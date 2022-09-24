Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Netflix’s racy new Ana de Armas movie hits theaters Friday (and lands on Netflix soon)
I’m not ashamed to admit it: Ana de Armas is one of those actresses for whom I’ll always press play, even when I have no idea what a movie is about or who else is in it. Okay, fine — maybe I have in fact only pressed play on this or that movie in the past solely because she’s in it. Who can blame me? She’s a hypnotic, cinematic chameleon in pretty much every role she takes on. A fact that will be underscored even more so come this weekend, when Netflix‘s long-awaited Blonde lands in select theaters.
Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
tvinsider.com
‘The Watcher’: Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series Debuts Sinister New Trailer & Premiere Date (VIDEO)
Following a campy teaser featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Netflix revealed a new official trailer for its upcoming limited series by Ryan Murphy, The Watcher. Announced alongside the footage at the streaming service’s virtual fan event TADUM was the key art and official release date of October 13. “After the Brannock...
RELATED PEOPLE
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week
The internet is trying to manifest a new relationship for Khloé Kardashian. On Saturday, Sept. 24, "365 Days" star Michele Morrone shared a photo of himself with his arm wrapped around Kardashian backstage at Milan Fashion Week on his Instagram Story. In the cozy pic, Morrone looks as if he may be whispering something in the Good American founder's ear.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Coco Austin and Ice-T's 6-Year-Old Daughter Bathes in Sink Before First Fashion Show
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. Sometimes you got to hit the sink before you hit the show!. Coco Austin shared an inside look at how she got her 6-year-old daughter Chanel, who she shares with husband Ice-T, ready for Chanel's first fashion show. Their list of to-dos included Coco doing her own hair and makeup, as well as the both of them picking out their outfits for the event. But before getting to that last step, the process started off with Chanel taking a bath in the sink while scrolling on her iPad.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Confirm ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Release Date, Theatrical Run
Channing Tatum will be stripping down on the big screen once again. The star of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” confirmed that the third film will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023, Super Bowl weekend. The Steven Soderbergh-directed feature was originally slated to premiere on streaming platform HBO Max. Deadline reported that there will be a window between theatrical and streaming availability for the final “Magic Mike” installment. Lead star and producer Tatum previously teased that the third “Magic Mike” movie will be bigger, better, and sexier than ever. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be...
Kendall Jenner Breaks Down Her and Devin Booker's Slam Dunk Style Moment
Watch: Kendall Jenner Details Her & Devin Booker's Matching Italy Fashion. Kendall Jenner is taking a walk down memory lane with some of her best fashion moments. On Sept. 22, the Kardashians star, 26, went through 16 looks from 2007 to 2022 as part of Vogue's "Life in Photos" segment. While speaking about the stunning vintage Dolce & Gabbana look she wore during her trip to Italy for sister Kourtney Kardashian's May nuptials to Travis Barker, Kendall shared details about her matching look with boyfriend Devin Booker.
Madonna’s son David Banda celebrates 17th birthday in plunging sequined suit
Madonna’s younger son celebrated his 17th birthday Saturday with a disco-themed bash for family and friends, and the gender-fluid fashion star didn’t disappoint with his choice of outfit for the evening. Banda sported a teal sequined pantsuit over a silky black shirt unbuttoned halfway down his chest, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Courteney Cox Regretted Her Plastic Surgery, So Now She’s ‘As Natural As I Can Be’
Courteney Cox went from plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures to being 'as natural' as she can be, relying on skincare and wellness and embracing her natural look.
Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support After Tearfully Recalling Baby No. 2 Journey on Show
Watch: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Baby With Tristan. Khloe Kardashian finally read the comments—and she is thankful. The reality star has expressed her gratitude to those who expressed support for her after she spoke out personally for the first time about her bittersweet journey to baby No. 2 on the season two premiere of The Kardashians. On the episode, released Sept. 21, she and Tristan Thompson are also seen meeting their newborn son, who was born on July 28 via surrogate and conceived a month before Khloe learned the NBA star had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.
ComicBook
Constantine Fans Are Shocked by Keanu Reeves Sequel News
Earlier today, it was reported that a sequel to the 2005 DC movie, Constantine, is in the works with Keanu Reeves set to return in the titular role. According to Deadline, the follow-up to the cult classic is in development at Warner Bros, and the first movie's director, Francis Lawrence, is also returning. Akiva Goldsman is set to write the script and produce the film, and J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella are producing with Lorenzo DiBonaventura and Erwin Stoff executive producing. The first film made $230.9 million worldwide against a budget between $70-100 million, but was ultimately met with mixed reactions from film critics. However, over the last 17 years, the movie has developed quite a following. In fact, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news.
Lizzo Sparkles in a Thigh-High Slit Skirt For Tour Promo Teaser
Lizzo is currently gearing up for her fall North American tour, Lizzo: The "Special" Tour. The "2 Be Loved" singer took to Instagram yesterday, Sept. 22, to post a reel promoting the highly anticipated tour. In the video, she pops up from underneath a stage, lip-syncing to her single "The Sign," with an onscreen caption that reads, "POV YOU GOT TICKETS TO MY TOUR." She wore a pink embellished iridescent bodysuit with a coordinating wraparound thigh-high slit skirt. The Yitty founder paired the cowlneck bodysuit/skirt combo with matching pink combat boots, which appeared to be embellished in crystals. Lizzo captioned the post, "I CANT BELIEVE WE IN SUNRISE FLORIDA TOMORROW 😫😫😫."
David Tennant's Son Ty Is "House of the Dragon"'s Young Aegon
During the Sept. 25 episode of "House of the Dragon," viewers got to meet a preteen Prince Aegon, the eldest son of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke). The mischievous boy got into his share of hijinks with his nephews Jacaerys, aka Jace, (Leo Hart) and Lucerys, aka Luke (Harvey Sadler). The newest incarnation of the character, 10 years older than the toddler viewers met in early episodes, is played by Ty Tennant, the son of David Tennant and his wife Georgia.
This Is How "Law & Order" Is Writing Out Detective Bernard in Season 22
After four seasons (three on the original series, and one on the revival), Anthony Anderson's time as Detective Bernard has come to a close. The actor reportedly signed on for only one year of NBC's "Law & Order" revival, per Entertainment Tonight, and this upcoming season will see the exit of his fan-favorite character.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Jessica Simpson Stuns In Leather Romper With Maxwell, 10, Who Is So Tall, & Ace, 9, & Birdie, 3
Jessica Simpson proved she was the moment at a promotional event for her new fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom in Los Angeles on Saturday (September 24). The singer/reality star/designer looked incredible in a black leather pair of shorts, matching top and knee-high boots featuring extra fringe and sequin! She was joined by her lookalike daughter Maxwell, 10, son Ace, 9 and daughter Birdie, 3.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0