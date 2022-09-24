Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Beautiful weather before a First Alert to weekend impacts from Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today along with pleasant afternoon readings in the middle 70s. We’ll see clear skies and cool temperatures again tonight. Most neighborhoods will drop back into the chilly 40s. High pressure nosing in from the north cools...
Workweek to start with clear skies and mild temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After the passage of a cold front this evening expect mostly clear skies and a cooler start to the workweek. Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. We will continue to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Ian through the coming days, but until...
Nice stretch of autumn weather, but Ian lurks on the horizon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine and a bit of a breeze in the forecast today along with seasonal afternoon readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Look for clear skies and much cooler temperatures tonight. Charlotte-area low temperatures will be near 50 degrees, but most neighborhoods outside of town will drop back into the chilly 40s.
Tracking Hurricane Ian, and weekend impacts for the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool mornings and mild afternoons will continue Tuesday through Thursday, with a First Alert for Friday through Sunday, as multiple rounds of rain showers will move through the Carolinas, as Hurricane Ian approaches the region. Mornings: Around 50 degrees for the piedmont; around 40 degrees for...
Here’s How to Prepare for Hurricane Ian in Charlotte
(TNS) - Severe weather is expected this weekend as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward the Carolinas. The tropical storm is expected to arrive in the Charlotte region “Friday into Saturday,” according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. That also goes for the North Carolina foothills, parts of the North and South Carolina mountains and Upstate South Carolina, NWS forecasters said.
Hurricane Ian starting to impact air travel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - By road or air, all eyes are to our south and Hurricane Ian churning toward Florida. That means travelers in the area need to be on alert this week before heading to the airport. Charlotte Douglas International Airport was already busy Monday, but the headache could...
Pink Cupcake Walk, Taste of Charlotte postponed due to expected impacts from Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time in event history, the Taste of Charlotte and the Pink Cupcake Walk are being rescheduled due to expected inclement weather this weekend from Hurricane Ian. According to organizers, Taste of Charlotte will now be held from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 and...
Tropical Storm Ian Is Now a Hurricane and is Heading Towards Charlotte
Tropical Strom Ian is now a hurricane and is heading towards Charlotte and the Carolinas. Ian is now a category one hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is watching the track of the storm closely. The storm could strengthen and reach category 4 status in the next 24-48 hours according to forecasters.
Groundbreaking happening Tuesday for new Carolinas Aviation Museum
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Tuesday is a big day for the Carolinas Aviation Museum, as officials will break ground on a new facility. The museum, which houses the plane that Captain Sully Sullenberger safely ditched into the Hudson River, closed back in 2019. That famous plane was moved to storage.
Hurricane Ian expected to cause travel delays in Charlotte
A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a bullet early Sunday morning. Former Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting. Updated: 5...
‘Ghosts’ returns for season two this Thursday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It was the No. 1 new comedy last season. Now, “Ghosts” is back with season two, which premieres at 8:30 p.m. Thursday right here on WBTV. One question this season is will Jay be able to see and talk to the ghosts like his wife Sam?
Carolina Balloon Festival Returns To Charlotte Area After 2 Years
Make sure to take a few minutes to look to the sky the weekend of October 14th-16th. You may just see some hot air balloons. That’s because the Carolina Balloon Festival is returning for the first time in two years. The festival takes place near the Satesville Regional Airport (260 Hangar Drive, Statesville, NC 28677). The weekend festivities include live music on the main stage, tethered balloon rides, an Artisan Village, Kids Zone, NC wine & craft beer garden, festival food, and more. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the picturesque views of the balloon launches which take place in the early morning and late afternoon.
Schools moving football games due to threats from Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Rock Hill Schools are moving all of their Friday night football games due to the threat of impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to staff from both districts, all varsity football games that were scheduled for Sept. 30 have now been moved to...
20 Things To Do In Charlotte NC
Charlotte’s rich and intriguing history dates back to the late 18th century. This city was named after Queen Charlotte when it was incorporated in 1768. Residents expelled the British General Cornwallis during the Revolutionary War and, less than a decade later, declared their independence from England. During the Civil War era, a significant number of North Carolina residents fought for the Confederacy.
Charlotte’s EpiCentre is finally moving forward with a new name and vision
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The EpiCentre, located in the heart of Uptown Charlotte, has recently been one of the focal points for redevelopment in a rapidly growing and changing Queen City. However, moving forward with any plans for redevelopment has not been easy. The 302,324 square-foot site’s future has been...
Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
VooDoo Wings set to open restaurant in Charlotte market
CHARLOTTE — VooDoo Wings expects to make its Charlotte market debut later this year. The Mobile, Alabama-based, quick-serve wing concept has snapped up a 3,200-square-foot space at 1646 Highway 160 in Fort Mill — formerly home to Blacow, which announced its closure this week. VooDoo is targeting a...
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Charlotte Douglas International Airport, or CLT for short, is a pretty good place to go if you need to travel somewhere within or outside of the country, but there are other things to enjoy about this airport. The Washington Post listed three really good restaurants for each of the major restaurants operating in the major airports in the United States. CLT was able to make the cut and now there are three great restaurants that they recommend if you ever find yourself at this particular airport. Each of these restaurants is part of the three restaurant categories that the Washington Post made for their article: sit-down restaurants (restaurants that are best for you to sit down and eat), quick-serves (one where you can pick up some fast food if you are in a hurry), and wild card restaurants (ones that have local food, desserts, and some alcohol).
'Something so small can be something so tragic' | Charlotte girl recovering from severe burns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The road to recovery for a young Charlotte girl won’t be an easy one after doctors say she suffered second and third-degree burns over much of her body. Weeks ago all that quickly turned to tragedy when a candle ignited rubbing alcohol that the young girl was handling. Her mother says she was startled out of her sleep when she heard a scream.
