Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
LSU-Tennessee set for morning kickoff
LSU and Tennessee fans anxiously awaited word from the SEC for the start time of the Tigers and Vols’ matchup in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 8. It came down Monday morning for what is shaping up to be a monster day in the league but not the news Tiger fans were looking for.
Get 50 percent off your first year with Swamp247
Florida basketball is set to hold its first preseason practice of the year on Tuesday and Swamp247 wants to make sure you have access to the most in-depth Gator basketball coverage in the market by offering 50 percent off annual VIP subscriptions!. Swamp247 has put together the most comprehensive Florida...
FSU's regular season finale against Florida has sold out
Florida State's regular season finale against Florida at Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25th at 7:30 p.m. has officially sold out, as announced by FSU on Tuesday. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network. FSU has lost...
SEC announces start time for Florida vs. Missouri
Florida's home game against Missouri on Oct. 8 is set to get underway at noon ET and will be televised on ESPNU, the SEC announced on Monday afternoon. The contest marks just the 12th-ever meeting between the Gators and Tigers, who lead the series 6-5. Florida will hold its annual homecoming game that day, too, making it the second time since 2018 that the Gators host Missouri for their Homecoming game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2024 5-star S sets October visit to Florida
© 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Middle Tennessee coach, ex-FSU QB Rick Stockstill slams Miami after upset win
Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill made sure Miami knows his Blue Raiders were the better team during Saturday's 45-31 victory over the Hurricanes. Middle Tennessee torched Miami with over 500 yards of total offense, including touchdown passes spanning 71, 69 and 98 yards to smack a team previously ranked No. 25 in the country.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Vanderbilt
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 2 Alabama defeated Vanderbilt, 55-3, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s SEC opener at Bryant-Denny Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 4-0 on the season. “I think we’ve shown a pretty good pattern...
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0