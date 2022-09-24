ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

santansun.com

CUSD parent alarmed by book her son found in school library

Chandler parent Charlotte Lawrence said her 11-year-old son handed her a book he found at his school library and said, ‘Mom, I don’t know if this is appropriate for me.’. “So I took the book, read it myself, and then told my son not to read it,” Lawrence said.
CHANDLER, AZ
statepress.com

Hazing made illegal in Arizona, 10 years after ASU student death

Hazing was made illegal in Arizona Saturday, a decade after an ASU student died after attending a fraternity event. Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2322 on Aug. 11, sponsored by Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills. Arizona is the 44th state to make hazing illegal, while Alaska, Hawaii, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming have no anti-hazing laws.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

PCSO: Woman, 6-year-old found dead in San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A woman and child were found dead Monday afternoon in a San Tan Valley home, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office had been dispatched to respond to a report of a "suicidal subject" at a residence near Castlegate Boulevard and Simonton Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Want to visit the Arizona State Fair? Here’s how to get in for free

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It costs $15 to go to the Arizona State Fair, but there’s a way you can get in for free and help your Valley community at the same time!. Anyone can come in for free between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. if they bring a donation of 10 canned food items for St. Mary’s Food Bank on one of these five Fridays: Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 14. 21, and 28. Each person has to bring their own 10 items to get the discount.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Possible helicopter crash north of Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — Police are investigating a possible helicopter crash near Beeline Highway and 4520 North Power Road northeast of Mesa Monday morning. Information is limited at this time, but footage of the scene shows a heavily damaged wreckage far off the roadway in the desert. At this time,...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County attorney warns of brightly-colored fentanyl meant to attract young kids

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Leaders are now sounding the alarm saying fentanyl pills are in our community, and some are targeting kids. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell says dealers are trying to get more kids addicted. “People are getting hooked much quicker onto these pills and using them differently. People are injecting it, ingesting it,” she said. Nowadays, more fentanyl pills come in bright colors. “I’ve seen them with my own eyes in cases where we’ve made arrests.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

A desert 'tsunami,' NyQuil chicken, and 'Zillow Gone Wild': This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

PHOENIX - From Raising Cane's customers getting a surprise from actor Rob Schneider to a desert 'tsunami' in Death Valley, a Phoenix home decorated to look like an 80's movie, and a "Godzilla" scaling a Florida home, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from Sept. 17 - 24 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

El Mirage woman accused of smuggling hundreds arrested

New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Camelback Family Planning owner, Gabrielle Goodrick,...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

East Valley communities urge residents not to overseed their lawns

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale, like Mesa, has urged residents not to overseed this year. It’s part of a growing trend of Valley communities asking families to be more mindful of the water supply. Overseeding is adding grass seeds to a lawn during the fall, typically ryegrass, so...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Abrazo Health to soon begin construction on 27-acre campus in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More health care options are coming to the West Valley. Abrazo Health has released renderings for the medical building that is planning to construct during its first phase of development in the coming months. “Abrazo has cared for the West Valley’s health needs for nearly...
