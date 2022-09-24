Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?
The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
The truth behind Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s scary-looking injury vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s Week 3 showdown against the Buffalo Bills with a scary injury, but he returned to play in the second half, to the surprise of many. Tagovailoa looked concussed when he initially got injured, so it was rather shocking to see him able to come back so quickly.
Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 3
For the first time in their last eight meetings, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills. In this Week 3 contest, the Bills dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for over 40 minutes, but their offense only scored two touchdowns and set up one successful field goal attempt. Josh Allen threw the ball 63 times for 400 yards and two touchdowns, but Miami’s defense wasn’t breaking consistently.
Tua Tagovailoa: 3 bold predictions for Dolphins QB in Week 3 vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a potential career-defining moment in Week 2. After trailing 35-14 against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, Tagovailoa led a furious comeback to propel the Dolphins to a stunning 42-38 win. Tagovailoa put on one of the best quarterback performances in recent memory, finishing the day with 469 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
LOOK: Twitter continues to go wild over Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins defeat Bills
Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. His first two seasons in the league were rough and met with ultra-criticism from fans and analysts. Now in his third year, Tagovailoa has seemingly found his stride. The Dolphins...
Buffalo Bills OC Ken Dorsey goes ballistic following final seconds of loss to Miami Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills were looking to set up a game-winning field goal in a battle against the Miami Dolphins, but time ran off the clock before the ball could be snapped, leaving offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey mad. Very, very mad. The Dolphins took the 21-14 lead with 10:05 left in...
Capaccio: Bills at Dolphins: Sal's keys, notes and stats
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will both look to go 3-0 when they face each other in South Florida Sunday. If the Bills are to remain unbeaten, here are my three keys for them, as well as notes and stats on the matchup.
Stephen A Smith Doesn’t Put Much Stock in Dolphins Win over Bills
Stephen A Smith still doesn’t believe in the Dolphins and doesn’t take much away from yesterday’s win over the Bills. He feels that wasn’t the real Bills team out there and it was Buffalo beating Buffalo.
Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts leaves with injury vs. Bills
There have been a ton of injuries in the Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, and that didn’t change in the fourth quarter. After a six-yard run by Devin Singletary on first-and-10, Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts went down with a lower-body injury. He was tended to by trainers before limping off under his own power. The team announced that the injury was to the linebacker’s quad.
Miami Dolphins: 3 takeaways after Week 3 win vs. Bills
One of the marquee matchups of the NFL season thus far took place between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in Week 3. Both teams entered with a 2-0 record, and it was a close game throughout. They battled significant heat, which led to numerous players coming off the field...
