Summit County 4-H summer programs have successful end to season following State and County Fair

COALVILLE, Utah — The Utah State Fair wrapped up on Sunday after a successful Summit County Fair , and families from Park City, Kamas, Oakley, Marion, Francis, Hoytsville, Peoa, and Wanship are wrapping up this summer’s 4-H programming.

The 4-H program is a youth development program teaching children leadership and life skills through activities from STEM to fly fishing.

“The amount of money the youth raise at our Jr. Livestock sale is astronomical,” Utah State University Extension Coordinator Samantha Krieger said. “We have many participants in the indoor or home arts-based exhibits that are directly linked to many of our summer offerings.”

Summit County 4-H offers:

Horse Program

Jr. Livestock Program

Robotics Program

Small Animals Program

STEM

Coding Club

Working Dog Club

Britney Comer and her family are long-time residents of Eastern Summit County. During her visit to the State Fair, in regards to her elementary school-aged daughter, she explained that, “It’s so great how the best of the best from our County get to display their hard work every year here at the state level.”

Additionally, this year, Krieger has introduced a youth-based entrepreneur program.

Families around the county can purchase meat products through Jr. Livestock programs in which they can have full knowledge of where, when and how the animals were raised.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter