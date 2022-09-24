Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Dalvin Cook’s London vow after leaving Week 3 win over Lions with shoulder injury
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a huge comeback victory against the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, 28-24. However, in the win their superstar running back, Dalvin Cook, was injured in the third quarter and left the game for good. After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the injury to Cook.
numberfire.com
O'Connell: Dalvin Cook (shoulder) day-to-day for Vikings
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell. Cook injured his shoulder and did not return to the team's come-from-behind Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions. Instead, it was Alexander Mattison who led the backfield down the stretch. Should Cook be forced to miss Week 4 against New Orleans in London, it would be Mattison who serves as the bellcow with Kene Nwangwu in a support role.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions
Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
Twitter Reacts: Right Now, Dan Campbell Is a Liability
Supporters of the Detroit Lions are very critical of Dan Campbell and his late-game decision-making.
Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral
Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
What Maryland coach Mike Locksley said about Michigan football after the game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Maryland looked like it belonged against Michigan in Week 4, and the Terps head coach, Mike Locksley, sounded like his team belonged, as well. Instead of fawning all over the Wolverines, who won 34-27 on Saturday, Locksley noted that while Michigan went out and won the game, it was more about what the Terrapins didn’t do.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo
There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard tweeted about Urban Meyer, who was spotted on the sidelines later.
Cardinals are slight road underdogs vs. Panthers in Week 4
The Arizona Cardinals have not had a lead in a game this season in regulation. The only lead they had was the last play of an overtime win in Week 2. As a result, they are underdogs for the fourth straight week. They open the week as slight road underdogs...
Kemba Walker likely to be away from Pistons to start camp
Veteran point guard Kemba Walker will likely be away from the Pistons as they start their training camp this week, sources told Shams Charania and James Edwards III of The Athletic. It’s unclear whether Walker is expected to miss the entire camp or only a portion of it. As...
MLive.com
Concord senior linemen get chance to show off wide range of skills
CONCORD -- When the Concord Yellowjackets took the field for their first offensive possession of Saturday’s 8-man football game against Vandercook Lake, the man in shotgun formation ready to take the snap was wearing No. 79, not exactly a traditional number for a quarterback. That was Abraham Reiniche, who...
