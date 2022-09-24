ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

O'Connell: Dalvin Cook (shoulder) day-to-day for Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell. Cook injured his shoulder and did not return to the team's come-from-behind Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions. Instead, it was Alexander Mattison who led the backfield down the stretch. Should Cook be forced to miss Week 4 against New Orleans in London, it would be Mattison who serves as the bellcow with Kene Nwangwu in a support role.
Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions

Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral

Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo

There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard tweeted about Urban Meyer, who was spotted on the sidelines later.
Concord senior linemen get chance to show off wide range of skills

CONCORD -- When the Concord Yellowjackets took the field for their first offensive possession of Saturday’s 8-man football game against Vandercook Lake, the man in shotgun formation ready to take the snap was wearing No. 79, not exactly a traditional number for a quarterback. That was Abraham Reiniche, who...
