PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scroll Philly sports headlines on the smartphone and there’s plenty about Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Phillies are in a pennant race. The Sixers have two of the biggest stars in the NBA in Joel Embiid and James Harden. The Union is one of the best teams in Major League Soccer. The Flyers? They are on their third coach in the last year. Two trainers sued the team ownership group. The team captain was traded. The franchise goalie is cooperating with an NHL investigation into sexual assault accusations levied against his 2018 World Juniors...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO