule (Oct. 1-2)

For the first time ever, CoBL is running a girls’ high school team event. Our inaugural CoBL Fall Classic, presented by Spring-Ford Girls’ Basketball, will take place this weekend at Spring-Ford High School in Royersford. Over the course of the weekend, we’ll have 28 of the area’s top...
ROYERSFORD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Randolph Macon Academy#American Football#Council Rock#Scranton Holy Cross#Midd West 0#Norristown#Westmont Hilltop#Brockway 7 Shaler#Franklin Regional#York County Tech#Scorestream Com
The Herald-Mail

High school scores and top performers for Sept. 26-Oct. 1

Frederick Force 3, Grace Academy 2 (24-26, 25-14, 26-24, 27-29, 15-12) New Life 3, Broadfording 0 (25-3, 25-11, 25-12) Greencastle-Antrim 3, Boiling Springs 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-16) Fall sports:Introducing The Herald-Mail's Washington County Power 5 rankings. One stop shopping:2022 Washington County high school fall sports central. Top performers. Monday. •...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford girls volleyball working to learn what it takes to win

Penn-Trafford girls’ volleyball coach Jim Schall didn’t seemed bothered by his team’s start to the 2022 season. Warriors were 3-4 overall and 2-1 in Section 3-4A following a hard-fought 3-2 loss to Shaler, falling 15-13 in Game 5, on Sept. 20. Penn-Trafford returned two starters — senior...
TRAFFORD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy