PennDOT moving towards digital driver licenses

PennDOT is looking to the future when it comes to your driver’s license.

In the coming years, your smart phone, which already doubles as a digital wallet for many, may also include your PA driver’s license.

The digital driver’s license would supplement your physical copy and gives residence a backup if they lose or break their license.

“It would be able to help our residents be able to control the information that they share and with who they share that to while they’re using it on their specific device.” Claims PennDOT’s Diego Sandino.

There is no timetable for the MDLs but legislation would need to pass in Harrisburg to allow the use of the digital licenses.

The PA legislature would need to change the law to allow the digital license also called MDLs.

Several other states are also looking into going mobile with their IDs with Arizona recently allowed their residence to show ID by uploading their license to their Apple Wallet.

