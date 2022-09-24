Read full article on original website
Trail Blazers Anfernee Simons Shares Personal Goal Ahead Of 2022-23 NBA Season
At Media Day on Monday, Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons shared his goal for the 2022-23 season after signing a new four-year, $100 million to remain with the team.
Sixers' Matisse Thybulle spent summer working out with Damian Lillard
Philadelphia 76ers wing player Matisse Thybulle is one of the best defenders in the league. As he prepares for his fourth season, the defensive star out of Washington already has All-Defensive team appearances on his resume in recognition of how he disrupts opposing game plans. The biggest criticism of Thybulle...
NBA・
Los Angeles Clippers Sign Former Boston Celtics Player
According to Edge Sports Intl., the Los Angeles Clippers have signed Juwan Morgan. He played for the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors last season.
NBA Analysis Network
Portland Trail Blazers Land Deandre Ayton In Major Trade Scenario
Media day. For diehard fans of NBA teams, it’s one of the most exciting days of the year. More than anything, it’s a tangible reminder that soon, NBA basketball will be back. On the other hand, players don’t always foster feelings of optimism when given the opportunity. In...
Malik Beasley sends Jazz fans a Kawhi Leonard-esque message after Donovan Mitchell trade
Utah Jazz’ Malik Beasley displayed confidence at NBA media day. He also sent Jazz fans a Kawhi Leonard-esque message. Beasley was talking about his goals for the season and ended up explaining his personality and character, per HoopsHype on Twitter. “My off the court situation, I want to make...
Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign 6-Foot-10 Forward
On Monday, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports that the Denver Nuggets have signed Grant Golden.
New York Knicks Land Nikola Vucevic In Major Trade Scenario
Every NBA franchise has its own unique history. With that said, some of those histories are more storied than others. For example, take the Chicago Bulls. To call this team a dynasty in the 1990s felt like an understatement. The Bulls won 6 of the 10 championships of the decade. Perhaps more impressively, of the four seasons in which the Bulls didn’t walk away with the title, Michael Jordan missed three altogether.
Phoenix Suns Land Julius Randle In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Some of life’s biggest questions will always remain unanswered. Which came first: the chicken, or the egg? Nature vs nurture. The origins of language, and for that matter, the universe itself. When constructing a contending NBA team, there are similarly unanswered questions for a front office to wrestle with.
Watch: Jalen Ramsey talks to Bobby Wagner about free agency decision, being his own agent
Bobby Wagner was one of the Rams’ prized additions of the offseason, signing him as a free agent after the Seahawks released him. It was a unique situation not only because Wagner got the opportunity to return home to Los Angeles, but also because he represented himself as his own agent – and it was his first time as a free agent, making it a new experience for the longtime Seahawk.
NFL・
