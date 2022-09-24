Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Much cooler temperatures are on the way!

TONIGHT: The cold front that is moving through Arkansas will continue to produce a few showers and thunderstorms along it. Rain chances will decrease throughout the night. Overall, only about 40% of the state will see any rain. Temperatures will cool into the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: A few leftover clouds will lift out Sunday morning leading to a mostly sunny afternoon. Across Arkansas, there will be a large temperature range. Northern parts of the state will top out in the low 80s, central Arkansas will be near 90°, and southern Arkansas will be in the mid to upper 90s! There will be a breezy west wind of around 10 mph.

MONDAY: The entire state will feel like fall Monday! The day will start out in the 50s and warm into the mid 80s with sunny skies. There will be a breezy northwest wind of around 10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Our cooling trend will continue into Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will stay in the 70s across most of Arkansas. It looks like slightly warmer temperatures will return next weekend. No rain is expected all week.

Enjoy the incoming cooler weather! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

