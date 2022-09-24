ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hobokengirl.com

Liberty Science Center After Dark: A Visit to this 21+ Party

Twice a month on Thursdays, the Liberty Science Center transforms into an adults-only hangout. Located at 222 Jersey City Boulevard in Jersey City and known as LSC After Dark, these themed parties take over the usually kid-friendly museum and guests can enjoy drinks, dancing, laser shows, and so much more. We recently checked out the Wine-O-Saurs event and let’s just say it was an experience. The next after-dark events are already scheduled for October 6th and 20th, as well as November 17th. Keep reading to learn all about the food, fun, and field-trip vibes at LSC After Dark.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Food giveaways planned across Hudson County this week

A number of Hudson County municipalities are giving away food to those in need this week, including West New York, Bayonne, and North Bergen. West New York will hold a food drive for residents on Tuesday, September 27. The event is part of efforts by Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners to ensure residents have access to the food they need.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Secaucus, NJ
Government
State
New Jersey State
Secaucus, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Secaucus, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Why Elizabeth, NJ is filling sidewalk cracks with red sand

To bring attention to human trafficking and exploitation, The Salvation Army New Jersey Division has partnered with the city of Elizabeth to host The Red Sand Project. Participants fill sidewalk cracks with red sand, take a photo and share the hashtag #RedSandProject. Pouring the sand in the cracks is a...
ELIZABETH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Lego Ideas#Legos#Photo Ops#Parade#Brick Fest Live#Super Spooky
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: The Lomo Truck, Garfield, NJ

The Lomo Truck, the popular Peruvian restaurant, has expanded with a new location in Garfield. This is their fourth location, with spots already in Jersey City, Passaic and Woodland Park. The menu (View Site) of Peruvian cuisine includes appetizers, entrees, and desserts served for lunch and dinner. All dishes are...
GARFIELD, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Donut Chain is Coming to Essex Street in Lodi

Mochinut, the mochi donut chain, is coming to Lodi. The menu offers mochi donuts (View Menu) in a variety of flavors (like blueberry, pistachio, matcha, ube, and more) shaped in a pon de ring (connected balls) that will rotate on a regular basis. They also sells their Korean rice hot...
LODI, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Lego
News Break
Politics
constructiondive.com

Turner wins $900M New Jersey film studio project

Turner Construction will build a 1.5-million-square-foot, 17-building film and television studio campus in Bayonne, New Jersey, for developer Togus Urban Renewal, according to a company press release. 1888 Studios, named after the year Thomas Edison invented the motion picture camera, is reportedly the country’s largest ground-up film studio with a...
BAYONNE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A Special Place for Special Children

It was five months ago that a dream became a reality with the grand opening of the RWJ Barnabas Field of Dreams at the Ocean Orthopedic Associates Complex in Toms River. Inspired by the dedication of Christian and Mary Kane on behalf of their son Gavin this version of the Field of Dreams is a special needs private community open to those regardless of age or ability. It was designed to encourage and engage individuals in physical and social activity and contains a baseball field, basketball and bocce court, playground, miniature golf course, picnic area and more.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
WAYNE, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Multiple Celebrities Spotted Filming in Newark Over The Weekend

Over the weekend, Oscar winner Robert De Niro was spotted filming in Jersey City — and now, there’s been another spotting in Essex County. Deux Moi posted a story over the weekend that Tony Goldwyn, Rose Byrne, and Robert De Niro are filming a movie in Newark. The film, Inappropriate Behavior, is the most recent project with big names to use North Jersey towns like Newark and Jersey City as a backdrop. The star-studded cast for Inappropriate Behavior is also set to include Whoopi Goldberg and Rainn Wilson, among others. Read on to learn more about this movie and when to catch a glimpse of the talented cast.
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy