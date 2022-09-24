Sand Springs rallies together to raise money for crash victims

The Sand Springs community is coming together to support the families of three teenagers laid to rest this week.

The three were killed in a crash just more than a week ago.

Several businesses across Sand Springs hosted fundraisers to help.

Diamond Detail Car Wash in Sand Springs was one of the several businesses showing up for these three families.

The car wash started at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning, there were dozens of cars lining up even with the overcast weather.

Rain or shine, Philip Shrepel said they'll be out there.

Around 200 people came out for the benefit car wash, some not needing a car wash but just wanted to donate what they could.

“We’re doing 10 dollar donations for car washes, extra 5 dollars for tire shine or a quick vac. So you can donate up to 25 dollars or whatever you decide. We’re doing free burgers and hotdogs, starting about 11:30 a.m. we’ll be serving those until they run out”, Schrepel said.

Ethan Gibson, Cyra Saner, and Kylee Weaver were all killed in the accident.

Sirrah Matthews and Logan Childers were also in the car and survived.

Following the news of the deaths, the community immediately started pouring in support.

“I’m just glad that the community came together. Strangers have said that they didn’t know the families they just wanted to be a blessing. And they donated just to show that compassion”, Shrepel

One business created shirts to sell.

Diamond Detail hosted a car wash with all proceeds going to the families of the victims.

“About 130 to 140 was carwashes and the rest of those was just people pulling into the parking lot and saying we don’t want a wash, food, snacks, drinks, anything, we just want to be a blessing. 20's, 50's, 100's, I mean literally a blessing", Shrepel said.

Shrepel said he's hopeful the money raised Saturday will be able to help ease the burden on these mourning families.

As a father to a new driver, the news of the deaths hit Shrepel close to home.

“It’s literally the worst nightmare for a parent. I’ve talked to my son about it and just let him know I’m not just over-exaggerating. That this stuff really does happen in the blink of an eye”, Shrepel said.

While they didn't have a goal, the carwash raised just shy of $3,000.

They wanted to help as much as they could and with the help of the community, the money will be able to lessen the burden on these families going through the unimaginable right now.

