RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State once again controlled the entirety of the contest in Week 4 with a dominant 41-10 win over UConn to move to 4-0 on the season. It was another blistering night for the defense as the lone points came off a turnover on the Pack's side of the field and a late touchdown against the backup defense. On offense, the Wolfpack was able to spread the ball around to multiple different receivers, as Thayer Thomas, Devin Carter, Porter Rooks and Keyon Lesane all finished with five receptions and one touchdown in the game.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO