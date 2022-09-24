James Earl Jones Steps Back From Voicing Darth Vader, Signs Off on Using Archived Recordings to Recreate Voice With A.I.

Read full article on original website
Disney replaces James Earl Jones's voice as Darth Vader with AI
Actor James Earl Jones will no longer be tapped to voice his iconic Star Wars character Darth Vader thanks to artificial intelligence. The 91-year-old actor has already provided plenty of archival recordings via the films that began in 1977, television series, animated programs, video games, and Disney's various theme park rides. Now, Ukrainian start-up Respeecher will combine those recordings with artificial technology to provide a voice for Darth Vader that sounds similar to Jones's voice.
James Earl Jones Reportedly Signed Over Rights of Darth Vader's Voice to AI Company
James Earl Jones has reportedly stepped back from voicing Darth Vader after over 40 years. According to a story from Vanity Fair, which focuses on the Ukrainian start-up company Respeecher, the 91-year-old “signed off” on utilizing Respeecher’s AI technology to recreate his voice as Darth Vader. The company used the tech and Jones’ archival recordings to bring Vader to life in the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi series, although the actor himself guided the performance and will continue to give advice to Respeecher for its future work with Vader.
It appears that James Earl Jones has decided to pull the plug on his storied performance as the voice of Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise, but that doesn’t mean it’s the last we’ll hear from him. Thanks to modern technology, Jones, who has played the character since Vader’s first introduction in the original Star Wars, 1977’s Episode IV – A New Hope, has signed off on archival use of his voice to be regurgitated for new releases, according to Vanity Fair. Unconvinced of the quality? Disney’s Summer release, Obi-Wan Kenobi, featured the sound experiment with Jones’ oversight, to...
AI to take over the voice of Darth Vader
Artificial intelligence will take over one of the most iconic voices in the history of film after the actor who voiced Darth Vader signed over the rights to his voice to an AI startup.James Earl Jones, who made his debut as the Star Warsvillain in 1977, reportedly agreed to allow Ukrainian firm Respeecher to clone his voice and record new lines for the Disney-owned films and series.At 91-years-old, Mr Earl Jones told sound engineers that he “was looking into winding down”, according to a report from Vanity Fair, allowing them to explore new ways to keep the character going.The voice...
James Earl Jones Retires As Darth Vader But Makes Cool Move To Keep Voice Alive
The end of an era for one of cinema's greatest villains ushers in a high-tech encore.
