LSU-Tennessee set for morning kickoff

LSU and Tennessee fans anxiously awaited word from the SEC for the start time of the Tigers and Vols’ matchup in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 8. It came down Monday morning for what is shaping up to be a monster day in the league but not the news Tiger fans were looking for.
Get 50 percent off your first year with Swamp247

Florida basketball is set to hold its first preseason practice of the year on Tuesday and Swamp247 wants to make sure you have access to the most in-depth Gator basketball coverage in the market by offering 50 percent off annual VIP subscriptions!. Swamp247 has put together the most comprehensive Florida...
FSU's regular season finale against Florida has sold out

Florida State's regular season finale against Florida at Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25th at 7:30 p.m. has officially sold out, as announced by FSU on Tuesday. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network. FSU has lost...
SEC announces start time for Florida vs. Missouri

Florida's home game against Missouri on Oct. 8 is set to get underway at noon ET and will be televised on ESPNU, the SEC announced on Monday afternoon. The contest marks just the 12th-ever meeting between the Gators and Tigers, who lead the series 6-5. Florida will hold its annual homecoming game that day, too, making it the second time since 2018 that the Gators host Missouri for their Homecoming game.
