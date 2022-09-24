ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights

Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Amanda Serrano
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Katie Taylor
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Jake Paul
ESPN

Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan

Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Promoters#Combat#Espn#District Court#Tmz#Ifl Tv
The Independent

Tyson Fury: Joe Joyce ‘couldn’t lace my boots’ but beats Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has claimed that Joe Joyce would not be able to “land one punch” on him if the two heavyweights were to meet - but backed his fellow British fighter to beat both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.Joyce claimed a significant knockout victory over Joseph Parker in Manchester on Saturday to secure the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.It was the 15th win of the undefeated 37-year-old’s career and the 14th by knockout, Joyce surviving several significant blows from Parker to win in the 11th round.Joyce publicly declared his intention to take on Usyk, who holds the full WBO belt,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six

Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels On How Chyna Would Be Perceived In Modern WWE Women's Division

One performer from WWF's Attitude Era who Shawn Michaels believes would have been "phenomenal" in today's WWE is Chyna. A founding member of D-Generation X, alongside Michaels and Triple H, Chyna was a former WWF Women's Champion and two-time WWF Intercontinental Champion. She died in 2016 at 46 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of DX three years later.
WWE
BBC

Oleksandr Usyk on Joe Joyce agenda after beating Joseph Parker

The definition of a juggernaut is 'a huge, powerful and overwhelming force'. At 6ft 7in and 19st, Joe Joyce showed why he is known as 'The Juggernaut' at the Manchester Arena on Saturday as he delivered an exhilarating win over Joseph Parker to extend his unbeaten professional run to 15-0.
COMBAT SPORTS
FOX Sports

Fury rules out fighting Joshua after deadline expires

LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has ruled out fighting fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua after his self-imposed deadline expired. Fury set Joshua’s camp an ultimatum on Friday night, insisting he would walk away from the long-anticipated fight if a deal could not be done by Monday. In a...
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania

In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy