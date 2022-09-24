Read full article on original website
santansun.com
CUSD parent alarmed by book her son found in school library
Chandler parent Charlotte Lawrence said her 11-year-old son handed her a book he found at his school library and said, ‘Mom, I don’t know if this is appropriate for me.’. “So I took the book, read it myself, and then told my son not to read it,” Lawrence said.
‘Angry Chickz’ announces grand opening date for first Arizona location
David Mkhitaryan, CEO of Angry Chickz, confirmed to ABC15 that the first Arizona location will be in Glendale and will open in early October!
What will the Valley look like in 2040? The answer may surprise you
PHOENIX — Think about the Valley in 2002. No State Farm Stadium, Y2K, downtown Phoenix was a ghost town after 3 p.m. Now imagine what the Valley will look like 20 years from now. “We're projecting we're going to add another million and a half people to Maricopa County...
statepress.com
Hazing made illegal in Arizona, 10 years after ASU student death
Hazing was made illegal in Arizona Saturday, a decade after an ASU student died after attending a fraternity event. Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2322 on Aug. 11, sponsored by Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills. Arizona is the 44th state to make hazing illegal, while Alaska, Hawaii, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming have no anti-hazing laws.
PCSO: Woman, 6-year-old found dead in San Tan Valley home
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A woman and child were found dead Monday afternoon in a San Tan Valley home, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office had been dispatched to respond to a report of a "suicidal subject" at a residence near Castlegate Boulevard and Simonton Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy.
AZFamily
Man shot and killed after throwing rocks at Phoenix police had mental illness, family says
W Scottsdale's mega suite comes with hefty price tag of $15K per night!. The mega suite features a pool table and 1,500 square foot patio, and celebrities like Drake and Usher have stayed there!. Search continues for missing hiker Kathleen Patterson. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The search continues for...
AZFamily
Want to visit the Arizona State Fair? Here’s how to get in for free
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It costs $15 to go to the Arizona State Fair, but there’s a way you can get in for free and help your Valley community at the same time!. Anyone can come in for free between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. if they bring a donation of 10 canned food items for St. Mary’s Food Bank on one of these five Fridays: Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 14. 21, and 28. Each person has to bring their own 10 items to get the discount.
Here Are The Top Arizona High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 23-25
PHOENIX —Phoenix police found about one million fentanyl pills at a West Valley home in a record bust, Scottsdale tells HOAs they can’t require overseeding and these three metro Phoenix restaurants were named in the New York Times Restaurant List 2022. Here are some of the biggest stories...
Surprise police: 10-year-old girls found safe after going missing Monday
SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Surprise Police Department said two 10-year-old girls who went missing Monday have been found safe. The girls attended school on Monday but didn't make it home. Police said the girls were found in good health and reunited with family. Authorities did not say where the...
Possible helicopter crash north of Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — Police are investigating a possible helicopter crash near Beeline Highway and 4520 North Power Road northeast of Mesa Monday morning. Information is limited at this time, but footage of the scene shows a heavily damaged wreckage far off the roadway in the desert. At this time,...
AZFamily
Maricopa County attorney warns of brightly-colored fentanyl meant to attract young kids
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Leaders are now sounding the alarm saying fentanyl pills are in our community, and some are targeting kids. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell says dealers are trying to get more kids addicted. “People are getting hooked much quicker onto these pills and using them differently. People are injecting it, ingesting it,” she said. Nowadays, more fentanyl pills come in bright colors. “I’ve seen them with my own eyes in cases where we’ve made arrests.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch Rob Schneider deliver laughs and chicken at Raising Cane’s drive-thru in Arizona
Rob Schneider took on a different kind of role during his latest appearance in Arizona. In his newest part, Schneider delivered laughs and chicken to delight fans and promote his film, “Daddy Daughter Trip,” in a surprise appearance at a Raising Cane’s in Phoenix on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to a news release from Raising Cane’s.
fox10phoenix.com
A desert 'tsunami,' NyQuil chicken, and 'Zillow Gone Wild': This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines
PHOENIX - From Raising Cane's customers getting a surprise from actor Rob Schneider to a desert 'tsunami' in Death Valley, a Phoenix home decorated to look like an 80's movie, and a "Godzilla" scaling a Florida home, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from Sept. 17 - 24 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
AZFamily
El Mirage woman accused of smuggling hundreds arrested
New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Camelback Family Planning owner, Gabrielle Goodrick,...
AZFamily
East Valley communities urge residents not to overseed their lawns
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale, like Mesa, has urged residents not to overseed this year. It’s part of a growing trend of Valley communities asking families to be more mindful of the water supply. Overseeding is adding grass seeds to a lawn during the fall, typically ryegrass, so...
ABC 15 News
PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
AZFamily
Man who allegedly murdered his half-brother in Apache Junction turns himself in to police
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Apache Junction police say the man accused of murdering his half-brother at an Apache Junction home Monday night has turned himself in to Phoenix police. Officers say 19-year-old Adam Williams who reportedly shot his half-brother Andrew Williams, 30, to death near San Marcos Drive and Broadway...
AZFamily
Abrazo Health to soon begin construction on 27-acre campus in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More health care options are coming to the West Valley. Abrazo Health has released renderings for the medical building that is planning to construct during its first phase of development in the coming months. “Abrazo has cared for the West Valley’s health needs for nearly...
blavity.com
Report Suggests Arizona State Staffers Leaked Info To Opponents To Get Black Coach Herm Edwards Fired
Herm Edwards was named head coach of the Arizona State football team in 2017, and on Sept. 18, following a 30–21 loss to Eastern Michigan, it was announced that Arizona State had made the decision to let Edwards go. Now, more alarming details surrounding Edwards’ departure from the Sun Devils are coming to light.
