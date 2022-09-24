ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan

Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terri Harper
Person
Natasha Jonas
Person
Hannah Rankin
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nottingham#Boxing#Middleweight#Combat#Motorpoint Arena#Wbc#Denaby Main
The Independent

Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker LIVE: Latest updates, result and reaction tonight

On Saturday night in Manchester, Joe Joyce was unfazed, undeterred and unrelenting as he marched through Joseph Parker’s offence, defence and resilience to knock out the New Zealander in the 11th round and claim the vacant interim WBO heavyweight title. There have been criticisms of Joyce’s speed, movement and creativity since the Olympic silver medalist turned pro, but the Briton has compiled a 15-0 (14 KOs) unbeaten record by playing to his strengths, and that was exactly what he did against Parker in this enthralling main-event contest at the AO Arena. At 37 years old, Joyce has time against...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six

Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Mayweather warns Pacquiao: you’ll get “a$$ whooped again”

By Allan Fox: Retired stars Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr went at it in front of the media today in Japan. It seemed a little odd, and the 45-year-old Mayweather and 43-year-old Pacquiao would just happen to meet in Japan. Mayweather has been out of the ring in terms...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Usyk Plans To Retire After 3 Fights, Wants Farewell Bout In Ukraine

It appears the end is near for Oleksandr Usyk’s illustrious career. The 2012 Ukrainian Olympics gold medalist, former cruiserweight king, and current unified heavyweight champion of the world is planning on retiring after three more fights. “I can fight three times more at the very best. It's a realistic...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Cyrus Pattinson Floors Jorick Luisetto Twice in 6th Round Stoppage On Hughes-Galahad Undercard

Cyrus Pattinson was scheduled for his first career ten-round fight but only needed six to post his latest win. The former amateur standout and current welterweight prospect offered his most complete performance to date in a sixth-round knockout of France’s Jorick Luisetto. Pattison sent Luisetto to the canvas twice, the latter producing an immediate stoppage at 1:59 of the sixth round in the opening bout of a five-fight DAZN show Saturday evening at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jose Ramirez Says Hearn Was ‘Shocked’ By How Much He Makes, Sees Benn Fight Happening in ‘Maybe Two Years’

Jose Ramirez’s high financial requirements were the key stumbling block to a proposed fight with British welterweight Conor Benn, according to the former 140-pound champion. Ramirez, who held two junior welterweight titles before losing them to Scotland's Josh Taylor last year, said he had initial discussions with Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing about fighting Benn in the summer but once the topic of purses came up the talks promptly ended. Ramirez, of Avenal, California, said Heard was “shocked” to discover what Ramirez’s baseline fight purses are with his longtime promoter Top Rank.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker - CompuBox Punch Stats

Joe Joyce, the WBO's number-one contender, won the vacant WBO "interim" heavyweight title by stopping the organization's number-two man, former WBO titlist Joseph Parker, with a counter hook to the jaw early in round 11. "The Juggernaut" lived up to his nickname in rounds 6-11 as he turned a relatively...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch

Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy