Tax Rebates 2022: Residents in Illinois could receive one-time check worth up to $700

Illinois retirees may be owed up to $300 in tax rebates, but they may have to file for it
Illinoisans who meet income guidelines may be eligible for up to $300 in the form of a property tax rebate, but those who did not have to file an income tax return in 2021 will need to apply for the check. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 and...
Lawmaker's plan would reduce Illinois property taxes if pension costs go down
(The Center Square) – Illinois residents pay the second-highest property taxes in the country, but now a state lawmaker says he has a plan to provide some relief. State Rep. Mark Batinick’s plan would designate a flat 25% of the state budget to the state’s traditional pension payment each year, and add a new property tax relief component. He said this would ensure that as the pension payment drops, so would the overall property tax burden.
Illinois Department on Aging to Retirees: Action Required to Claim Property Tax Rebate
The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue. “Many Illinois residents who filed...
Illinois Encourages Retirees To Claim Property Tax Rebate
The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees to claim their property tax rebate. Residents who weren’t required to file a state income tax return for 2021 could be eligible to claim a property tax rebate of up to 300-dollars. They must submit a form to the Illinois Department of Revenue on or before October 17th.
A proposal to have inflation drive down property taxes in Illinois and other top stories
An outgoing Republican lawmakers in Illinois wants to use inflation to drive down property taxes. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs lowers fees on IL ABLE accounts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced reduced fees for account owners in a program that allows people with disabilities to save their own money for disability-related expenses. Annual account maintenance fees were lowered by approximately 25 percent for Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (IL ABLE)...
There's Still Time Left to Fill Out a Form for Income and Property Tax Rebates as Checks Roll Out
While income tax and property tax rebate checks have started to roll out as part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan, there is still time left to fill out a form to find out if you're eligible for a rebate. The plan, approved in April, offers the one-time rebates to...
$300 tax rebate for select retirees
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are an older adult or retired and did not have to file an income tax return for 2021, you may be eligible for $300. The Illinois Department of Aging encourages older adults to submit the form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue to get a rebate. “Many Illinois […]
Retirees need to take action for latest property tax rebate
The State of Illinois is currently providing income and property tax rebates to many who qualify. But some will have to do some extra paperwork to get their money. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Illinois tax rebate: Do I get one? When is it coming?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Millions of Illinois residents are expected to receive an income tax rebate from the state over the next several weeks. But do you qualify, and when might that be coming?. Illinois lawmakers and leaders announced the first wave of tax rebate checks were mailed out on...
