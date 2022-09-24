ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

wtae.com

Two killed in fiery crash in Fayette County

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Two people were killed in a fiery crash involving a Kia Sportage and a large truck on Route 51 in Franklin Township, Fayette County. The crash happened on Saturday. State police said the driver and a passenger in the Kia Sportage were both killed in the...
WMUR.com

Police officer adopts dog he helped rescue

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a happy ending for one of the dozens of animals rescued from a home near Pittsburgh. Three years ago, 117 dogs were rescued from a home in Ross Township. Several of the dogs were emaciated and in need of immediate medical attention. Watch...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Derry Township road closure, Route 22 lane restrictions to begin Wednesday

Motorists will encounter a detour in Derry Township and a lane restriction in the New Alexandria area this week, according to PennDOT officials. Single-lane, nighttime restrictions are scheduled to begin Wednesday on Route 22 in New Alexandria and Salem Township. The nightly restrictions are to be in place between 8...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man dies after being stabbed multiple times in Jeannette

A man died at the hospital after being stabbed multiple times Monday night in Jeannette, police Chief Donald Johnston, Jr. said. Antwone D. Thurston II, 23, of Verona, is wanted on a charge of criminal homicide after police responded to a call about an altercation at 9:45 p.m. on South Sixth Street.
WPXI Pittsburgh

PHOTOS: Police swarm Kennywood Park after multiple people shot inside park

PHOTOS: Police swarm Kennywood Park after multiple people shot inside park A Kennywood Park security guard stands at the main entrance to the amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Pennsylvania police and first responders have descended on the amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired inside the attraction, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
wtae.com

Oh, deer: An unconventional rescue draws onlookers

PITTSBURGH — It was hardly a typical Saturday for residents on East End Avenue in Pittsburgh's Regent Square neighborhood, as word quickly spread that a deer had fallen down a large hole in the middle of the road. "When it first went down, it was like fighting," said Tracy...
Tribune-Review

Deputy warden retires from Westmoreland jail

George Lowther started his job as a corrections officer with the Westmoreland County Prison on the first day the facility opened in 1993. Lowther, who rose through ranks over the years to become deputy warden, will be saying goodbye to the jail in Hempfield and his longtime job. The county prison board on Monday accepted his resignation, effective Oct. 7.
butlerradio.com

Delays Could Come To I-79 SB In Cranberry Twp.

Drivers in Cranberry Township who use I-79 could see some delays this week. There will be single lane restrictions starting tomorrow in the southbound lane over North Boundary Road. The lane restrictions will be in place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through this Friday. Crews will be working...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Channel 11′s Susan Koeppen reunites with man she saved through CPR during cardiac arrest

PITTSBURGH — Back in July, Channel 11 news anchor Susan Koeppen was waiting to turn left at busy Penn Avenue and South Dallas in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze. “As his car drifted by me, I said, ‘I’m going to watch this guy because he doesn’t look right.’ I watched him, he drifted right by me, and jumped the curb and crashed right here into the fence,” Koeppen said.
