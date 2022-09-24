Read full article on original website
Frankenmuth hosts fire arts festival
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. An event for children hopes to help struggling with the loss of a loved one through art. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, September 24. Updated: Sep. 24, 2022...
Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29
(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here.
Discount Tire To Open In Grand Blanc
If you have wondered about the construction on Saginaw Street next to Omega Ham & Corned Beef Deli restaurant in Grand Blanc was going to be, you are not alone. There was no sign in front of the construction site so I put my detective skills to work and called Omega to see if anyone working there perhaps knew. The case was then cracked, and I now know what is being built - a Discount Tire store.
Dinner under the lights for a good cause in Flint
FLINT, Mich - People were able to enjoy dinner under the lights in Flint on Saturday. The upscale dining experience happened under the lights in Buckham Alley. The event raised money to help continue to pay for improvements in the alleys, to keep the lights operating, and to support the exciting programming that makes Buckham and Brush Alleys exciting places in Downtown Flint says the group the Friends of the Alley.
Portion of sales of DVD of Christmas movie filmed at Holly Hotel to help retain staff
HOLLY, Mich. - DVDs of "Christmas at the Holly Hotel" are on sale now. You can purchase them here. The movie was filmed at the Holly Hotel in back in January, before the historic fire that destroyed the hotel. A portion of the sales will be directed to the Holly...
Groundbreaking held for new fire training center in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. - The Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new Fire Training Center. The center will be located on the campus of the Genesee Career Institute (GCI) in Flint. GCI is the county’s career and technical education training center operated by...
Love Unique? Most Expensive Home for Sale in Genesee County Has Poolside Train Caboose & More
There's a new "Most Expensive" home on the market in Genesee County and it's a unique cross between the basics and the eccentric. The estate has things you need and things you never thought you would, but just might. Listed for $2.9M. the estate sits on 110 acres of land...
What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market
From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market presents ‘Country Hoedown Night’ Sept. 26
SAGINAW, MI — The Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market presents “A Country Hoedown Night at the Market” Monday, Sept. 26. The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington Ave., in downtown Saginaw. Guests can shop local and enjoy a barbecue dinner fundraiser, drinks, live music and line dancing. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods, CBD products, handmade quilted items, home decor and other goods.
Frandor evicts CATA over 'safety concerns' caused by shelters and riders
MONDAY, Sept. 26 — Frandor is kicking out CATA in three weeks because the shopping center’s management says bus shelters and some riders pose “many safety concerns for our customers and employees.”. "Lansing Police are not effectively helping us with vagrancy, public intoxication/open container, aggressive panhandling, public...
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Owners of Midland Mall purchase Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Twp.
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The management at Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw County has confirmed that the mall has been purchased by Kohan Retail Investment Group. The mall was purchased in an online auction for $10.8 million. The Kohan Retail Investment Group also owns the Midland Mall. The Kohan Retail...
Special Needs Superhero Summit
FLINT, Mich - The 1st annual Superhero Summit hosted by rare genetics in place in Flint on Monday. To spread awareness and share resources with special needs families The Bearymans organized the event to help educate people on encephaloceles, a genetic condition their son was diagnosed with. They say there...
Lake Inn And Bullfrog’s Featured On America’s Best Restaurants
Two popular Michigan family-owned restaurants are featured on America's Best Restaurants (ABR). America's Best Restaurants is a national company based out of Kentucky that focuses on local and independently-owned establishments. The series will spotlight The Lake Inn in Lapeer and Bullfrog's Bar and Grill in Ortonville on its social media channels.
Residents pick up pieces after Hogarth Ave. explosion
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been ten months since a deadly explosion on Hogarth Avenue left the Flint neighborhood in ruins. Residents have been told they can finally begin to clean up and move forward. The explosion killed two. “It hasn’t been a picnic. That’s for sure,” said Phil...
Mott Community College 100th Anniversary kick off event
FLINT, Mich - This morning, Mott Community College kicked off its 100th-anniversary festivities with a centennial run-walk. The first 100 participants to complete the mile track received a commemorative centennial mile race medallion. Dale Weigh-Hill from Mott Community College told us that about 125 people came out to do the...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gatsby’s is the place for steak and from-scratch vegan food
BAY CITY, MI — Gatsby’s Seafood & Steakhouse specializes in steaks, but it also offers from-scratch vegan options with a full vegan menu and meatless specials every Wednesday. Manager Dan Auger said Gatsby’s, located at 203 Center Ave. in downtown Bay City, is known for “steaks and seafood,...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Battle Alley Brewing Co. brings BBQ, brews to Holly
HOLLY, MI - Not all is doom and gloom in Holly these days after a fire ripped through the downtown area in June. Battle Alley Brewing Company, located at 806 N. Saginaw St., opened on May 16, roughly a half-mile away from where the large fire took place. Longtime friends...
Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit
Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
Meet Karima Amlani: A Flint community leader, activist and role model
FLINT, MI - Karima Amlani has tried a few different things in her life. But her calling card has always been giving back to the community. For that reason, Amlani has earned a spot on the Flint and Genesee Group’s first “40 under 40″ recognition program. Amlani...
