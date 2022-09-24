ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

BBC

Liverpool aim to show club back where it belongs in WSL

Date: Sunday 25 September Time: 18:45 BST Venue: Anfield. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app. It has been far from plain sailing for Liverpool since they last competed at the top end of the Women's Super League - but now they are back and hoping to make their mark.
WORLD
BBC

Women's international friendlies: England's Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby return to squad

Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month. The pair missed England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury. West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both...
WORLD
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Set Attendance Record For Second Week Running

There is a lot of excitement around the Liverpool FC Women early this season. After years of neglect and disappointment, the club seems to be back on the rise. Matt Beard came in to manage the squad last season, and immediately got the team promoted back into the top flight. A summer that saw the England Women’s National Team win the Euro’s on home soil created even more buzz around Women’s football in the country.
SOCCER
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman: England’s focus now on the World Cup after Euro success

England coach Sarina Wiegman insists the focus of her Euro 2022-winning side must now turn to next year’s World Cup.With their summer triumph firmly in the rearview mirror, Wiegman has challenged the squad she has selected for friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic to start the countdown to next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.Euro winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled after recovering from injury but there is no place for Chelsea’s Beth England, Manchester United’s Nikita Parris and Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy.“Our focus is now firmly on the FIFA...
FIFA
BBC

Liverpool 0-3 Everton: Blues spoil rivals' Anfield WSL return

Everton ruined Merseyside rivals Liverpool's day at Anfield and picked up their first win of the Women's Super League season. Defender Megan Finnigan gave Everton an early lead when she sent a header past goalkeeper Rachael Laws. The Blues were dominant and made it 2-0 when Jess Park coolly shifted...
WORLD
BBC

County Championship: Matthew Fisher marks Yorkshire comeback with four wickets

LV= County Championship Division One, Clean Slate Headingley (day one) England bowler Matthew Fisher took a brilliant 4-45 during an intriguing opening day against Gloucestershire at Headingley as Yorkshire bid for County Championship safety. Fisher, 24, has missed the majority of the 2022 season with a stress fracture of his...
SPORTS
Front Office Sports

Arsenal Set Women’s Super League Attendance Record

Yet another European women’s soccer contest has set an in-person attendance record, continuing to demonstrate the growing popularity of the sport. A total of 47,367 fans watched Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on Saturday — almost 10,000 more than the previous record. In...
WORLD
SB Nation

Everton could have a major injury reprieve

The last few days have been tense for Evertonians as we have been waiting for an update regarding the injury sustained by Nathan Patterson in their Nations League game against Ukraine. The youngster had been called offside close to the Ukrainian goal line, and after a quick retake, was racing back to cover his man when he appeared to slip on the surface and may have caught his studs in the turf.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Oxford United: Anindya Bakrie and Erick Thohir complete long-awaited takeover

Oxford United's long-awaited minority shareholder takeover is complete. Following a series of sales and transactions, Anindya Bakrie and Thohir now own a controlling 51% stake in the League One club. "The football business is rapidly changing," United's new Chairman of the Board of Directors and former director Grant Ferguson, told...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pakistan level T20 series with England after thrilling finish in Karachi

England came out on the wrong side of a rollercoaster finish as Pakistan squared the Twenty20 series with a thrilling three-run win in the fourth match in Karachi.The tourists were in the process of messing up their pursuit of a modest target of 167 when Liam Dawson made a brilliant late intervention to make them firm favourites.Coming in at number eight with a top score of just 10 in T20 internationals, he blasted 24 off Mohammad Hasnain in the 18th over to leave just nine required off 12 balls.But it was Haris Rauf’s turn to flip things on their head,...
WORLD
BBC

County Championship: Shubman Gill leads Glamorgan charge against Sussex

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day one) Glamorgan 221-3 (41.2 overs): Gill 91*, Lloyd 56; Currie 2-54 India's Shubman Gill raced to a classy 91 not out as promotion-chasing Glamorgan rattled up 221-3 against Sussex on a rain-affected first day in Hove. Gill took the...
SPORTS

