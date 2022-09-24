Read full article on original website
Five facts about NC State's Week 5 opponent: Clemson
1. Clemson has the longest home win streak in college football. The Tigers have won 36 straight games at Memorial Stadium. That's substantially more than No. 2 on the list, which is Oregon at 21. It's also worth noting State checks in at fifth with 13 consecutive wins at Carter-Finley Stadium.
ACC football power rankings: Clemson, NC State hold top two spots entering top-10 showdown in Week 5
Clemson and NC State both picked up wins this past weekend in contrasting fashion over vastly different opponents. The Tigers rode quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei’s breakout game to a 51-45 double overtime win over Wake Forest and the Wolfpack took care of business at home against UConn. Both of them enter Saturday’s showdown at Clemson 4-0 and ranked inside the top 10 of the AP Top 25, and also headline this week's ACC power rankings.
Boston College vs. Clemson Game Time Announced
Boston College will once again be playing under the lights, as the ACC announced their upcoming game against Clemson will be a night game. The exact timing of the game has not been solidified yet, either at 7:30 or 8pm, with the game showing on the ACC Network. For the...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart confident Bulldogs have options at STAR if needed
Georgia's secondary faces a big question entering this week with starting STAR Javon Bullard's availability unclear following his arrest Sunday. Although the loss of the sophomore would be a significant one, the Bulldogs' head coach made it clear they have other players they could count on if necessary. Kirby Smart...
Georgia football: Teammates support Ladd McConkey during rough showing
For a player known for delivering almost every time he’s called on, everything seemed to go wrong for Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey on Saturday. McConkey had a uncharacteristically rough start to the Bulldogs’ game against Kent State, as he muffed a first-quarter punt, missed out on a would-be touchdown reception then fumbled in the first 19 minutes of action Saturday. Despite the rough start, McConkey bounced back after that point with three catches for 47 yards to end the victory tied for the most receptions (6) and leading the way in receiving yards (65) for the Bulldogs.
Big news for Clemson
Big news for Clemson. The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN's College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday's game vs. NC State. The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated (...)
Dabo Swinney has funny take on Clemson-Wake Forest thriller
Saturday’s game between Clemson and Wake Forest was a wild overtime affair that saw the two teams put up a combined 96 points. In a game like that, no wonder it took a few years off Dabo Swinney’s life. Swinney joked after the Tigers’ 51-45 overtime victory that...
Kickoff time and television for FSU vs. Wake Forest announced
Florida State will host Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will begin at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The crucial Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division game will be broadcast by ABC. FSU defeated Boston College, 44-14, on Saturday...
ESPN College GameDay to feature NC State and some other school in South Carolina
After years of waiting and speculating when it might happen, ESPN is taking College GameDay to Clemson, SC to feature a football match with NC State. People with “sauces” were throwing around rumors late last night that this was a done deal, and it seems like those were correct.
Kickoff time, TV set for Auburn at No. 1 Georgia
Auburn not only has to play its first road game of the season in Week 6 — it has to do so against the No. 1 team in the country. The Tigers (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will travel to Athens next Saturday for the 127th edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry against the defending national champions, Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS, the conference announced Monday morning.
Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'
Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
BMW’s Upstate expansion moving along with new press shop
BMW Manufacturing has a lot coming down the road as they continue to expand in the Upstate, notably a new stamping facility at the company’s Spartanburg plant. BMW announced in March 2022 it was building a new on-site metal stamping plant as the company’s largest manufacturing facility continues to grow.
