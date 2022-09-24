Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Ohio State lineman Miller reflects on mental health journey in keynote speech at 13th Faces of Resilience EventThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Exhibitions at Wexner Center for the Arts bring the worlds of revolutionary artists to ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
NHL
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas
The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
Yardbarker
Penguins Forward Options as They Look for Change
Throughout Mike Sullivan’s tenure as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, he has been known to deploy his main forwards in pairs. Penguins fans know the commonly Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel are glued at the hip; and for a while Teddy Blueger rolled with Zach Aston-Reese. The trend...
NHL
Blue Jackets to face Penguins twice on Sunday
Gaudreau, Laine to play in Nationwide Arena after Columbus plays a road game in the afternoon. Columbus will play its first two exhibition games of the season Sunday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Nationwide Arena opener at 7 p.m. after taking on the division rival in the Steel City at 1 p.m.
Pat Narduzzi Says Pitt Coaches Called for Late Onside Kick
Up 21 inside of two minutes, the Pitt Panthers attempted and recovered an onside kick.
NHL
Bruins Announce Roster For Game Vs. Rangers
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today the roster and schedule for their preseason game against the New York Rangers on September 27. Forwards: Samuel Asselin, Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, A.J. Greer, Joona Koppanen, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov, Matthew Poitras, Craig Smith, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Luke Toporowski.
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers @ Sabres
The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Tuesday evening. Both clubs are 1-0-0 in the preseason to date. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The radio broadcast of the game, with Tim Saunders and Steve Coates on the call, will be on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Preseason Slate Today vs. Arizona
The Ducks officially begin the 2022 preseason this afternoon, taking on the Arizona Coyotes at Tucson Convention Center. Puck Drop: 2 p.m. | Listen: Ducks Stream | NHL GameCenter | Stats. Today's audio broadcast will be available exclusively on Ducks Stream, as it will be for the entire 2022-23 season...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Blackhawks
How about preseason hockey on back-to-back nights?. The St. Louis Blues (2-0) will travel to United Center on Tuesday to face the division rival Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. CT. The Blues have started the exhibition schedule with two consecutive wins, beating the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Saturday night in...
Philadelphia Flyers head into a season of low expectations
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scroll Philly sports headlines on the smartphone and there’s plenty about Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Phillies are in a pennant race. The Sixers have two of the biggest stars in the NBA in Joel Embiid and James Harden. The Union is one of the best teams in Major League Soccer. The Flyers? They are on their third coach in the last year. Two trainers sued the team ownership group. The team captain was traded. The franchise goalie is cooperating with an NHL investigation into sexual assault accusations levied against his 2018 World Juniors...
NHL
Game Preview: 09.27.22 Preseason vs. DET
WATCH: PITTSBURGHPENGUINS.COM (U.S. ONLY) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. Following Sunday's split-squad games against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Penguins return to PPG Paints Arena to host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, September 27 at 7:00 PM. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. Last season, the Penguins went 2-0-1 against Detroit, which gives Pittsburgh a 7-1-1 record against the Red Wings dating back to the beginning of the 2018-19 season. The last time the two teams met, six different goal-scorers, including a two-goal game from Evgeni Malkin, propelled the Penguins to a 7-2 win on April 23rd in Detroit. During their final two matchups last season, Pittsburgh outscored Detroit 18-4.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Meet Sharks for Preseason Tilt in San Jose
The Ducks are back in preseason action tonight, taking on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m | Ducks Stream | NHL GameCenter. Anaheim kicked off its exhibition schedule Sunday with a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in Tucson. Rocco Grimaldi, who is again in the Ducks' projected lineup tonight, and Isac Lundestrom led the way offensively with three points apiece while netminder Lukas Dostal turned in a strong goaltending performance with 24 saves.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
Savoie to center Mittelstadt, Okposo during preseason home opener. The Sabres will ice a veteran roster for their first home game of the preseason against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Craig Anderson will start in goal. The lineup will feature four of the Sabres' five leading scorers...
NHL
Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Panthers (x2) Preview
Nashville Hosts Florida for Exhibition Doubleheader to Kick Off 2022 Preseason Schedule. The Predators will get their first taste of game action ahead of the 2022-23 season with not one, but two exhibition games against the Florida Panthers Monday at Bridgestone Arena. The contests, set for 3 p.m. and 7...
NHL
Gaudreau settling in during early days with Blue Jackets
After signing in the offseason, the star winger heard plenty of the cannon in his debut Sunday night. Johnny Gaudreau is about as good a hockey player there is, but he's not yet a seasoned veteran in one way. The Blue Jackets' big-ticket signing in free agency has been famously...
Yardbarker
Penguins Send Down Isaac Belliveau, Ryan McCleary
The Pittsburgh Penguins have trimmed their training camp roster to 56 players, sending two players down. General manager Ron Hextall confirmed that defenseman Isaac Belliveau has been assigned to the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and defenseman Ryan McCleary has been assigned to the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.
NHL
Blues 4, Stars 0
DALLAS -- Josh Leivo had two goals and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Monday. Logan Brown had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, which has won its first two preseason games. Thomas Greiss made 10 saves in the first period, and Colten Ellis made 23 saves to complete the shutout.
NHL
Predators Reduce Roster to 53 Players
Nashville, Tenn. (September 27, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has assigned defensemen Jack Matier (OHL/Ottawa) and Graham Sward (WHL/Spokane) to their respective junior teams. The Predators' training camp roster is now at 53 players - 31 forwards, 16 defensemen...
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Tavares out three weeks for Maple Leafs
Hischier won't play for Devils against Islanders; Kaprizov remains out for Wild. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Training Camp Buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Toronto Maple Leafs. John Tavares will be out at least three weeks...
NHL・
NHL
Jones Counting Down the Days to NHL Return, Ducks Opening Night
Throughout the corridors of Great Park Ice and Honda Center, there is a boisterous, urgent energy surrounding the Ducks with mere weeks between the club and its season opening action, Oct. 12 against Seattle. Sure, every team would say the same with building anticipation for games that actually matter, but...
NHL
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers
The Islanders kick off the 2022 preseason at Madison Square Garden. The New York Islanders begin their preseason slate on Monday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The game is the Islanders' first with Lane Lambert as head coach and his first chance to evaluate his...
