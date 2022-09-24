Read full article on original website
Vols WR commit '110% Tennessee' after first gameday experience on Rocky Top
Tennessee wide receiver commit Nathan Leacock felt comfortable enough with his relationships on Rocky Top to choose the Vols back on July 22 despite never taking in a game. Leacock took an official visit to Knoxville on June 24 which proved to sell him on the program, but in returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s annual rivalry game against Florida, the four-star receiver is even more confident in his decision despite schools still trying to recruit him.
Florida basketball is set to hold its first preseason practice of the year on Tuesday and Swamp247 wants to make sure you have access to the most in-depth Gator basketball coverage in the market by offering 50 percent off annual VIP subscriptions!. Swamp247 has put together the most comprehensive Florida...
FSU's regular season finale against Florida has sold out
Florida State's regular season finale against Florida at Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25th at 7:30 p.m. has officially sold out, as announced by FSU on Tuesday. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network. FSU has lost...
Week 4’s Recruiting Winners and Losers: Tennessee and Texas Tech party, Miami suffers major setback
Week 4 of the college football season didn't exactly shake up the College Football Playoff picture. It did, however, alter the trajectories for a few different schools when it comes to the lifeline that is recruiting. Tennessee moved to 4-0 on the season and did so in front of dozens...
Florida guard Will Richard out 2-3 weeks with minor injury
Sophomore guard Will Richard, who transferred to Florida after a very productive season at Belmont, will miss the next two to three weeks due to a minor injury, Florida first-year head coach Todd Golden shared on Tuesday afternoon. Golden said the team “dodged a bullet” after Richard slipped in a...
SEC announces start time for Florida vs. Missouri
Florida's home game against Missouri on Oct. 8 is set to get underway at noon ET and will be televised on ESPNU, the SEC announced on Monday afternoon. The contest marks just the 12th-ever meeting between the Gators and Tigers, who lead the series 6-5. Florida will hold its annual homecoming game that day, too, making it the second time since 2018 that the Gators host Missouri for their Homecoming game.
Florida announces Eastern Washington game will be moved to Sunday
The University of Florida has been paying close attention to Hurricane Ian as it approaches the state of Florida. The Gators have been set to host Eastern Washington at 12:00 p.m. ET in The Swamp this weekend. However, due to the storms path, UF announced on Tuesday that the game will be pushed back just a day, and will now kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday in Gainesville.
Five-star LB enjoys 'electric' atmosphere during Vols' win over Florida
One of the nation's top prospects in the 2024 class was back at Tennessee on Saturday for the Vols' win over rival Florida.
Vols impress five-stars, other important visitors in win over Florida
A number of the prospects who visited Tennessee on Saturday to attend the Vols' win over rival Florida discuss their experiences in Knoxville this weekend.
2024 5-star S sets October visit to Florida
