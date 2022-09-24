ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident

UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
NBC New York

Flames, Dark Smoke Billow From Top of Governors Island Ferry Terminal

The New York City skyline was interrupted Saturday afternoon by a thick black smoke billowing up from the roof of the Governors Island ferry terminal in Lower Manhattan. Ferry service between Manhattan and the popular island destination was experiencing delays while emergency crews responded to the rooftop fire. FDNY investigators...
CBS New York

Midtown hotel evacuated overnight due to high levels of CO2

NEW YORK -- A hotel in Midtown had to be evacuated overnight due to high levels of carbon dioxide. Just before 3 a.m. Monday, about 15 people were forced out of the New York Manhattan Hotel on West 32nd Street. Police said high carbon dioxide levels were detected, and there were fears of a possible gas leak. Some tourists from Barcelona, Spain said they were jolted awake by emergency workers. "We were sleeping, in the middle of the night, they knocked the door. I think supposedly a gas," said Olga Matas. The problem was reportedly caused by manhole fires nearby. The FDNY and Con Edison responded to the scene.
PIX11

4 men seen leaving area of Bronx burning car murders: source

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men were seen leaving the area where Nikki Huang and Jesse Parrilla, both 22, were shot and set on fire around 4:15 a.m. on May 16, and now we’re learning about the getaway car. A law enforcement source told PIX11 News the suspects got into a small Fiat […]
NBC New York

7 Cars Smashed, Outdoor Dining Shed Destroyed in Wake of NYC Car Crash

At least four people were hurt and half a dozen cars damaged in a particularly destructive late-night crash in Manhattan on Saturday, according to authorities. A preliminary investigation suggests the initial crash happened around 10:15 p.m. along East 111th Street in East Harlem, police said. Within minutes, the driver of a red Nissan would be fleeing on foot leaving a trail of destruction behind.
CBS New York

Temporary housing for migrants set up at Orchard Beach

NEW YORK -- Construction crews are building temporary housing in the Bronx for migrants.The emergency center is going up at Orchard Beach, and while some local residents are voicing concern, CBS2's Tim McNicholas says other people are looking at ways to help.The Bronx borough president says it will take at least two weeks to finish construction. When it's open, it will be an intake center where single adult migrants can find food, medical care, case work help and temporary shelter.Contractors worked for more than three hours Monday afternoon in the Orchard Beach parking lot."We have the space. I don't see anything...
