Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 3

For the first time in their last eight meetings, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills. In this Week 3 contest, the Bills dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for over 40 minutes, but their offense only scored two touchdowns and set up one successful field goal attempt. Josh Allen threw the ball 63 times for 400 yards and two touchdowns, but Miami’s defense wasn’t breaking consistently.
Tua Tagovailoa: 3 bold predictions for Dolphins QB in Week 3 vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a potential career-defining moment in Week 2. After trailing 35-14 against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, Tagovailoa led a furious comeback to propel the Dolphins to a stunning 42-38 win. Tagovailoa put on one of the best quarterback performances in recent memory, finishing the day with 469 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts leaves with injury vs. Bills

There have been a ton of injuries in the Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, and that didn’t change in the fourth quarter. After a six-yard run by Devin Singletary on first-and-10, Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts went down with a lower-body injury. He was tended to by trainers before limping off under his own power. The team announced that the injury was to the linebacker’s quad.
Miami Dolphins: 3 takeaways after Week 3 win vs. Bills

One of the marquee matchups of the NFL season thus far took place between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in Week 3. Both teams entered with a 2-0 record, and it was a close game throughout. They battled significant heat, which led to numerous players coming off the field...
