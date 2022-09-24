Read full article on original website
Mack Brown Live: Staying the Course, Demanding More
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Coming off North Carolina’s first loss of the season, coach Mack Brown emphasized Monday night the importance of staying the course while also demanding more from the Tar Heels, who are preparing for their ACC opener this week against Virginia Tech. After last weekend,...
Five Virginia players to watch against Duke
Virginia travels to Durham, North Carolina to take on the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night after a narrow 22-20 loss to Syracuse this past weekend. The defense forced four turnovers, while the offense was unable to take advantage and complete the comeback. Now sitting with a 2-2 record, the Cavaliers must take on an improved Duke team away from home in the fifth game of the Tony Elliott era.
Dabo Swinney previews N.C. State matchup in Tuesday press conference
On Tuesday, head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly in-season press conference to preview No. 5 Clemson's matchup vs. No. 10 N.C. State on Saturday in Clemson (7:30 p.m. on ABC). "This is what a top-10 game should look like," Swinney said. "Very experienced team that we are getting to...
Virginia Tech Football releases Updated Depth Chart ahead of North Carolina
On Tuesday, the Virginia Tech Football Team released their unofficial depth chart ahead of North Carolina. Since the loss against West Virginia, the Hokies have updated their depth chart. This information was made available on social media by TechSideline's David Cunningham, who was present at the media session. The depth chart covers the two-deep for every positional group on the team.
Weekly Scoop: Live Action Recruit Preview; More on 2024 Targets
Welcome to the Weekly Scoop, a special feature only for Inside Carolina subscribers detailing the latest UNC Basketball info we’ve been able to obtain from trusted sources. We ask that you keep discussion of the topics in the Weekly Scoop on this premium forum and refrain from copying, pasting, or disseminating externally. We’re open to ideas for improving the Weekly Scoop – so feel free to post them here, PM me, or email me at sherrell@insidecarolina.com.
NC State Snap Counts 2022: UConn
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State once again controlled the entirety of the contest in Week 4 with a dominant 41-10 win over UConn to move to 4-0 on the season. It was another blistering night for the defense as the lone points came off a turnover on the Pack's side of the field and a late touchdown against the backup defense. On offense, the Wolfpack was able to spread the ball around to multiple different receivers, as Thayer Thomas, Devin Carter, Porter Rooks and Keyon Lesane all finished with five receptions and one touchdown in the game.
