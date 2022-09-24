ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

The Spun

Look: Rece Davis Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee's Crowd

Tennessee fans flocked to Neyland Stadium last weekend to see their Vols beat rival Florida for the first time in six years. ESPN's College GameDay was in attendance, and host Rece Davis was clearly impressed by what he deemed an "electric" atmosphere. "It was electric,” Davis said on “SEC This...
rockytopinsider.com

Recruits React To Tennessee’s Win Over Florida

Tennessee earned the top win of the young Josh Heupel tenure Saturday afternoon, knocking off then-No. 20 Florida inside of a sold out crowd at Neyland Stadium. The win was Tennessee’s first over rival Florida since 2016 and was just the second win over the Vols’ big three rivals since that game.
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC names Players of the Week following Week 4

The rewards and praise for Saturday’s epic victory over Florida keep flowing in for Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who was named SEC Football Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. On the other side of the ball, Alabama star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Texas A&M defensive back Antonio...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Officials getting blasted in the Florida at Tennessee game

Officials are catching slack on social media. What else is new?. Tennessee-Florida has been the best game of the early Week 4 slate, but it isn’t without its fault. Anthony Richardson scored his third touchdown of the day and was in by a mile, but officials paused play to take another look.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hayes: Hendon Hooker has arrived. And so has Tennessee

In the middle of this wild weekend celebration, while the wicked witch has been vanquished for at least a year, someone needs to find disgraced former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt and give him a Big Orange hug. For all the wreckage he left in his wake of program mismanagement, for...
tigerdroppings.com

LSU vs. Tennessee Set For Morning Kickoff At Tiger Stadium Next Week

Eat shite. I’m not a bitch because I work all week and want to get drunk on Saturday and then stagger into that stadium when it’s dark. ESPNS first pick that weekend is the 11 am game, notice how the other ESPN GAMES are not on the MAIN ESPN? They aren’t allowed to have a prime time SEC game ON ESPN, 2 times a year.
wvlt.tv

Car recovered off steep embankment in Wears Valley

Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon that left one driver injured and a power pole down in Knoxville. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. The woman...
wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that out! Take it here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
