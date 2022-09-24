Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Local non-profit invites community to drive up, fill up on food essentials for Fall break
JACKSON, Tenn.–One local non-profit gives back to help local families in need. ‘All Things Family, Inc.’ held a free ‘Fall Break Fill-up’, Monday evening. The organization invited the community to come and receive cereal boxes at Destiny Church, on Wallace Road, in west Jackson. These boxes...
WBBJ
Miss Madison County Volunteer Jewel Bodkins discusses win
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County Volunteer Scholarship Pageant was held Sunday night, with a large number of the community in attendance to show their support. The event truly showed how hard the contestants had been working beforehand. They displayed their beauty and talent at...
WBBJ
Pumpkin patches reopen across West Tennessee as fall arrives
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The temperatures are dropping and the leaves are changing colors, which can only mean one thing: its fall! And just in time for that, our local pumpkin patches across West Tennessee are opening up. “We have a hayride, a petting zoo, corn pit, a hay...
WBBJ
Habitat for Humanity holds ‘Volunteer Build Day’ in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new dream is coming to life thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity acts as a bridge for first-time homeowners, and those who are willing to donate items, time, and money in order for the dream of buying a first home to become a reality.
WBBJ
BBQ, mild, or spicy a local festival offers it all
JACKSON, Tenn. – First it was the barbecue festival and now… Hot wings. One local group hosts their first ever Hot Wing Festival. The Jackson Entrepreneur Group is back with another festival and this time, its hot wings!. “We are having a Hot Wing Festival for the community....
WBBJ
A West TN town celebrates Fall with festival fun
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. –A West Tennessee town host its Fall Festival. The City of Humboldt celebrated their 13th annual Downtown Fall Festival today. This fun-filled festival had plenty of games for the children, food vendors, merchandise for sale, crafts booths, and many more activities for the community. The festival took...
radionwtn.com
Greer To Speak On Henry County Home History
Paris, Tenn.–A program on the history of the former Henry County Home and how the cemetery there was restored will be held this Friday as part of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial series. Former Henry County Mayor Brent Greer will be speaking on “The Old County Home: A Welcome Home...
WBBJ
Events this week in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Semper Fi Golf Tournament (Jackson) One More Light (Henderson) Planetarium Show (Jackson) Wednesday, September 28. Thursday, September 29. RIFA Canstruction (Jackson) Feast in the Field (Henderson) “Oscar and...
WBBJ
14th Annual ‘Remember Me’ walk coming to Jackson October 3
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college hosts a walk to remember victims of homicides. Union University is preparing to host their 14th annual commemorative “Remember Me” walk. The walk’s purpose is to honor survivors of homicides and suicides and remember those lost. The walk’s origins developed...
WBBJ
Shiloh event to commemorate 160th battle anniversary
CORINTH, Miss. – A national park will honor the anniversary of a major battle. According to Shiloh National Military Park, the first weekend in October is the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Corinth. In commemoration of the anniversary, the park will host special events throughout the weekend. Visitors...
WBBJ
44th Annual Chester County BBQ returns to Henderson
HENDERSON, Tenn. — One county welcomes an annual festival back to town. The 44th Annual Chester County BBQ Festival returns with plenty of vendors taking the streets. But what everyone was there for was, of course: the barbecue. Attendees could get bbq from Freed-Hardeman Lion’s Pride Dining and Hunts...
WBBJ
Fire destroys motor home on Interstate 40 in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Fire Department responded to a motor home fire over the weekend. According to the department, firefighters responded to the fire at the 102 mile marker on Interstate 40 early Sunday afternoon. The department says upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames,...
WBBJ
JMC Library hosts 4th annual Book Fest
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local library hosts annual author event. The Jackson-Madison County Library held their 4th annual Book Fest event today. This year’s event was a huge success with around 100 people in attendance. The event welcomed 26 authors from West Tennessee and the surrounding area. Authors were...
WBBJ
Drag show, Jackson Pride to go on as planned, officials confirm after closed-door meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — One upcoming event has caused controversy for the past couple of weeks, and Monday, some had the chance to voice their opinions in a closed meeting. A private meeting was held at City Hall to discuss the upcoming drag show that’s taking place at this year’s Jackson Pride Festival.
WBBJ
Peers name Kristen Daniel as Chester County Homecoming Queen
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — This year on the homecoming court is Chester County High School Senior Kristen Daniel. In May of 2020, Kristen was involved in a tragic car wreck in Chester County with three other girls. She was the lone survivor but was not expected to live. The...
actionnews5.com
Storm damage in Covington leads to cleanup
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cleanup is underway in downtown Covington after a storm caused damage. Covington had reports of property damage that happened hours after the event. One person said,” We’re really glad no one was here with the entire square packed.”. She’s grateful the storm rolled...
WBBJ
Have you Turned on Your Heater Yet? You Might Tonight!
Although most of us will encounter the coolest temperatures we have seen since May 8th (4 and 1/2 months) tonight, some areas east of Madison County could drop into the upper 30s too. Be sure to grab an extra blanket if you do not want to turn on your heater tonight before you head to bed. We will have the rest of your week’s forecast including the most up to date forecast information on Hurricane Ian coming up here.
courieranywhere.com
Catfish Derby benefit concert set for Saturday in downtown Savannah
A special benefit concert will be held in downtown Savannah this weekend. The first Catfish Derby benefit concert series was created by the Hardin County Leadership Class of 2021 and it features Chelsea Rhodes, Chandler Stephens and Mighty Swell. The show’s headliners are Deana Carter and Hardin County’s country star Darryl Worley and Friends.
itinyhouses.com
This She-Shed in OakField is a Cozy, Tiny Cabin!
Looking for an environmentally friendly abode to reduce your carbon footprint in the hunt for your off-the-grid adventure home? This Oakfield She-Shed is a Tiny Cabin which, with a few touch-ups, can be made into an intricately designed tiny home!. That’s not all, though! Read on to find out all...
WBBJ
Jacksonians enjoy a symphony under the stars
JACKSON, Tenn.–One orchestra gives a classical twist on some well known hits. An annual event comes to one local church’s lawn. The Starlight Symphony is an annual favorite in Jackson, with music from movie soundtracks, all the way to classical favorites. Sherry Freeman, Executive Director of Jackson Symphony...
