saturdaytradition.com
Billy Napier, Florida head coach, restrained by multiple assistants during game vs. Tennessee
It’s an electric atmosphere in Knoxville as the No. 11 Vols take on the No. 20 Gators on Saturday. Tennessee led Florida 17-14 at the half, thanks to a long touchdown drive that ended with a Hendon Hooker scoring pass with 7 seconds remaining. The Gators are attempting to...
Paul Finebaum Is 'Really Depressed' About 2 Major Programs
Paul Finebaum was somehow able to watch the Missouri-Auburn game on Saturday. It was a game that featured both teams making countless mistakes but in the end, Auburn was able to win in overtime, 17-14. Finebaum made his weekly occurence on WJOX out of Alabama and slammed both teams after...
Lane Kiffin fires back at reporter over Ole Miss fan attendance
Ole Miss doesn’t have a problem getting fans through the gates and into the stadium, but keeping them in the stadium is a whole other situation. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin wasn’t pleased with the fan turnout in the second half, and addressed It with the media following Ole Miss’ 35-27 victory over Tulsa Saturday.
College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing
A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
Vols QB Commit Iamaleava Enjoys 'Exciting' Game Day Visit
Elite 2023 Warren High School (Calif.) quarterback Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in March, and he has continued to be a frequent visitor to campus, despite the cross country distance factor. Iamaleava returned to Tennessee on Saturday for his second game day visit. Following the trip, ...
College Football Head Coach Expected To Be Fired Monday
A Power 5 college football coach is expected to be fired on Monday, per reports. Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is expected to be let go on Monday. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel shared the latest on Collins on Sunday afternoon. "The buyout for Geoff Collins if he’s...
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight
It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
Nebraska Is Getting Crushed Following Adrian Martinez' Showing
Adrian Martinez led Kansas State to a 41-34 upset win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Nebraska transfer sparked the biggest moment of his five-year collegiate career when scoring four rushing touchdowns to beat the Sooners, who were coming off a 49-14 blowout over the Cornhuskers. As Martinez...
Big news for Clemson
Big news for Clemson. The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN's College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday's game vs. NC State. The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated (...)
College Football World Reacts To Georgia Arrest News
A member of the Georgia Bulldogs secondary had a run-in with the law early Sunday morning. Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson, "sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard [was] arrested early this morning on a misdemeanor DUI and six other misdemeanor traffic related charges." The college football world reacted to the arrest...
CBS Sports predicts the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4 of college football
With an interesting Week 4 behind us, CBS Sports has predicted the AP Top 25 poll following a weeks worth of nail-biters, upsets and overtimes, and some of the moves may come as a surprise. According to CBS Sports, the biggest losers from Saturday were Oklahoma and Arkansas, dropping down...
Look: Rece Davis Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee's Crowd
Tennessee fans flocked to Neyland Stadium last weekend to see their Vols beat rival Florida for the first time in six years. ESPN's College GameDay was in attendance, and host Rece Davis was clearly impressed by what he deemed an "electric" atmosphere. "It was electric,” Davis said on “SEC This...
AP Top 25 Poll released following Week 4 of college football
After an exhilarating Week 4 of college football, the AP Top 25 Poll has been updated and released. entered the top ten after defeating Florida on Saturday, moving up three spots to No. 8. Additionally, Penn State (No. 11) and Washington (No. 15) also moved up three spots, while Texas A&M made the huge jump of six spots to No. 17 after defeating Arkansas.
College Football Fans Not Happy With Gary Danielson Today
On Saturday afternoon, CBS took center stage as the college football world flocked to watch what promised to be the best game of the day. No. 11 Tennessee stepped onto its home field against No. 20 Florida in a massive SEC showdown. Unfortunately, some fans weren't pleased with who was on the call.
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time
LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
Look: This Tennessee Fan Is Going Viral Today
Tennessee football fans are out in full force to cheer on the Volunteers vs. No. 20 Florida this Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. One fan in particular is taking his fanhood to the extreme. A Tennessee fan died his impressive beard orange and white to match the Tennessee end-zone designs. Take...
Fight Breaks Out In Stands During Miami-Middle Tennessee Game
Miami Hurricanes fans are down bad. The Mario Cristobal-led Hurricanes are trailing Middle Tennessee 24-10 late in the first half. Fans are now starting to take their frustrations out on each other. A group of fans began fighting in the stands during this Saturday afternoon's game. Punches were thrown and...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings
Kirk Herbstreit has updated his top six teams following Week 4 of the college football season. The College GameDay analyst has Georgia in his top spot, followed by Ohio State, Alabama, and Michigan. He then has Clemson and USC rounding out his top six. All six teams got wins on...
