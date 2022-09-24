ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Rece Davis Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee's Crowd

Tennessee fans flocked to Neyland Stadium last weekend to see their Vols beat rival Florida for the first time in six years. ESPN's College GameDay was in attendance, and host Rece Davis was clearly impressed by what he deemed an "electric" atmosphere. "It was electric,” Davis said on “SEC This...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: This Tennessee Fan Is Going Viral Today

Tennessee football fans are out in full force to cheer on the Volunteers vs. No. 20 Florida this Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. One fan in particular is taking his fanhood to the extreme. A Tennessee fan died his impressive beard orange and white to match the Tennessee end-zone designs. Take...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

WATCH: Josh Heupel, Hendon Hooker and Vols react to win over Florida

No. 11 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated No. 20 Florida (2-2, 1-1 SEC) in nail-biting fashion on Saturday night. The Vols snagged an interception on the final play of the game to seal a 38-33 win over Florida, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Gators. Here's what Vols head coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Bru McCoy, defensive end LaTrell Bumphus, defensive tackle Omari Thomas, and running back Jabari Small had to say following the win.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Gainesville, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Danielson
Person
Brad Nessler
Person
Jesus
Person
Helen Keller
Person
Verne Lundquist

Comments / 0

Community Policy