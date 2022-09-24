ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddon Township, NJ

NJ.com

Monmouth County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26

Brody Levy's overtime goal lifted Donovan Catholic past Red Bank Catholic 2-1 in Toms River. Saeed Torress got Red Bank Catholic (0-7) on the board with a first-half goal before Matt Fletcher tied things up in the second. Peyton Calvetto recorded an assist on the game-winner while Harrison Hopkins...
NJ.com

HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 4

October is right around the corner, which means this is the time of the year where teams want to ramp up and play their best football. We entered Week 4 with 65 unbeaten teams, and after the dust was settled following the week, 20 previously undefeated teams lost. That leaves us with 45 unbeaten teams, eight from the Big Central Conference, five from the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference, 19 from the Super Football Conference, four from the Shore Conference and nine from the West Jersey Football League.
NJ.com

Boys soccer: No. 11 Delran shuts out Moorestown

Drew Roskos and Andrew Grello each tallied a goal and an assist to lead Delran, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-0 win over Moorestown, in Delran. Delran (3-2-2) led 1-0 at the half. Erik Braga made three saves to earn the shutout. Willyam Viega also scored...
NJ.com

Times football notes Week 4: Schmelzer, Surace, lead way for top area teams

What a week it was for the Montgomery and Hopewell Valley football teams. The Bulldogs picked up Mercer County's first (and so far only of the West Jersey Football League teams) win outside of the county with an impressive defensive display against Northern Burlington. But there are still some questions about Hopewell that could be answered in the coming month, with the main one, is this team good enough to win a Capitol Division title by beating Nottingham and Notre Dame?
NJ.com

Loss to Collingswood continues work in progress for Williamstown field hockey team

They next play. The next day. The next game. That is the focus of the Braves field hockey team. After the best season in the Williamstown program's history, the team knew this September would be a work in progress. Monday afternoon, Collingswood left the Braves home turf with a 4-1 nonleague win. At game's end, the process of looking forward had already begun.
NJ.com

Sparta over West Morris - Boys soccer recap

Ty Kelly and Patrick Connors each scored to lead Sparta to a 2-0 win over West Morris, in Chester. Chris Munoz made four saves to earn the shutout for Sparta (3-3). West Morris fell to 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
NJ.com

HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
NJ.com

Football recruits react to light show during Rutgers-Iowa game: 'The new lights were insane'

Rutgers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-10, on Saturday night at SHI Stadium but the Scarlet Knights — after years of playing day games at home and night games on other teams' fields — played under new multicolor LED lights and a choreographed light show accompanied by the stadium's sound system and team band, which turned the game into a full-on entertainment event.
NJ.com

Girls Soccer Top 20, Sept. 27: Unbeaten teams making a case for No. 1 spot

The statewide landscape continues to change, and with every day there seems to be another upset. The statewide outlook has changed again and the rankings look much different this week. Check out where teams landed in the first updated version of the NJ.com Top 20 of the season, including a few teams that are making their debut in the state rankings. This list includes teams from all over the state. Scroll through the post to get a full look at how things stack up in New Jersey.
NJ.com

Haddon Township celebrates Oktoberfest on the Square (PHOTOS)

Haddon Township celebrated its 5th Annual Oktoberfest on the Square on Saturday. The event, held at the Haddon Square Pop-Up Garden, was hosted by Brauhaus Schmitz and Keg & Kitchen and featured a beer garden, live entertainment, and German fare. The festivities included imported tables and benches as well as large steins of beer from genuine German brewers such as Weihenstephan, the oldest brewery in the world, and renowned brewery Spaten.
