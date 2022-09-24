Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Video: Floyd Mayweather bodyguard Jizzy Mack knocked out by Kouzi in third round at Super Rizin
Jizzy Mack, the bodyguard of Floyd Mayweather, gassed after the second round of his bout with K-1 kickboxing vet Kouzi and was knocked out in the third round. At 42 pounds heavier than his experienced opponent, Mack, also known as Ray Sadeghi, tried to use his heft to avoid the inevitable as he held the head and clinched for dear life.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights
Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Video: Floyd Mayweather stops Mikuru Asakura at end of second round in Super Rizin main event
Floyd Mayweather caught a few punches from Mikuru Asakura in Super Rizin’s headliner. But in the end, his speed and power were too much for the MMA veteran, and a two-punch combo brought the TKO at the end of the second. “I’m just happy to be here, thanks again,”...
Mayweather Thinks The Problem Child Will 'Get Demolished' By World Class Boxer Canaleo, Jake Paul Slaps Back
Jake Paul ‘The Problem Child’ is preparing to box Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix. What Happened: Paul has resurfaced in a Betr Twitter post where he said, “"I guarantee you that if Canelo and I fight one day - if he's dumb enough to get in the ring with me - I will beat his f***ing ass."
ESPN
Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan
Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Mack KO’d at Super RIZIN Despite 40-Pound Weight Advantage
Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard Ray Sadeghi, also known as Jizzy Mack, suffered a humiliating third-round knockout against Koji ‘Kouzi’ Tanaka as part of the Super RIZIN event this weekend. Mayweather’s night went according to plan with the boxing legend scoring a second-round knockout of Mikuru Asakura with minimal...
SkySports
Floyd Mayweather ready to take on Manny Pacquiao-trained Mikuru Asakura in three-round exhibition
Floyd Mayweather says Japanese fans will be able to "see a glimpse of the old pretty boy" when he fights the Manny Pacquiao-trained Mikuru Asakura in a three-round exhibition on Sunday. The 45-year-old Mayweather told reporters on Saturday that he is in good condition for the clash with Asakura, 30,...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’
Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
Tyson Fury: Joe Joyce ‘couldn’t lace my boots’ but beats Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury has claimed that Joe Joyce would not be able to “land one punch” on him if the two heavyweights were to meet - but backed his fellow British fighter to beat both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.Joyce claimed a significant knockout victory over Joseph Parker in Manchester on Saturday to secure the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.It was the 15th win of the undefeated 37-year-old’s career and the 14th by knockout, Joyce surviving several significant blows from Parker to win in the 11th round.Joyce publicly declared his intention to take on Usyk, who holds the full WBO belt,...
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six
Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
Bleacher Report
Report: Floyd Mayweather Earns $20M, KOs Mikuru Asakura with Manny Pacquiao Ringside
Floyd Mayweather Jr. might be officially retired, but he can still win fights. The legendary 45-year-old boxer faced 30-year-old Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in what was supposed to be a three-round exhibition boxing match on Saturday, but he needed just two rounds to win in a stoppage on the Rizin 38 card in Saitama, Japan.
MMAmania.com
Eddie Hearn sues Jake Paul for $100 million over fight fixing accusations
Few people in combat sports are happy with the quality of judging being provided by commissions around the world, but few have allowed their dislike for a specific judge to generate a hundred million dollar lawsuit. Once again, Jake Paul is taking things to the next level by doing just that.
Yardbarker
Tyson Fury has an opponent for December – but it’s NOT Anthony Joshua
Eddie Hearn does not think that Tyson Fury wants to fight Anthony Joshua – rather he’s pursuing a fight with Manuel Charr. Fury and Joshua have been locked in a war of words online, with boxing fans desperately hoping that it results in the two of them meeting in the ring.
Yardbarker
Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren offer hope that Fury vs Joshua COULD still happen
Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn have insisted that there is STILL hope that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua meet in the ring. Fury took to social media on Monday evening to inform Joshua that he had missed the opportunity to fight for his WBC heavyweight title. The Gypsy King set...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels On How Chyna Would Be Perceived In Modern WWE Women's Division
One performer from WWF's Attitude Era who Shawn Michaels believes would have been "phenomenal" in today's WWE is Chyna. A founding member of D-Generation X, alongside Michaels and Triple H, Chyna was a former WWF Women's Champion and two-time WWF Intercontinental Champion. She died in 2016 at 46 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of DX three years later.
WWE・
BBC
Oleksandr Usyk on Joe Joyce agenda after beating Joseph Parker
The definition of a juggernaut is 'a huge, powerful and overwhelming force'. At 6ft 7in and 19st, Joe Joyce showed why he is known as 'The Juggernaut' at the Manchester Arena on Saturday as he delivered an exhilarating win over Joseph Parker to extend his unbeaten professional run to 15-0.
Sean O’Malley is oozing confidence ahead of his UFC 280 showdown with Petr Yan: “I’ll be surprised if I get hit once”
Sean O’Malley isn’t lacking confidence ahead of the biggest bout of his pro MMA career. O’Malley is set to collide with former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan. The action will be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It’ll serve as the co-main event of UFC 280 on October 22.
UFC・
FOX Sports
Fury rules out fighting Joshua after deadline expires
LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has ruled out fighting fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua after his self-imposed deadline expired. Fury set Joshua’s camp an ultimatum on Friday night, insisting he would walk away from the long-anticipated fight if a deal could not be done by Monday. In a...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
WWE・
