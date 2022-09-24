Read full article on original website
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Rollover Crash At Corunna Road (Genesee County, MI)
Flint Township Police responded to a rollover crash on southbound I_75 at Corunna road on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. According to the police, a 24-year-old Flint woman was driving a [..]
nbc25news.com
Crash on I-75 splits truck in half
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
nbc25news.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-75 in Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Flint Township Department responded to a vehicle crash that left one dead and another injured in Flint Township. According to Lt. Vanlente, the crash happened on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit just before 5:00 p.m. on September 24, 2022. Investigators say a black...
ClickOnDetroit.com
18-year-old killed, 1 hurt when Audi crosses into oncoming traffic, causing crash in Macomb County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 18-year-old was killed and another driver was injured when an Audi crossed into oncoming traffic and caused a crash in Macomb County, officials said. The crash happened at 5:13 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 25) on Cass Avenue, near Halsey Boulevard in Clinton Township. Police said...
nbc25news.com
Family of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie file lawsuit against driver and owner of car
FLINT, Mich. - It has been seven months since the tragic death of Flint Police captain Collin Birnie. Now his family is suing the driver who has pleaded guilty in the crash and also the teen driver’s father who owned the car. Attorney Thomas Waun, with Johnson Law, is...
WNEM
Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-475
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are warning drivers to “drive sober or get pulled over” after Flint troopers arrested a wrong-way driver. The driver was traveling southbound on northbound I-475 on Sept. 24 just after midnight. State Police said the 44-year-old man from Haslett was arrested for impaired driving.
nbc25news.com
Driver's license restoration clinic coming to Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. — A Road to Restoration clinic is coming to Saginaw to help drivers with suspended licenses determine what steps they need to take to restore their driving privileges. The clinic will be hosted by. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) Department of Attorney General. United Way of...
Flint woman ejected from vehicle, killed in rollover crash
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Flint woman died after police said she rolled her vehicle multiple times and was later ejected from it. The woman killed in the Saturday, Sept. 24 crash was not immediately identified, according to a Flint Township Police news release. Police responded to a...
MDOT investing nearly $850K in repairing M-25 in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Michigan Department of Transportation is currently working on repairing a stretch of M-25 in Bay City. MDOT was scheduled to start work on the project on Monday, Sept. 12 and it is estimated that the work will be completed on Friday, Sept. 30. The project is focused on concrete pavement repairs on M-25 between McKinley Avenue and Johnson Street and it is expected to cost $849,250.
Police bodycams show Michigan State Police trooper punching, knocking out handcuffed Saginaw man
SAGINAW, MI — In March, Saginaw resident Vance D. Martin was pulled over by Michigan State Police troopers after reportedly speeding and running two stop signs. In the following half-hour or so, things would escalate to the point that a trooper repeatedly punched a handcuffed Martin in the face.
Williamston man arrested in connection to suspicious death in May 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A Williamston man was arrested Monday after a warrant was issued by the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for the crime of torture and domestic violence. According to a news release from the Williamston Police Department, this arrest is in connection to an ongoing investigation into...
nbc25news.com
Groundbreaking held for new fire training center in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. - The Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new Fire Training Center. The center will be located on the campus of the Genesee Career Institute (GCI) in Flint. GCI is the county’s career and technical education training center operated by...
abc12.com
Flint fire crews battle another suspicious fire on city's east side
Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint fire crews battled another suspicious fire on the city’s east side Friday afternoon. A crowd gathered as a cloud of dark smoke and bright orange flames filled the sky on Missouri Avenue, a couple houses away from Caleb Weber. “It’s really scary,” Weber said....
nbc25news.com
Flint Police increasing pay for new recruits
FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint Police Department announced increase in pay for new recruits. The department will now pay recruits $15/hour, an increase from $11/hour. The City hopes this will encourage more people to want to become police officers. You can watch the announcement below:. The City of...
'Udder mess' on Northern Michigan road as milk truck overturns, spilling thousands of gallons on pavement
It was an “udder mess” after a milk truck overturned in Northern Michigan Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Livingston Township, just west of Gaylord.
WNEM
Police: 24-year-old dies in crash after ejected from vehicle
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and seriously injured another. Flint Township Police said that officers responded to southbound I-75 at Corunna Road on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. after getting reports of a crash. Investigators said that a black Chevrolet Impala was...
nbc25news.com
Midland Police warn of police impersonation scam
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Police Department is warning the public of a new phone scam. The police say that someone has been calling Midland residents pretending to be Community Relations Officer Brennon Warren. Warren says that there have been several complaints from residents saying the caller said to pay...
WNEM
Potentially 3k jobs coming to Flint area following property purchase
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the old Buick City property, one of the largest Brownfield sites in the state, is getting closer to having a new purpose. “It’s a game changer,” Neeley said. “We have just one more, two more steps to make sure that...
Police situation unfolding at train stopped on railroad tracks in Birmingham: reports
Witnesses say a large police presence was seen in Oakland County on Saturday, congregating around a train stopped on the tracks northeast of downtown Birmingham.
Michigan Court of Appeals to hear evidence issue in fatal Lapeer gas station shooting case
LAPEER, MI – A decision by a Lapeer County judge to not allow certain evidence in a homicide trial will be reviewed by the Michigan Court of Appeals. An application to leave filed by Lapeer County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Paul T. Walton in July asked the higher court to review the decision of Circuit Court Judge Nick O. Holowka to not allow as evidence Facebook messages prosecutors say were made by Jeffrey Lee Smith.
