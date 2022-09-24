ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

3 biggest Boston Red Sox free agents and where they’ll sign

Where will the three biggest Boston Red Sox free agents end up next season?. There could be some major changes coming to the Boston Red Sox between now and Opening Day 2023. Because there are so many Red Sox free agents, they’re bound to let at least a few leave due to cost or the desire for a change.
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday

Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
Yardbarker

Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase

Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
CBS Boston

Judge still at 60, Red Sox still fall 7-5 to Yankees

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris' American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019.Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts.He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the...
Pro Hockey Rumors

A salary cap deep dive into the New York Rangers

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

