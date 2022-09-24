Read full article on original website
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
I Love This, A Halloween “Costume Swap” in Monmouth County, NJ
This is so cool and I don't think I've ever heard about a costume swap. It's so smart and why spend so much money on a Halloween costume? This year, a costume swap is going on in Monmouth County. The Monmouth County Park System hosts the "costume swap" every year,...
hobokengirl.com
Liberty Science Center After Dark: A Visit to this 21+ Party
Twice a month on Thursdays, the Liberty Science Center transforms into an adults-only hangout. Located at 222 Jersey City Boulevard in Jersey City and known as LSC After Dark, these themed parties take over the usually kid-friendly museum and guests can enjoy drinks, dancing, laser shows, and so much more. We recently checked out the Wine-O-Saurs event and let’s just say it was an experience. The next after-dark events are already scheduled for October 6th and 20th, as well as November 17th. Keep reading to learn all about the food, fun, and field-trip vibes at LSC After Dark.
OMG! The Best Roadside Sub Shop in New Jersey to Get a 3 Foot Hoagie
Whether you call it a "sub" "hoagie" "hero" or "grinder" etc, they all mean the same thing, a delicious sandwich. Let's face it we all enjoy a nice hoagie and if you are really hungry we have just the place for you!. How about a sub, a three-foot sub? According...
Food giveaways planned across Hudson County this week
A number of Hudson County municipalities are giving away food to those in need this week, including West New York, Bayonne, and North Bergen. West New York will hold a food drive for residents on Tuesday, September 27. The event is part of efforts by Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners to ensure residents have access to the food they need.
The local bands keeping the Asbury Park, NJ music scene alive
Taking it to the Wonder Bar, the iconic Asbury Park bar where local acts make their names. Prior to the Sea.Hear.Now festival, the local bands including Sunshine Spazz, Yawn Mower and Gods took over the scene and played through the night. Other local female artists also joined some of the...
10 Things You Need to Know About the 2022 Toms River Halloween Parade
We are excited and Toms River and Ocean County are getting ready. Shawn and I will once again be in the parade this year. It's something we look forward to every year. Thousands of people line the streets of Toms River to check out the awesome floats, high school marching bands, and local organizations dressed in their favorite costumes.
Get exclusive 1st look inside Gramercy Park Hotel where everything is on sale
Everything at the iconic NYC hotel must go -- that includes the smallest items and the most grand.
Why Elizabeth, NJ is filling sidewalk cracks with red sand
To bring attention to human trafficking and exploitation, The Salvation Army New Jersey Division has partnered with the city of Elizabeth to host The Red Sand Project. Participants fill sidewalk cracks with red sand, take a photo and share the hashtag #RedSandProject. Pouring the sand in the cracks is a...
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: The Lomo Truck, Garfield, NJ
The Lomo Truck, the popular Peruvian restaurant, has expanded with a new location in Garfield. This is their fourth location, with spots already in Jersey City, Passaic and Woodland Park. The menu (View Site) of Peruvian cuisine includes appetizers, entrees, and desserts served for lunch and dinner. All dishes are...
Searching for Those Awesome Scary Decorated Front Yards for Halloween in Ocean County, NJ
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. If you see some phenomenal yards that you think will scare us, email me I really want to get a list together like we do every year. - sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
Popular Foodie Website Has Named New Jersey’s Best Sushi Restaurant
If you love sushi, you know when you find a great place to get it, you want to share it with everyone you know, and now some experts have revealed their choice for the best sushi restaurant in all of New Jersey. You probably all have your favorite sushi restaurant...
boozyburbs.com
Donut Chain is Coming to Essex Street in Lodi
Mochinut, the mochi donut chain, is coming to Lodi. The menu offers mochi donuts (View Menu) in a variety of flavors (like blueberry, pistachio, matcha, ube, and more) shaped in a pon de ring (connected balls) that will rotate on a regular basis. They also sells their Korean rice hot...
Take a Look Inside One of New Jersey’s Best Haunted Attractions
It's an annual event that we love to attend every fall here in Ocean County. Over the years millions have gone to Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson to be spooked. Fright Fest has become an annual fall event and it's fun for the whole family. There is something for...
East Dover NJ Principal Got Into a Sticky Situation to Support the Police
Vest-A-Cop with the Toms River PBA is happening in Downtown Toms River until 10 pm tonight, September 26th. If you're not familiar with the Vest-A-Cop foundation, it's an organization that helps provide police officers with bulletproof vests. The Toms River PBA has done a few fundraisers for Vest-A-Cop. There's the...
constructiondive.com
Turner wins $900M New Jersey film studio project
Turner Construction will build a 1.5-million-square-foot, 17-building film and television studio campus in Bayonne, New Jersey, for developer Togus Urban Renewal, according to a company press release. 1888 Studios, named after the year Thomas Edison invented the motion picture camera, is reportedly the country’s largest ground-up film studio with a...
Why are spotted lanternflies attracted to high-rise office buildings around NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Are our pesky spotted lanternflies getting lost?. As the invasive insects continue to swarm the tristate area, more and more have been spotted near high-rise office buildings blocks away from the lush trees of suburbia. Last month, scores of the colorful bugs were seen around a...
A Special Place for Special Children
It was five months ago that a dream became a reality with the grand opening of the RWJ Barnabas Field of Dreams at the Ocean Orthopedic Associates Complex in Toms River. Inspired by the dedication of Christian and Mary Kane on behalf of their son Gavin this version of the Field of Dreams is a special needs private community open to those regardless of age or ability. It was designed to encourage and engage individuals in physical and social activity and contains a baseball field, basketball and bocce court, playground, miniature golf course, picnic area and more.
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
themontclairgirl.com
Multiple Celebrities Spotted Filming in Newark Over The Weekend
Over the weekend, Oscar winner Robert De Niro was spotted filming in Jersey City — and now, there’s been another spotting in Essex County. Deux Moi posted a story over the weekend that Tony Goldwyn, Rose Byrne, and Robert De Niro are filming a movie in Newark. The film, Inappropriate Behavior, is the most recent project with big names to use North Jersey towns like Newark and Jersey City as a backdrop. The star-studded cast for Inappropriate Behavior is also set to include Whoopi Goldberg and Rainn Wilson, among others. Read on to learn more about this movie and when to catch a glimpse of the talented cast.
Monmouth is best NJ county for fossils, pest control company says
By ranking the number of dig sites, number of specimen types, and average artifact age, Excel Pest Services has named Monmouth County the top place in New Jersey to find fossils. A study by the company, which operates in New Jersey and Florida, published last month put Monmouth far out...
