For a player known for delivering almost every time he’s called on, everything seemed to go wrong for Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey on Saturday. McConkey had a uncharacteristically rough start to the Bulldogs’ game against Kent State, as he muffed a first-quarter punt, missed out on a would-be touchdown reception then fumbled in the first 19 minutes of action Saturday. Despite the rough start, McConkey bounced back after that point with three catches for 47 yards to end the victory tied for the most receptions (6) and leading the way in receiving yards (65) for the Bulldogs.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO