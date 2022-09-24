Read full article on original website
SUV flips, careens into pole on residential Staten Island street; neighbors fed up with ‘crazy’ drivers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Somehow, a man who lives on the 700 block of Willowbrook Road slept through a thunderous crash early Tuesday morning that sent one vehicle careening windshield-first into a utility pole. “When I woke up, I saw there was a crash across the street; there were...
Here’s why the Bayonne Bridge was briefly closed Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders heading to Bayonne late Saturday night were faced with delays after a crash prompted first responders to close a portion of the Bayonne Bridge. A brief full closure in the New Jersey lanes of the Bayonne Bridge occurred just after 10:25 p.m. when...
Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident
UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
Is a Staten Island casino in our future? BP Fossella proposes NY Wheel site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Borough President Vito Fossella wants the New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC) and interested developers to “roll the dice” and consider building a casino on Staten Island. Fossella held a press conference on Monday to propose Staten Island be among locations in consideration for...
Crash Monday on Staten Island Expressway injures 2, slows traffic to a halt
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A crash on the Staten Island Expressway left two people injured and slowed traffic in the New Jersey-bound lanes to a halt Monday morning. Emergency crews, including city firefighters and the NYPD’s Highway Patrol, responded to the crash around 8:20 a.m. near Exit 7 at Richmond Avenue, according to an FDNY spokesman.
Flames, Dark Smoke Billow From Top of Governors Island Ferry Terminal
The New York City skyline was interrupted Saturday afternoon by a thick black smoke billowing up from the roof of the Governors Island ferry terminal in Lower Manhattan. Ferry service between Manhattan and the popular island destination was experiencing delays while emergency crews responded to the rooftop fire. FDNY investigators...
Midtown hotel evacuated overnight due to high levels of CO2
NEW YORK -- A hotel in Midtown had to be evacuated overnight due to high levels of carbon dioxide. Just before 3 a.m. Monday, about 15 people were forced out of the New York Manhattan Hotel on West 32nd Street. Police said high carbon dioxide levels were detected, and there were fears of a possible gas leak. Some tourists from Barcelona, Spain said they were jolted awake by emergency workers. "We were sleeping, in the middle of the night, they knocked the door. I think supposedly a gas," said Olga Matas. The problem was reportedly caused by manhole fires nearby. The FDNY and Con Edison responded to the scene.
Video: Homeless man arrested for vicious beating in NYC train station
NEW YORK - A homeless career criminal faces charges in connection with a horrific attack on a woman at a Queens subway station that was caught by a security camera. The NYPD arrested 41-year-old Waheed Foster in connection with the attack last week at the Howard Beach - JFK Airport Station.
Mermaid Inn owners ‘super sad’ to close Upper West Side location after 15 years
The Mermaid Inn, a perpetually popular eatery at 570 Amsterdam Ave. for 15 years, will close on Oct. 16. Owners Danny Abrams and Cindy Smith said that they mutually agreed with the building’s new owners, a local partnership, to terminate their lease on the New England-style seafood spot which was soon to expire.
4 men seen leaving area of Bronx burning car murders: source
PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men were seen leaving the area where Nikki Huang and Jesse Parrilla, both 22, were shot and set on fire around 4:15 a.m. on May 16, and now we’re learning about the getaway car. A law enforcement source told PIX11 News the suspects got into a small Fiat […]
New York City rally Sunday for subways, buses to run at least every 6 minutes
There are additional calls to improve mass transit after the COVID-19 pandemic, and advocates rallied in Brooklyn Sunday to urge Governor Kathy Hochul to make subways and buses run at least every six minutes.
Video shows Staten Island family encounter fox while out walking dog
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gene Vargas was walking his dog alongside his family Saturday night when his son saw something running nearby. They got closer to figure out what was causing the mysterious movement on Aviston Street, near Lynn Street in Oakwood, before the animal locked eyes with them.
Why Elizabeth, NJ is filling sidewalk cracks with red sand
To bring attention to human trafficking and exploitation, The Salvation Army New Jersey Division has partnered with the city of Elizabeth to host The Red Sand Project. Participants fill sidewalk cracks with red sand, take a photo and share the hashtag #RedSandProject. Pouring the sand in the cracks is a...
NYPD to Staten Islanders: Don’t fall victim to check-cashing scam
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The NYPD is warning Staten Islanders to avoid falling victim to a check-cashing scam. A tweet from the 122nd Precinct said individuals are approaching victims on the street, asking for help in cashing a check. From there, the individual and victim go together to a...
7 Cars Smashed, Outdoor Dining Shed Destroyed in Wake of NYC Car Crash
At least four people were hurt and half a dozen cars damaged in a particularly destructive late-night crash in Manhattan on Saturday, according to authorities. A preliminary investigation suggests the initial crash happened around 10:15 p.m. along East 111th Street in East Harlem, police said. Within minutes, the driver of a red Nissan would be fleeing on foot leaving a trail of destruction behind.
Get exclusive 1st look inside Gramercy Park Hotel where everything is on sale
Everything at the iconic NYC hotel must go -- that includes the smallest items and the most grand.
12 storm surge gates: Army Corps proposes $52 billion barriers for New York-New Jersey waterways
A conceptual rendering of the Arthur Kill Storm Surge Barrier, from the new HATS report. Image courtesy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The 14-year construction project would dramatically reshape New York City’s waterfront and be one of the largest infrastructure projects in the area's history. [ more › ]
Temporary housing for migrants set up at Orchard Beach
NEW YORK -- Construction crews are building temporary housing in the Bronx for migrants.The emergency center is going up at Orchard Beach, and while some local residents are voicing concern, CBS2's Tim McNicholas says other people are looking at ways to help.The Bronx borough president says it will take at least two weeks to finish construction. When it's open, it will be an intake center where single adult migrants can find food, medical care, case work help and temporary shelter.Contractors worked for more than three hours Monday afternoon in the Orchard Beach parking lot."We have the space. I don't see anything...
Drunk New York Teen Destroys Historic Hudson Valley Building, SP
A drunk teen is accused of causing a horrific crash that closed a popular road, delayed school and destroyed a historic structure. On Friday, New York State Police announced a teen was arrested following a horrific crash that destroyed a historic barn in the Hudson Valley. Fire Destroys Historic Barn...
Why are spotted lanternflies attracted to high-rise office buildings around NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Are our pesky spotted lanternflies getting lost?. As the invasive insects continue to swarm the tristate area, more and more have been spotted near high-rise office buildings blocks away from the lush trees of suburbia. Last month, scores of the colorful bugs were seen around a...
