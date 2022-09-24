Read full article on original website
BBC
Sam Simmonds: England and Exeter Chiefs number eight to join Montpellier for 2023-24
England number eight Sam Simmonds will leave Exeter at the end of the season and join French Top14 team Montpellier. Simmonds, 27, progressed through the Chiefs' academy and made his senior debut in 2012, scoring 80 tries in 117 appearances so far. He has won two Premiership titles and a...
NRL admits forward-pass error in Eels’ preliminary-final win over Cowboys
NRL head of football Graham Annesley has conceded that Parramatta’s first try in their preliminary final win over North Queensland came as a result of a forward pass. Annesley claimed the sixth-minute Will Penisini try that came after a pass from Parramatta half-back Mitchell Moses should not have been awarded.
BBC
Liverpool aim to show club back where it belongs in WSL
Date: Sunday 25 September Time: 18:45 BST Venue: Anfield. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app. It has been far from plain sailing for Liverpool since they last competed at the top end of the Women's Super League - but now they are back and hoping to make their mark.
BBC
Women's international friendlies: England's Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby return to squad
Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month. The pair missed England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury. West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both...
Premiership Rugby calls for clubs to open books with Worcester set for suspension
Premiership Rugby has called on clubs to open their books and give league officials greater scrutiny of their finances amid the desperate plights of Worcester and Wasps and fears that others may follow. Worcester are resigned to being suspended from all competitions at 5pm on Monday when the Rugby Football...
Chelsea Defender Talks On Amazing Atmosphere Ahead of Manchester City
Niamh Charles and Chelsea Women hope a sold out stadium will help them bounce back in the WSL this afternoon.
BBC
Morgan Knowles: St Helens back-rower free for England World Cup opener against Samoa despite ban
St Helens back-rower Morgan Knowles will be available for England's Rugby League World Cup opener with Samoa despite a one-game ban following Saturday's Super League Grand Final. The 25-year-old was charged with Grade A dangerous contact for a late hit during the 24-12 win over Leeds. However, he will serve...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Set Attendance Record For Second Week Running
There is a lot of excitement around the Liverpool FC Women early this season. After years of neglect and disappointment, the club seems to be back on the rise. Matt Beard came in to manage the squad last season, and immediately got the team promoted back into the top flight. A summer that saw the England Women’s National Team win the Euro’s on home soil created even more buzz around Women’s football in the country.
Sarina Wiegman: England’s focus now on the World Cup after Euro success
England coach Sarina Wiegman insists the focus of her Euro 2022-winning side must now turn to next year’s World Cup.With their summer triumph firmly in the rearview mirror, Wiegman has challenged the squad she has selected for friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic to start the countdown to next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.Euro winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled after recovering from injury but there is no place for Chelsea’s Beth England, Manchester United’s Nikita Parris and Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy.“Our focus is now firmly on the FIFA...
FIFA・
BBC
Liverpool 0-3 Everton: Blues spoil rivals' Anfield WSL return
Everton ruined Merseyside rivals Liverpool's day at Anfield and picked up their first win of the Women's Super League season. Defender Megan Finnigan gave Everton an early lead when she sent a header past goalkeeper Rachael Laws. The Blues were dominant and made it 2-0 when Jess Park coolly shifted...
BBC
SWFL: Clare Shine signs off with Glasgow City victory, Rangers & Celtic also win
Clare Shine ended her playing career by helping Glasgow City to an emotion-filled 2-0 win over Hearts in the Scottish Women's Premier League. The 27-year-old striker had announced 24 hours earlier that it would be her final game after her struggles with mental health issues. Shine rattled the bar as...
SkySports
Wheelchair Rugby League: England captain Tom Halliwell targeting Grand Final and World Cup glory
The Leeds Rhinos star has Rugby League World Cup victory in his sights, but first he has one last job to do for his club on Saturday. As Leeds take on Halifax in the Wheelchair Super League Grand Final, Halliwell wants to wrap up a clean sweep for the Rhinos who have dominated the wheelchair competition this year.
BBC
County Championship: Matthew Fisher marks Yorkshire comeback with four wickets
LV= County Championship Division One, Clean Slate Headingley (day one) England bowler Matthew Fisher took a brilliant 4-45 during an intriguing opening day against Gloucestershire at Headingley as Yorkshire bid for County Championship safety. Fisher, 24, has missed the majority of the 2022 season with a stress fracture of his...
Gareth Taylor insists Man City's tough WSL start has still offered 'something to build on'
Gareth Taylor has insisted Manchester City's performances have provided 'something to build on' despite suffering a pair of defeats in their opening two fixtures of the 2022/23 WSL campaign.
Arsenal Set Women’s Super League Attendance Record
Yet another European women’s soccer contest has set an in-person attendance record, continuing to demonstrate the growing popularity of the sport. A total of 47,367 fans watched Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on Saturday — almost 10,000 more than the previous record. In...
SB Nation
Everton could have a major injury reprieve
The last few days have been tense for Evertonians as we have been waiting for an update regarding the injury sustained by Nathan Patterson in their Nations League game against Ukraine. The youngster had been called offside close to the Ukrainian goal line, and after a quick retake, was racing back to cover his man when he appeared to slip on the surface and may have caught his studs in the turf.
BBC
Oxford United: Anindya Bakrie and Erick Thohir complete long-awaited takeover
Oxford United's long-awaited minority shareholder takeover is complete. Following a series of sales and transactions, Anindya Bakrie and Thohir now own a controlling 51% stake in the League One club. "The football business is rapidly changing," United's new Chairman of the Board of Directors and former director Grant Ferguson, told...
Pakistan level T20 series with England after thrilling finish in Karachi
England came out on the wrong side of a rollercoaster finish as Pakistan squared the Twenty20 series with a thrilling three-run win in the fourth match in Karachi.The tourists were in the process of messing up their pursuit of a modest target of 167 when Liam Dawson made a brilliant late intervention to make them firm favourites.Coming in at number eight with a top score of just 10 in T20 internationals, he blasted 24 off Mohammad Hasnain in the 18th over to leave just nine required off 12 balls.But it was Haris Rauf’s turn to flip things on their head,...
BBC
County Championship: Shubman Gill leads Glamorgan charge against Sussex
LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day one) Glamorgan 221-3 (41.2 overs): Gill 91*, Lloyd 56; Currie 2-54 India's Shubman Gill raced to a classy 91 not out as promotion-chasing Glamorgan rattled up 221-3 against Sussex on a rain-affected first day in Hove. Gill took the...
Hungary v Italy: Where to Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Nations League
We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool target and Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in action as Italy travel to Hungary for a Nations League clash on Monday.
UEFA・
