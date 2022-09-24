Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Video: Floyd Mayweather bodyguard Jizzy Mack knocked out by Kouzi in third round at Super Rizin
Jizzy Mack, the bodyguard of Floyd Mayweather, gassed after the second round of his bout with K-1 kickboxing vet Kouzi and was knocked out in the third round. At 42 pounds heavier than his experienced opponent, Mack, also known as Ray Sadeghi, tried to use his heft to avoid the inevitable as he held the head and clinched for dear life.
MMA Fighting
Video: Floyd Mayweather stops Mikuru Asakura at end of second round in Super Rizin main event
Floyd Mayweather caught a few punches from Mikuru Asakura in Super Rizin’s headliner. But in the end, his speed and power were too much for the MMA veteran, and a two-punch combo brought the TKO at the end of the second. “I’m just happy to be here, thanks again,”...
Mayweather Thinks The Problem Child Will 'Get Demolished' By World Class Boxer Canaleo, Jake Paul Slaps Back
Jake Paul ‘The Problem Child’ is preparing to box Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix. What Happened: Paul has resurfaced in a Betr Twitter post where he said, “"I guarantee you that if Canelo and I fight one day - if he's dumb enough to get in the ring with me - I will beat his f***ing ass."
ESPN
Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan
Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Mack KO’d at Super RIZIN Despite 40-Pound Weight Advantage
Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard Ray Sadeghi, also known as Jizzy Mack, suffered a humiliating third-round knockout against Koji ‘Kouzi’ Tanaka as part of the Super RIZIN event this weekend. Mayweather’s night went according to plan with the boxing legend scoring a second-round knockout of Mikuru Asakura with minimal...
SkySports
Floyd Mayweather ready to take on Manny Pacquiao-trained Mikuru Asakura in three-round exhibition
Floyd Mayweather says Japanese fans will be able to "see a glimpse of the old pretty boy" when he fights the Manny Pacquiao-trained Mikuru Asakura in a three-round exhibition on Sunday. The 45-year-old Mayweather told reporters on Saturday that he is in good condition for the clash with Asakura, 30,...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’
Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant: “Anybody Looking To Get In The Way Of My Dreams, That’s Personal To Me”
There’s a competitive spirit that encompasses Anthony Dirrell. Still, that hasn't stopped the former two-time super middleweight belt holder from building relationships with his adversaries. Yet, in the case of Caleb Plant, Dirrell (34-2-2, 25 KOs) has taken notice of his behavior both in and outside of the ring.
Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker LIVE: Latest updates, result and reaction tonight
On Saturday night in Manchester, Joe Joyce was unfazed, undeterred and unrelenting as he marched through Joseph Parker’s offence, defence and resilience to knock out the New Zealander in the 11th round and claim the vacant interim WBO heavyweight title. There have been criticisms of Joyce’s speed, movement and creativity since the Olympic silver medalist turned pro, but the Briton has compiled a 15-0 (14 KOs) unbeaten record by playing to his strengths, and that was exactly what he did against Parker in this enthralling main-event contest at the AO Arena. At 37 years old, Joyce has time against...
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six
Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
BoxingNews24.com
Mayweather warns Pacquiao: you’ll get “a$$ whooped again”
By Allan Fox: Retired stars Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr went at it in front of the media today in Japan. It seemed a little odd, and the 45-year-old Mayweather and 43-year-old Pacquiao would just happen to meet in Japan. Mayweather has been out of the ring in terms...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Decisions Sarah Mahfoud To Unify WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO Titles
Amanda Serrano added to her enormous collection of world title belts as she unified the WBC, WBO and IBF (plus the IBO) featherweight titles with a wide unanimous decision over Sarah Mahfoud on the Joyce-Parker card in Manchester. If Serrano’s fight with Katie Taylor earlier this year was a big...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Plans To Retire After 3 Fights, Wants Farewell Bout In Ukraine
It appears the end is near for Oleksandr Usyk’s illustrious career. The 2012 Ukrainian Olympics gold medalist, former cruiserweight king, and current unified heavyweight champion of the world is planning on retiring after three more fights. “I can fight three times more at the very best. It's a realistic...
Boxing Scene
Kenzie Morrison Returns on “Lineage of Greatness II” - October 22 on Triller
Triller Fight Club and Ares Entertainment have announced plans for “Lineage of Greatness II,” an evening of boxing on Saturday, October 22 at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, KS and broadcast live globally on FITE. Featured on the card in separate fights will be the sons of four...
BBC
Wales U21s taking 'different route' under Matthew Jones, says Brighton's Ed Turns
Brighton defender Ed Turns says Tuesday's friendly against Austria (19:30 BST) will mark the start of a new era for Wales Under-21s. Matthew Jones will be in charge of Wales' youngsters for the first time since being named successor to Paul Bodin. Centre-back Turns, 19, says Jones intends to play...
ESPN
Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury calls Anthony Joshua fight off after self-imposed deadline passes; Eddie Hearn says talks still on table
Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said on Instagram that a self-imposed 5 p.m. Monday deadline in the United Kingdom has passed without a signed contract returned from Anthony Joshua for a proposed Dec. 3 bout in Cardiff, Wales, and that he's now pulled the deal off the table. Fury made the...
Boxing Scene
Cyrus Pattinson Floors Jorick Luisetto Twice in 6th Round Stoppage On Hughes-Galahad Undercard
Cyrus Pattinson was scheduled for his first career ten-round fight but only needed six to post his latest win. The former amateur standout and current welterweight prospect offered his most complete performance to date in a sixth-round knockout of France’s Jorick Luisetto. Pattison sent Luisetto to the canvas twice, the latter producing an immediate stoppage at 1:59 of the sixth round in the opening bout of a five-fight DAZN show Saturday evening at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.
Boxing Scene
Jose Ramirez Says Hearn Was ‘Shocked’ By How Much He Makes, Sees Benn Fight Happening in ‘Maybe Two Years’
Jose Ramirez’s high financial requirements were the key stumbling block to a proposed fight with British welterweight Conor Benn, according to the former 140-pound champion. Ramirez, who held two junior welterweight titles before losing them to Scotland's Josh Taylor last year, said he had initial discussions with Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing about fighting Benn in the summer but once the topic of purses came up the talks promptly ended. Ramirez, of Avenal, California, said Heard was “shocked” to discover what Ramirez’s baseline fight purses are with his longtime promoter Top Rank.
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker - CompuBox Punch Stats
Joe Joyce, the WBO's number-one contender, won the vacant WBO "interim" heavyweight title by stopping the organization's number-two man, former WBO titlist Joseph Parker, with a counter hook to the jaw early in round 11. "The Juggernaut" lived up to his nickname in rounds 6-11 as he turned a relatively...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch
Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
