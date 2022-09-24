Read full article on original website
SkySports
Laver Cup: Novak Djokovic hails 'beautiful' farewell for Roger Federer as he retires from tennis
Novak Djokovic expressed his gratitude at being part of Roger Federer's "beautiful" farewell to professional tennis but admitted to being left with mixed emotions over the retirement of his rival. The Serbian was present at The O2 on Friday night to watch his Team Europe colleague bow out from competitive...
11 incredible photos from Roger Federer's emotional farewell to tennis
Roger Federer played his final tennis match on Friday at the Laver Cup, where he teamed up to play doubles alongside Rafael Nadal.
Tennis-Tiafoe steals Federer's spotlight to seal first Laver Cup for Team World
LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Frances Tiafoe returned to haunt Team Europe with a dazzling win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to give Team World their first Laver Cup title on Sunday, ending Roger Federer's hopes of finishing his career by lifting another trophy.
Tennis-Djokovic dazzles on return to action at Laver Cup
LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic produced a stunning performance to thrash Frances Tiafoe in his first match since winning Wimbledon in July then teamed up with Matteo Berrettini to put Team Europe in command in the Laver Cup on Saturday.
Upworthy
Federer and Nadal crying during farewell match reminds people that it's OK for men to cry
It was a sight that said more about sportsmanship and camaraderie on the court than any heartfelt speech could have. One of sports' greatest rivalries came to an emotional end at the Laver Cup in London on Friday as tennis icon Roger Federer bid farewell to his career with one final doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal for Team Europe. The duo put up a valiant effort against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at the O2 Arena and although they fell short 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9, it was a memorable night in the sport's history nonetheless as Federer wept in the face of an overwhelming outpouring of love and support.
NBC Sports
Frances Tiafoe lifts Team World to 1st Laver Cup win
LONDON — The last to arrive, befitting his reputation in the locker room, Frances Tiafoe strutted into the post-match news conference after clinching Team World’s Laver Cup victory over Roger Federer’s star-studded Team Europe and shouted, “Champs are here!”. Then the 24-year-old from Maryland joined his...
Bleacher Report
