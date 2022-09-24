ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Beautiful weather before a First Alert to weekend impacts from Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today along with pleasant afternoon readings in the middle 70s. We’ll see clear skies and cool temperatures again tonight. Most neighborhoods will drop back into the chilly 40s. High pressure nosing in from the north cools...
WBTV

Workweek to start with clear skies and mild temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After the passage of a cold front this evening expect mostly clear skies and a cooler start to the workweek. Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. We will continue to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Ian through the coming days, but until...
WBTV

Nice stretch of autumn weather, but Ian lurks on the horizon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine and a bit of a breeze in the forecast today along with seasonal afternoon readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Look for clear skies and much cooler temperatures tonight. Charlotte-area low temperatures will be near 50 degrees, but most neighborhoods outside of town will drop back into the chilly 40s.
WBTV

Tracking Hurricane Ian, and weekend impacts for the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool mornings and mild afternoons will continue Tuesday through Thursday, with a First Alert for Friday through Sunday, as multiple rounds of rain showers will move through the Carolinas, as Hurricane Ian approaches the region. Mornings: Around 50 degrees for the piedmont; around 40 degrees for...
Charlotte, NC
Government Technology

Here’s How to Prepare for Hurricane Ian in Charlotte

(TNS) - Severe weather is expected this weekend as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward the Carolinas. The tropical storm is expected to arrive in the Charlotte region “Friday into Saturday,” according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. That also goes for the North Carolina foothills, parts of the North and South Carolina mountains and Upstate South Carolina, NWS forecasters said.
WBTV

Hurricane Ian starting to impact air travel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - By road or air, all eyes are to our south and Hurricane Ian churning toward Florida. That means travelers in the area need to be on alert this week before heading to the airport. Charlotte Douglas International Airport was already busy Monday, but the headache could...
#Hurricane Warnings#Cayman Islands#Jamaica#Tropical Storm Ian#First Alerts
kiss951.com

Tropical Storm Ian Is Now a Hurricane and is Heading Towards Charlotte

Tropical Strom Ian is now a hurricane and is heading towards Charlotte and the Carolinas. Ian is now a category one hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is watching the track of the storm closely. The storm could strengthen and reach category 4 status in the next 24-48 hours according to forecasters.
WBTV

Groundbreaking happening Tuesday for new Carolinas Aviation Museum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Tuesday is a big day for the Carolinas Aviation Museum, as officials will break ground on a new facility. The museum, which houses the plane that Captain Sully Sullenberger safely ditched into the Hudson River, closed back in 2019. That famous plane was moved to storage.
WBTV

Hurricane Ian expected to cause travel delays in Charlotte

A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a bullet early Sunday morning. Former Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting. Updated: 5...
WBTV

‘Ghosts’ returns for season two this Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It was the No. 1 new comedy last season. Now, “Ghosts” is back with season two, which premieres at 8:30 p.m. Thursday right here on WBTV. One question this season is will Jay be able to see and talk to the ghosts like his wife Sam?
kiss951.com

Carolina Balloon Festival Returns To Charlotte Area After 2 Years

Make sure to take a few minutes to look to the sky the weekend of October 14th-16th. You may just see some hot air balloons. That’s because the Carolina Balloon Festival is returning for the first time in two years. The festival takes place near the Satesville Regional Airport (260 Hangar Drive, Statesville, NC 28677). The weekend festivities include live music on the main stage, tethered balloon rides, an Artisan Village, Kids Zone, NC wine & craft beer garden, festival food, and more. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the picturesque views of the balloon launches which take place in the early morning and late afternoon.
WBTV

Schools moving football games due to threats from Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Rock Hill Schools are moving all of their Friday night football games due to the threat of impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to staff from both districts, all varsity football games that were scheduled for Sept. 30 have now been moved to...
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Charlotte NC

Charlotte’s rich and intriguing history dates back to the late 18th century. This city was named after Queen Charlotte when it was incorporated in 1768. Residents expelled the British General Cornwallis during the Revolutionary War and, less than a decade later, declared their independence from England. During the Civil War era, a significant number of North Carolina residents fought for the Confederacy.
WSOC Charlotte

Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
Tyler Mc.

Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Charlotte Douglas International Airport, or CLT for short, is a pretty good place to go if you need to travel somewhere within or outside of the country, but there are other things to enjoy about this airport. The Washington Post listed three really good restaurants for each of the major restaurants operating in the major airports in the United States. CLT was able to make the cut and now there are three great restaurants that they recommend if you ever find yourself at this particular airport. Each of these restaurants is part of the three restaurant categories that the Washington Post made for their article: sit-down restaurants (restaurants that are best for you to sit down and eat), quick-serves (one where you can pick up some fast food if you are in a hurry), and wild card restaurants (ones that have local food, desserts, and some alcohol).
