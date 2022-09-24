Read full article on original website
NHL
Blue Jackets to face Penguins twice on Sunday
Gaudreau, Laine to play in Nationwide Arena after Columbus plays a road game in the afternoon. Columbus will play its first two exhibition games of the season Sunday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Nationwide Arena opener at 7 p.m. after taking on the division rival in the Steel City at 1 p.m.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers lineup for first preseason match against Islanders features Kaapo Kakko on top line
The New York Rangers lineup for their first preseason game against the New York Islanders on Monday night will look different than the initial setup for the start of training camp. Head coach Gerard Gallant noted that the players in Group 1 for Sunday’s first practice session will most likely...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Owen Beck Earns ELC But Should be Returned to OHL
Montreal Canadiens’ main training camp is now underway, and there have already been cuts from the 74-man roster. The Habs begin a series of eight pre-season games designed to cut the roster down to 23 players. In the meantime, it gives NHL hopefuls and prospects time to make themselves seen and show their progression.
New coach, old captain: Bruins hoping for another run at Cup
BOSTON (AP) — For one day, they were all in the building: Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara, Tuukka Rask and other members of the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup championship team. What Boston fans can expect to see on the ice this season will be much different. Marchand, the team’s No. 1 scorer last season, will miss the first six weeks recovering from hip surgery. Rask returned only to watch Chara sign a ceremonial contract before joining him in retirement. Bergeron spent most of the summer with one skate out the door but is back for another run at the title. Top defenseman Charlie McAvoy will miss about two months while recovering from shoulder surgery. Matt Grzelcyk also had shoulder surgery but could be back a bit earlier than that. Mike Reilly had ankle surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of the season.
NHL
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas
The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
The Hockey Writers
3 Canadiens Who Could Be Traded Before the Season Starts
The Montreal Canadiens have started their training camp and preseason games this week. So far in the rookie tournament and the multiple intrasquad scrimmages they have played, there have been a few young players outplaying the veterans and working hard for a spot on the opening night roster. For them to make the team, however, there needs to be some room made.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-hwan Bae: Heads to bench Monday
Bae is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Bae will take a seat after he started each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series against the Cubs while going 2-for-11 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Though Bae doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot, his defensive versatility should help him see a decent amount of at-bats over the final week and a half of the season as he attempts to stake his claim to a full-time role in 2023.
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Injures ribs Sunday
Wilson was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a rib injury. Prior to leaving the game, Wilson caught all for of his targets for 46 yards. In his absence, Elijah Moore and Corey Davis are in line to head the Jets' Week 3 WR corps.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Optimism regarding Sunday availability
Conner, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with an ankle injury, is slated to test things out pre-game, but there is optimism he'll play in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Conner missed Wednesday's practice before returning to limited sessions Thursday and...
Yardbarker
Canadiens News & Rumors: Caufield, Allen, Monahan, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Cole Caufield’s contract extension is a priority for Kent Hughes, the general manager also discussed Jake Allen’s future with the team, and Sean Monahan is expected to see some game action during the preseason. Plus, Montreal’s top...
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers send prospect Jake Chiasson to Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL
Chiasson was the Oilers’ fourth-round pick from the 2021 NHL Draft, selected at No. 116 overall. We had him ranked as the organization’s No. 14 prospect in this summer’s countdown. This is an important season for Chiasson. After scoring 15 points in 60 games as a rookie...
NHL
Blue Jackets fans come out in droves for open practice
The OhioHealth Ice Haus was filled to the brim as fans got the first look at this year's team. Blue Jackets fans got their first look at Johnny Gaudreau in a Blue Jackets uniform Saturday morning, and the Fifth Line turned out in droves to see the superstar winger at the OhioHealth Ice Haus for an open practice.
Matthew Tkachuk makes debut and Spencer Knight stars: More Panthers preseason takeaways
Matthew Tkachuk’s line with Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart looked good, and so did Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Steps out of lineup
Taylor is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Taylor started the past two games and will take a seat after he went 1-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts. Joey Gallo is starting in left field and batting seventh in Sunday's series finale.
CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Won't return in 2022
Lowe (back) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe has been sidelined with back inflammation since Sept. 12, and he received an injection Tuesday. The Rays hoped that he would be able to return prior to the end of the regular season, but he'll ultimately be held out down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether Lowe's offseason program will be significantly impacted by his injury.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Has fractured hand
Benford fractured his hand in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. A timetable for the rookie cornerback's return has yet to be established, but Benford's most likely facing a multi-week absence. Ja'Marcus Ingram took over after Benford got hurt in Miami, and Ingram will likely continue to play a larger role while Benford recovers.
NFL・
NHL
Sabres' roster for Tuesday's preseason game vs. Flyers announced
Game will stream on Sabres.com at 7 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres have released the roster for tonight's home preseason game and Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner, Kyle Okposo, Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, and Craig Anderson are among those who could dress against the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Hockey Writers
Columbus Blue Jackets’ Joonas Korpisalo Needs to Bounce Back
In 2015-16, Joonas Korpisalo made his NHL debut for the Columbus Blue Jackets and out-played former Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Elvis Merzlikins was starting to make a name for himself, playing in the Swiss National League with HC Lugano, as well as playing for Team Latvia in international play.
NHL
Sharks Reduce Training Camp Roster
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players have been returned to their junior clubs:. Jake Furlong - D (Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL) Liam Gilmartin - F (London Knights, OHL) Max McCue - F (London Knights, OHL) The following players have...
