ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Mack Brown Live: Staying the Course, Demanding More

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Coming off North Carolina’s first loss of the season, coach Mack Brown emphasized Monday night the importance of staying the course while also demanding more from the Tar Heels, who are preparing for their ACC opener this week against Virginia Tech. After last weekend,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Virginia Tech Football releases Updated Depth Chart ahead of North Carolina

On Tuesday, the Virginia Tech Football Team released their unofficial depth chart ahead of North Carolina. Since the loss against West Virginia, the Hokies have updated their depth chart. This information was made available on social media by TechSideline's David Cunningham, who was present at the media session. The depth chart covers the two-deep for every positional group on the team.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Five Virginia players to watch against Duke

Virginia travels to Durham, North Carolina to take on the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night after a narrow 22-20 loss to Syracuse this past weekend. The defense forced four turnovers, while the offense was unable to take advantage and complete the comeback. Now sitting with a 2-2 record, the Cavaliers must take on an improved Duke team away from home in the fifth game of the Tony Elliott era.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
State
North Carolina State
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
247Sports

NC State Snap Counts 2022: UConn

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State once again controlled the entirety of the contest in Week 4 with a dominant 41-10 win over UConn to move to 4-0 on the season. It was another blistering night for the defense as the lone points came off a turnover on the Pack's side of the field and a late touchdown against the backup defense. On offense, the Wolfpack was able to spread the ball around to multiple different receivers, as Thayer Thomas, Devin Carter, Porter Rooks and Keyon Lesane all finished with five receptions and one touchdown in the game.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Weekly Scoop: Live Action Recruit Preview; More on 2024 Targets

Welcome to the Weekly Scoop, a special feature only for Inside Carolina subscribers detailing the latest UNC Basketball info we’ve been able to obtain from trusted sources. We ask that you keep discussion of the topics in the Weekly Scoop on this premium forum and refrain from copying, pasting, or disseminating externally. We’re open to ideas for improving the Weekly Scoop – so feel free to post them here, PM me, or email me at sherrell@insidecarolina.com.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

247Sports

52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy