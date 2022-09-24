ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Starmer lashes out at ’12 years of Tory failure’ ahead of crunch conference

By David Hughes
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5exw_0i92JDdi00

Sir Keir Starmer claimed there was a “change in the air”, with Labour ready to be form the next government after 12 years of Tory failure.

The Labour leader, who has set out plans for a green energy revolution to boost economic growth as a counter to the “trickle down” policies set out by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng .

Sir Keir used speeches to activists on the eve of the Labour conference opening in Liverpool to denounce the “shower” in Downing Street , who he accused of “taking the piss” by offering tax cuts to the rich while giving less support to poorer households.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5YYW_0i92JDdi00

The Labour leader pledged to double the amount of onshore wind, triple solar and more than quadruple offshore wind power by 2030, according to details announced in The Observer ahead of the party’s annual conference.

The creation of a net zero carbon, self-sufficient electricity network would lead to permanently lower energy bills and independence from nations such as Russia, according to Labour.

The move could also create half a million jobs and make the UK the first country to have a zero-emission power system.

In a speech to activists, Sir Keir said the Chancellor’s admission of Tory economic failure would be hung “around their necks” in the next election campaign.

He said: “There’s a change in the air. There’s an atmosphere, there’s a sense that Labour is ready to deliver.

“And don’t we need change after 12 years of this shower, 12 years of failure under this government, wages stagnant for 10 years, public services on their knees.”

It is already clear that the Chancellor’s mini-budget on Friday will set the dividing lines for the next general election, with Sir Keir telling Labour supporters: “I didn’t agree with almost anything he said in that financial statement yesterday apart from his opening sentence, when he said there’s a ‘vicious cycle of stagnation’.

“He’s right about that and it’s their vicious cycle of stagnation. That is the verdict on 12 years of Tory government, a vicious cycle of stagnation and we need to hang that around their necks.”

The former director of public prosecutions said it was good when “somebody who is caught red handed actually pleads guilty”.

He said the Government’s “driving ideology” is now to “make the rich richer and do nothing for working people”.

“If you earn a million pounds, yesterday, you got a £55,000 pounds tax cut, enough to pay for a nurse,” he said.

“It’s not trickle down, it’s taking the piss.”

The Labour leader’s relationship with union chiefs has been strained by his refusal to offer full-throated support for the wave of strikes triggered by the cost-of-living crisis.

But he insisted he would lead the “most pro-trade union Labour government you have ever seen”, promising a Green Paper on workplace rights within 100 days of an election victory.

The conference is vital for Sir Keir to present himself as an alternative prime minister to Ms Truss, with the next election expected in 2024.

Sharon Graham , general secretary of the Unite union, told the BBC the Labour leader should “be bolder” in his economic policy and not “stand still” in order to win power.

The conference will formally begin on Sunday, with tributes to the Queen and a rendition of the national anthem.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss

British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
WORLD
The Independent

Liz Truss hosts world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral but Biden meeting cancelled

Liz Truss has hosted world leaders for informal talks as the first heads of state and government arrive in Britain for the Queen’s funeral. The new PM met Australian leader Anthony Albanese and New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern at Chevening country residence on Saturday.But Downing Street announced on Saturday that a planned meeting with US president Joe Biden ahead of the funeral had been cancelled, without providing an explanation.Ms Truss is expected to hold talks with the US president at the UN general assembly meeting on Wednesday instead.No 10 has framed the meetings as informal chats rather than official bilateral meetings,...
WORLD
BBC

Labour can’t win election with Brexit negativity, shadow minister says

Labour cannot win the next general election by pointing out the negatives of Brexit, the party's shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle has said. The party was accused of admitting defeat on the case for closer ties with Europe at a Labour conference event. But Mr Kyle said Labour wanted...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon calls Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget a ‘morally abhorrent disaster’

Nicola Sturgeon has called new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-cutting economic plans “morally abhorrent.”Scotland’s first minister said the mini-budget is a “catastrophic disaster that is playing out in real-time before our eyes,” warning the UK economy is in “crisis.”In a damning assessment, Ms Sturgeon said the plan does nothing to help the majority of the population, and instead will “make a relatively small number of already rich people, even richer.”Mr Kwarteng announced last week that the government was making the biggest tax cuts the UK has seen in the past 50 years.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mini-budget plans: Duty rates increase on alcohol will be axed, says Kwasi KwartengMini budget is a ‘tax cut for the wealthiest,’ says shadow chancellor Rachel ReevesHow will the plunge of the pound affect the cost of living crisis?
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

How likely is it that Russia will launch a nuclear attack?

Fierce fighting continues in several regions across Ukraine nearly six months after the start of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war. Two civilians were killed and seven wounded in shelling by Moscow forces on Tuesday in the Donbas, which has become a key area of focus for what the Kremlin still insists is a “special operation”.At the start of the war in February, Mr Putin and his military officials were said to have been planning for an offensive which they believed would last only a few weeks. But with September just over two weeks away, his troops have made little...
MILITARY
BBC

Labour MP Rosie Duffield on lack of contact with Keir Starmer

Rosie Duffield said she felt “safer” being back at the Labour conference this year but has not yet heard from her leader. She did not attend the 2021 gathering after speaking out on women's issues. The MP said she had spoke to Sir Keir Stammer about those issues at the time, but they have not talked since.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Tories#Russia#Uk#Labour
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng said ‘who cares if Sterling crashes?’ after Brexit, report claims

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly said “who cares if Sterling crashes” in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum result in 2016.The then-Tory backbencher, who backed the Leave campaign, was heard making the remark outside the Groucho Club in Soho, according to the Evening Standard.Joy Lo Dico, the journalist behind The Londoner diary column at the time, said she found Mr Kwarteng talking “feverishly” into his phone after the result. “The markets are going mad,” he told her.The Brexiteer was later heard saying: “Who cares if Sterling crashes? It will come back up again.”Mr Kwarteng is contending with massive market...
BUSINESS
BBC

55 Tufton Street: The other black door shaping British politics

On a rainy afternoon earlier this month, Liz Truss walked through the famous black door of No 10 Downing Street for the first time as prime minister. But under a mile away, there's another black door that's had a lasting effect on the previous decade in British politics - and looks like being influential under this administration too - No 55 Tufton Street.
POLITICS
The Independent

Duke who organised Queen’s funeral banned from driving after using phone at wheel

The Duke of Norfolk, who planned Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, has been banned from driving for six months for using his phone while behind the wheel.On Monday, the Earl Marshal – who is responsible for organising the State Opening of Parliament – pleaded guilty to the offence at Lavender Hill magistrates’ court.The ban was imposed despite his claim that he needs his licence to arrange King Charles III’s upcoming coronation.Edward Fitzalan-Howard, 65, admitted to driving through a red light while on the phone to his wife after he was stopped in a BMW car in south London on 7 April...
U.K.
The Independent

Cost of living protests to hit start of Tory conference as bill rise kicks in

Protest groups are to join forces for a "day of action" on the cost of living, with demonstrations set to take place across Britain as delegates gather for the Tory conference.Organisations including the Don't Pay campaign, Just Stop Oil and Enough is Enough will take to the streets in dozens of towns and cities on 1 October – in what is expected to be the biggest set of cost-of-living demonstrations yet.The rallies and marches are being timed take place as workers from the RMT, CWU and Aslef unions go on strike over pay and conditions – and also coincide with...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

Starmer puts publicly-owned energy firm at heart of plan to restore hope to UK

Sir Keir Starmer promised a new state-owned energy firm to help build a “fairer, greener, more dynamic nation” as he sought to present Labour as an alternative to “Tory failure”.He said Liz Truss’s Government should not be forgiven for the market turmoil unleashed since Friday’s mini-budget, and promised Labour would “restore our sense of collective hope”.But his attempts to portray the party as a government-in-waiting suffered a setback as MP Rupa Huq was suspended for describing Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as “superficially” black.Sir Keir’s keynote address saw him tear into the Tories, saying they had crashed the economy to offer tax...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Labour MP apologises for calling Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black after suspension

The MP suspended by Labour for calling Kwasi Kwarteng “superficially” black has apologised to the chancellor.Rupa Huq offered “sincere and heartfelt apologies” for what she called her “ill-judged” comments, at a fringe meeting at Labour’s conference.The Ealing Central and Acton MP initially defended her remarks, in which she said, of the wealthy, Eton-educated Mr Kwarteng, “you wouldn’t know he’s black”.But she has backtracked after Conservative MPs condemned them as “racist” and Keir Starmer removed the party whip from her.However, Labour is likely to continue the suspension pending an investigation into the full circumstances of what Ms Huq said.The comments...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Starmer: Labour will make no election deal with SNP under any circumstances

Sir Keir Starmer has categorically ruled out a Labour election pact with the SNP, insisting: “No deal under any circumstances.”The Labour leader claimed Scotland’s success in the UK is “met with gritted teeth” and viewed as a “roadblock to independence” by the SNP.Scotland needs a Labour Government that can deliver change but also “power and resources to shape its own future”, Sir Keir said.He delivered a firm declaration that he believes Labour’s route to securing power in Westminster will not involve SNP support, although the party currently has just one MP in Scotland.The challenges we face: the cost-of-living crisis, climate...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Starmer promises publicly owned energy firm as he attacks Truss’s government

Sir Keir Starmer has promised Labour would create a publicly owned clean energy firm as he took aim at Liz Truss’s economic record.He said Great British Energy would provide “British power to the British people”.The Labour leader’s keynote speech in Liverpool came after days of financial market uncertainty driven by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget – something which he said the public should not forgive the Tories for.He told activists that Liz Truss’s Government had crashed the economy to offer tax cuts for the richest 1% in society.He said they had left a “Britain all at sea, where a cloud of anxiety...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Starmer recalls moment he was ‘struck’ by plight of woman in Grimsby

Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants to ensure Britons are “thriving”, not just “surviving”, as he recounted the moment he was “struck” by the plight of a woman he met in Grimsby.The Labour leader used his speech at the party’s annual conference to share an anecdote from a trip to the town a few months ago, where he heard a phrase that stuck with him – going “round and round” in his head.Sir Keir said a woman told him, very simply, that she does not want to merely survive, but “live”.“As I got back on the train, that phrase...
U.K.
The Independent

Starmer: Do not forgive Tories for crashing the economy

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the public should never forgive the Tories for the economic turmoil unleashed since Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.In his keynote speech at the Labour conference in Liverpool, he told activists that Liz Truss’s Government had crashed the economy to offer tax cuts for the richest 1% in society.He said they had left a “Britain all at sea, where a cloud of anxiety hangs over working people”.The Labour leader said: “At moments of uncertainty like this we must provide clear leadership.“We must stand with working people. Meet their ambitions for real change. Walk towards a better...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Government White Paper on independent football regulator due in autumn, FSA told

The Government still aims to publish a White Paper this autumn setting out the remit for a new independent regulator for football, the new sports minister has told fan representatives.The Times reported last week that the new Government under Prime Minister Liz Truss could abandon plans for a regulator, which was the central recommendation of the fan-led review conducted last year and which had been given formal backing by the previous Government under Boris Johnson as recently as April this year.Gary Neville, a key voice in the fight to reform football governance, told a fringe event at the Labour Party...
WORLD
The Independent

Starmer urged to visit picket line as Labour members back striking workers

Calls to support striking workers received a standing ovation from Labour members, as a bacon butty was offered to tempt Sir Keir Starmer to visit a picket line.Dave Ward, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union, moved a motion aimed at committing the next Labour government to bringing Royal Mail back into public ownership and reunite it with the Post Office.Labour leader Sir Keir has warned off frontbenchers from joining picket lines, with Sam Tarry sacked as shadow transport minister in July for giving unauthorised media interviews from an RMT demonstration.Keir, if you believe in the sovereignty of this country,...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

The Independent

860K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy