Charlotte Douglas International Airport, or CLT for short, is a pretty good place to go if you need to travel somewhere within or outside of the country, but there are other things to enjoy about this airport. The Washington Post listed three really good restaurants for each of the major restaurants operating in the major airports in the United States. CLT was able to make the cut and now there are three great restaurants that they recommend if you ever find yourself at this particular airport. Each of these restaurants is part of the three restaurant categories that the Washington Post made for their article: sit-down restaurants (restaurants that are best for you to sit down and eat), quick-serves (one where you can pick up some fast food if you are in a hurry), and wild card restaurants (ones that have local food, desserts, and some alcohol).

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO