NEW YORK -- A hotel in Midtown had to be evacuated overnight due to high levels of carbon dioxide. Just before 3 a.m. Monday, about 15 people were forced out of the New York Manhattan Hotel on West 32nd Street. Police said high carbon dioxide levels were detected, and there were fears of a possible gas leak. Some tourists from Barcelona, Spain said they were jolted awake by emergency workers. "We were sleeping, in the middle of the night, they knocked the door. I think supposedly a gas," said Olga Matas. The problem was reportedly caused by manhole fires nearby. The FDNY and Con Edison responded to the scene.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO