BOSTON (AP) — For one day, they were all in the building: Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara, Tuukka Rask and other members of the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup championship team. What Boston fans can expect to see on the ice this season will be much different. Marchand, the team’s No. 1 scorer last season, will miss the first six weeks recovering from hip surgery. Rask returned only to watch Chara sign a ceremonial contract before joining him in retirement. Bergeron spent most of the summer with one skate out the door but is back for another run at the title. Top defenseman Charlie McAvoy will miss about two months while recovering from shoulder surgery. Matt Grzelcyk also had shoulder surgery but could be back a bit earlier than that. Mike Reilly had ankle surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of the season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO