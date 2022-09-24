If you have wondered about the construction on Saginaw Street next to Omega Ham & Corned Beef Deli restaurant in Grand Blanc was going to be, you are not alone. There was no sign in front of the construction site so I put my detective skills to work and called Omega to see if anyone working there perhaps knew. The case was then cracked, and I now know what is being built - a Discount Tire store.

