impact601.com
Friday morning fire leaves multiple structures with damage
The Laurel Fire Department received a call from 911 dispatch at approximately 5:30 a.m. Friday morning of a fully involved structure fire at 110 North 15 St. According to Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown, The fire had spread to a vacant adjacent structure. "Battalion Chief Robby McLaurin (Shift Commander) dispatched...
kicks96news.com
Property Stolen from Closed School in Leake County
3:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies dispatched to a residence on Terry Rd for a report of domestic violence.
WTOK-TV
Taste of Meridian event brings crowd to downtown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In downtown, food was the main attraction at the Taste of Meridian event Saturday evening. Several Queen City restaurants and food vendors filled the City Hall lawn showcasing their most popular dishes. Multiple businesses from different food backgrounds came together to highlight the food they think...
WTOK-TV
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A body was found early Monday morning on the side of the road in south Meridian. Authorities say the owner of the Astro Motel called 911 Monday around 6:00 a.m. after he saw a man lying in the grassy area between Interstate 20/59 and S. Frontage Road.
WTOK-TV
PHOTOS: VFDs respond to 2 structure fires in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It has already been a long day for several Jones County volunteer fire departments after responding to two structure fires early Tuesday morning. First, several departments responded to a structure fire on Highway 11 North in Sandersville just before 3 a.m. after a passerby called 911 about a single-family home fire.
WTOK-TV
Mr. Walter Lamar King
Funeral services for Mr. Walter Lamar King will begin at 11:30 AM Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Andrew Chapel Church with the Reverends Gilbert Prince and Charlie Laird officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Walter...
WTOK-TV
Clarkdale volleyball looks to finish the season strong
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale volleyball will host senior night on Tuesday when the Bulldogs host Morton. Clarkdale has six seniors on their team this season. Lauren Belk, McCall Gilmore, Lauryl Joyner, Avery Knowles, Stephany Reyes and Katie Brooke Smith are the six senior that will be recognized during the celebrations.
breezynews.com
Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported
COVID-19 is being blamed for the deaths of two more people in this part of central Mississippi. The State Health Department is reporting that a Leake County resident and another from Neshoba County died during the last two weeks. The number of new infections in the local area last week was up 68 per cent from the week before– with 23 cases in Attala County, 36 in Leake and 37 in Neshoba.
WDAM-TV
Fellowship at the Fields returns to Waynesboro for a 3rd year
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Fellowship at the Fields pulled into Waynesboro this weekend for a third consecutive year to share music, stories and The Word. “It’s just an opportunity for us to grow together,” said Jonathan Grimes, a Lion’s Fest committee member. “We’re not supposed to be divided. We’re supposed to be together. We’re supposed to be able to come together and worship God together, and this just gives us the opportunity to do that.”
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 26, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 8:13 PM on September 23,...
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Sue Smylie Thompson
Funeral services for Mrs. Sue Smylie Thompson will begin at 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Central United Methodist Church with the Reverends Jack Kern and Dr. Rick Brooks officiating. Entombment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
UWA puts No. 8 West Georgia to the test
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama hosted No. 8 West Georgia Saturday and battled them through the third quarter. Late in the first quarter starting quarterback, Tucker Melton would connect with Darius Nalls to give UWA a 7-6 lead. The Tigers would hold onto that lead heading into the locker room at the half.
kicks96news.com
Rape, Assault, Drugs, and DUIs in Attala and Leake
GARY BARNES, 64, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500. ASHLEY A BUCKNER, 35, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. RODERICK L COOKS, 43, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled...
Woman found dead in Mississippi hotel room identified
A woman was found dead in a Mississippi motel room, a victim of an apparent overdose, officials say. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Laurel Police responded to a call at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived at the scene they found a...
