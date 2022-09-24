ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Vols WR commit '110% Tennessee' after first gameday experience on Rocky Top

Tennessee wide receiver commit Nathan Leacock felt comfortable enough with his relationships on Rocky Top to choose the Vols back on July 22 despite never taking in a game. Leacock took an official visit to Knoxville on June 24 which proved to sell him on the program, but in returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s annual rivalry game against Florida, the four-star receiver is even more confident in his decision despite schools still trying to recruit him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Get 50 percent off your first year with Swamp247

Florida basketball is set to hold its first preseason practice of the year on Tuesday and Swamp247 wants to make sure you have access to the most in-depth Gator basketball coverage in the market by offering 50 percent off annual VIP subscriptions!. Swamp247 has put together the most comprehensive Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

FSU's regular season finale against Florida has sold out

Florida State's regular season finale against Florida at Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25th at 7:30 p.m. has officially sold out, as announced by FSU on Tuesday. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network. FSU has lost...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
247Sports

Florida guard Will Richard out 2-3 weeks with minor injury

Sophomore guard Will Richard, who transferred to Florida after a very productive season at Belmont, will miss the next two to three weeks due to a minor injury, Florida first-year head coach Todd Golden shared on Tuesday afternoon. Golden said the team “dodged a bullet” after Richard slipped in a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

SEC announces start time for Florida vs. Missouri

Florida's home game against Missouri on Oct. 8 is set to get underway at noon ET and will be televised on ESPNU, the SEC announced on Monday afternoon. The contest marks just the 12th-ever meeting between the Gators and Tigers, who lead the series 6-5. Florida will hold its annual homecoming game that day, too, making it the second time since 2018 that the Gators host Missouri for their Homecoming game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Florida announces Eastern Washington game will be moved to Sunday

The University of Florida has been paying close attention to Hurricane Ian as it approaches the state of Florida. The Gators have been set to host Eastern Washington at 12:00 p.m. ET in The Swamp this weekend. However, due to the storms path, UF announced on Tuesday that the game will be pushed back just a day, and will now kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
247Sports

247Sports

52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy